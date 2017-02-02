“Funny Encounter” Leads SoBo LMSC Regular to First SLM Start

South Boston Speedway (VA) Late Model Stock regular Austin Thaxton made his first start in a Super Late Model this past weekend during the ARCA/CRA Super Series portion of SpeedFest 2017 at Watermelon Capital Speedway (GA). The start came after what Thaxton describes as a “funny encounter” during a Pro All-Stars Series race weekend at South Boston in 2016.

“TH Motorsports came up here to run the PASS race and broke some stuff on the chassis on Friday and saw my truck and trailer out front and pulled in, they were just looking for a place to work on the car, just kind of needed a shop to work out of. My uncle happened to be here and he called me up saying ‘these guys are here and kind of just need a shop to work out of.’” Thaxton said.

Thaxton went on to say, “I came down to the shop and started talking to them and they stayed until about 3 a.m. in the morning working on the car, getting it ready to go. After that, I stayed in touch with them on Facebook and in December they hit me up and asked if I would be interested in doing some testing and went down and tested and it all went from there.”

The 24-year-old driver got his first taste of action in a Super Late Model this past weekend, piloting the No.15T Chevrolet SS for TH Motorsports during the 200-lap ARCA/CRA Super Series main event at SpeedFest. The trip to SpeedFest didn’t go as planned for Thaxton, after transmission problems derailed their race, relegating the team to a 22nd-place finish, not quite the top five Thaxton had been shooting for.

Thaxton reflected on the experience, saying “We learned a lot, just hated that it broke, we really felt like we had something good going. It was a lot to take in, I had never been in that car outside of testing. Hopefully, I get back in the car this season but I think I learned a lot that I can also carry over into my Late Model Stock season.”

When Thaxton’s LMSC season takes the green flag on March 25 for twin 100-lap races for the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series at South Boston, he will do so on a brand new surface, something he talked about in an article recently that can be viewed here. That race is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET that day.

