LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
ColeGlasson

Glasson “Reels” in “Mystery” Sponsor

June 8, 2017 • Late Models, Ticker

 COLUMBIA, S.C. (June 8, 2017) – McCallister Precision Marketing is happy to announce Cole Glasson’s newest sponsor is no longer a “Mystery”. Mystery Tackle Box inked an agreement with the young phenomthis week. 

“I am super excited to have Mystery Tackle Box as a sponsor. Most people that know me know that when I am not racing I am fishing. I have been a member of Mystery Tackle Box for a couple years and now to be able to partner with them is incredible,” Cole said. 

Mystery Tackle Box is the original monthly lure subscription service. They have featured over a hundred different brands in their boxes and have introduced tens of thousands of anglers to new products they have come to love. They ship out over 2 million baits a year and continue to grow, as their customers love getting their boxes every month. In fact, they’re often told that it feels like Christmas once a month!

Eli Rosenberg, director of PR for Mystery Tackle Box is equally excited about the partnership, “Cole is a very talented race driver that also loves fishing. When we found out Cole was an existing Mystery Tackle Box subscriber who already loves getting his box every month, it was easy to sponsor him. This will be a great way to showcase Mystery Tackle Box with an up and coming race driver who actually believes in our products. Cole has an excellent fan following and it’s easy to see why.  We’re excited to support him as he continues to dominate the racetrack and we can’t wait to see what he’s catching with his Mystery Tackle Box when he’s out on the water.” 

Coles next race with his Lee Faulk Racing and Development team will be this Saturday at Hickory Motor Speedway. Last time there he qualified pole position and finished each of the races in the top 3. He hopes this week will be his week to be in victory lane. 

“We have a lot of momentum and have been working real hard. This week could be our week to take not only our newest sponsor Mystery Tackle Box, but all of our sponsors to victory lane.  I have to thank Tonya and Loni at MPM Marketing for connecting me with… yet again, a fantastic partner,” Stated Cole.

 

Be sure to watch for updates on Cole’s facebook page as he will be opening his Mystery Tackle Box live monthly.   He will also have drawings for giveaways and a chance for viewers to win their own mystery tackle box.

 

 

McCALLISTER PRECISION MARKETING – 

McCallister Precision Marketing, which is based in Columbia, S.C., focuses on assisting up-and-coming racecar drivers with career advancement and promotion. It also provides companies with a strategic plan for their sales and marketing needs, as well as works with race teams to not only secure sponsorships, but to build ongoing partnerships with those sponsors. For more information, visit http://www.MarketWithMPM.com

MYSTERY TACKLE BOX – 

Mystery Tackle Box is the #1 rated fishing tackle subscription on the market. MTB offers a fun and affordable way to try new fishing products, learn new techniques and catch more fish!  Subscribe monthly for $15 or $25, or select plans up to a year for even more value. Each box contains brand new top quality baits, an in box magazine of fishing tips and tricks articles, an exclusive custom decal and other promotions. MTB also offers great gift subscription plans for the fisherman in your family. Visit mysterytacklebox.com to learn more today!

 

COLE GLASSON –

Cole Glasson is a 16-year-old NASCAR Late Model Driver pursuing a full time career in the professional ranks of NASCAR. Cole has been racing since the age of 5 and has moved through the asphalt ranks of karts, midgets, super trucks, and late models and has won in everything he has driven. Cole is represented by Tonya McCallister atwww.marketwithmpm.com .To find out more about Cole visit www.cole-glasson.com or follow him on Facebook atwww.facebook.com/coleglassonracing

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • June 10: Anderson Speedway (SC) - Southern Super Series & CARS Tour - Super Late Models

  • June 10: Baer Field Motorsports Park (IN) - ARCA/CRA Super Series - Super Late Models

  • June 10: Seekonk Speedway (MA) - Modified Touring Series - Tour-type Modifieds

  • June 11: Oxford Plains Speedway (ME) - PASS North - Super Late Models

  • June 11: Thunder Road (VT) - Merchants Bank 150 - American-Canadian Tour

Presenting Partner