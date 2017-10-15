Gerry Proves 250 Not a Fluke, Benjamin Crowned Champ

Oxford, ME — Curtis Gerry of Waterboro nailed down his second PASS Super Late Model win this season at Oxford Plains Speedway Saturday afternoon, with his closest on-track rival, Travis Benjamin of Belfast, riding a runner-up finish to nail down his second career PASS North championship.

Gerry, who added his name to the list of Legends by winning the 44th Annual Oxford 250 back in August, had the best season of his career hot on the heels of what was previously his best year ever in 2016.

The Saco House of Pizza 7 and Gerry methodically cruised into contention from the 12th starting position as Ben Rowe, Tracy Gordon, Dave Farrington and Joey Doiron took turns setting the race pace, with Brandon Barker also a notable early factor.

Benjamin, steering the Petit Motorsports Weirs GMC / Fisher Snowplows 7, is now a two-time winner of both the PASS North title and the annual Oxford 250 Classic. He lined up one spot behind race winner Gerry, finishing 1.58-seconds behind him under the checkered flag.

2016 PASS North champion DJ Shaw of Center Conway, New Hampshire filled out the podium aboard the Precision JLM / Dale Shaw Race Cars 60. Reid Lanpher of Manchester and Berwick’s Doiron filled out the top five rundown.

Sixth through tenth in the finishing order were Hudson, New Hampshire’s Derek Griffith, Glen Luce of Turner, Scott Robbins of Dixfield, early frontrunner Gordon, of Strong and 2016 Oxford 250 champion Wayne Helliwell, Jr. of Dover, New Hampshire.

Doiron, Ben Rowe, Gerry and Benjamin won 15-lap PASS Super Late Model heat races. John Peters of Westbrook and Maine Hall of Famer Mie Rowe of Turner aced the 15-lap last chance qualifiers.

Mark Lundblad, Jr. of Conway, New Hampshire raced to a career-first victory in the 40-lap PASS Mods main event, a rare, non-stop affair for the increasingly-popular open-wheel class. Lundblad started fourth and took command from Windham’s Matty Sanborn, who led a healthy chunk of the main event before Lundblad took over.

Windham’s Jimmy Emerson made an impressive, three-wide move to claim runner-up honors ahead of Sanborn, wrapping up his finest campaign with a little help from his many friends. Bruce Helmuth raced hard en route to a fourth-place finish.

Ben Tinker of New Gloucester rounded out the top-five, preserving his perfect record this season in that department on his way to the 2017 PASS Mods championship. In thirteen starts, Tinker won seven times.

Tyler King of Livermore coasted to victory lane once in front of the field after chasing Turner’s Matt Dufault for the first half of the 50-lap finale to the Street Stock Quad Series. King could not seem to find a a way by Dufault under green-flag racing conditions early on, then powered away on a mid-race restart to leave no doubt on this afternoon.

Billy Childs, Jr., of Leeds, was the best of the rest, wrapping up a track championship season almost as well as possible. Andrew Breton of Greene wrapped up his best season with a late charge good enough to earn third-place hardware in victory lane.

Bryce Mains kicked up some dust with a fourth-place finish, and the Bridgton driver knew that was enough to nail down the 2017 Street Stock Quad Series crown, putting an exclamation point in his best-ever campaign. Teammate Dufault filled out the top five.

Casey Call of Pembroke, New Hampshire is building a good collection of trophies on his visits to Oxford Plains Speedway, and on Saturday it was the big one as the 14-year-old outran fellow teen racer Trenton Goodrow of Carver, Massachusetts by a comfortable margin in the 25-lap Legends Cars main event.

Parker Varney of Windham, Gray’s Kevin Oliver and Colby Meserve of Windham rounded out the top five. Defending track champion Austin Teras was in Las Vegas for Legends Cars National Championship action. Teras and the Jay Cushman team had built a sufficient margin in the championship standing to earn this year’s title despite, understandably, skipping the final race.

Jamie Heath of Waterford led all the way, though definitely feeling pressure much of the time, to win both the 25-lap Bandits division race and the 2017 Bandits Triple Crown Series title. Heath was challenged most of the way by fellow former division champion Shaun Hinckley of Oxford, but it was Turner’s Tyler Green claiming runner-up honors as the checkered flag waved. Hinkley did join Heath and Green o0n the podium, with the top-five rundown completed by Kyle Hewins of Leeds and the Tornado, Travis Verrill of South Paris.

