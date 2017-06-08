Glasson “Reels” in “Mystery” Sponsor
“I am super excited to have Mystery Tackle Box as a sponsor. Most people that know me know that when I am not racing I am fishing. I have been a member of Mystery Tackle Box for a couple years and now to be able to partner with them is incredible,” Cole said.
Mystery Tackle Box is the original monthly lure subscription service. They have featured over a hundred different brands in their boxes and have introduced tens of thousands of anglers to new products they have come to love. They ship out over 2 million baits a year and continue to grow, as their customers love getting their boxes every month. In fact, they’re often told that it feels like Christmas once a month!
Eli Rosenberg, director of PR for Mystery Tackle Box is equally excited about the partnership, “Cole is a very talented race driver that also loves fishing. When we found out Cole was an existing Mystery Tackle Box subscriber who already loves getting his box every month, it was easy to sponsor him. This will be a great way to showcase Mystery Tackle Box with an up and coming race driver who actually believes in our products. Cole has an excellent fan following and it’s easy to see why. We’re excited to support him as he continues to dominate the racetrack and we can’t wait to see what he’s catching with his Mystery Tackle Box when he’s out on the water.”
Cole’s next race with his Lee Faulk Racing and Development team will be this Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway. Last time there he qualified pole position and finished each of the races in the top 3. He hopes this week will be his week to be in victory lane.
“We have a lot of momentum and have been working real hard. This week could be our week to take not only our newest sponsor Mystery Tackle Box, but all of our sponsors to victory lane. I have to thank Tonya and Loni at MPM Marketing for connecting me with… yet again, a fantastic partner,” Stated Cole.
McCALLISTER PRECISION MARKETING –
MYSTERY TACKLE BOX –
COLE GLASSON –
Cole Glasson is a 16-year-old NASCAR Late Model Driver pursuing a full time career in the professional ranks of NASCAR. Cole has been racing since the age of 5 and has moved through the asphalt ranks of karts, midgets, super trucks, and late models and has won in everything he has driven. Cole is represented by Tonya McCallister atwww.
Related Posts
« All-Time Track Record Shattered at Meridian Speedway VIDEO: Millbridge Beginner Box Stocks Highlights 6/7 »