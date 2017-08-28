LOG IN
Stock Cars KN West Todd Gilliland Victory Lane Douglas County 2017

Gilliland Edges Teammate Eggleston at Douglas County

August 28, 2017 • App, Archives, Other Cars, Region - West, Stock Cars, Ticker

Roseburg, Ore. — Whatever he lacks in experience, Todd Gilliland makes up for in moxie.

 

The 17-year-old from Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, won a fiercely contested Clint Newell Toyota 150 presented by NAPA Auto Parts Saturday night at Douglas County Speedway.

 

Gilliland fought off runner-up Chris Eggleston in a side-by-side battle for the lead, in which sparks literally flew off the fenders and bumpers of both cars as they nipped each other’s heels on the .375-mile semi-banked oval. It was the NASCAR Next driver’s sixth NASCAR K&N Pro Series West victory of the season, with a final margin of victory of .155 seconds.

 

In just his 26th K&N Pro Series West career race, Gilliland picked up his 13th victory.

 

His Bill McAnally Racing teammate, 28-year-old Chris Eggleston from Erie, Colorado, won the Coors Light Pole earlier in the day. It was his fourth pole of the season and unlike tonight, he went on to pick up the win in three of those races after starting in the top spot.

 

The teammates swapped the lead nine times, including four times in the closing 25 laps.

 

Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate Derek Kraus completed a BMR sweep of the podium with his third-place run, while fellow rookie Will Rodgers finished fourth.

 

Julia Landauer rounded out the top five.

 

Buddy Shepherd, Michael Self, Todd Souza, Trevor Cristiani and Matt Levin completed the top 10.

 

With the win, Gilliland pushed his points lead to five over Eggleston. Kraus is third in the standings, two ahead of Rodgers, while Self completes the top five.

 

The Clint Newell Toyota 150 presented by NAPA Auto Parts will air on NBCSN, Saturday, Sept. 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

 

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series West will be back in action in the NAPA Auto Parts Idaho 208 at Meridian Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 30.

 

-NASCAR Integrated Marketing Communications Press Release

-Photo credit: NASCAR Home Tracks

