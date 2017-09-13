LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
dirt-mods-44-stewart-friesen-speed-2016

Friesen and Horton Latest Freedom 76 Entries at Grandview

September 13, 2017 • App, Archives, Dirt Modifieds, Region - Northeast

BECHTELSVILLE, PA — Most are talking about the $30,000 to win 47th Annual Freedom 76 Classic In Honor of Bruce Rogers featuring many of the top names in dirt track Modified stock car racing at Grandview Speedway on Saturday, September 16th at 7 p.m.

 

The latest top talents to enter the Classic are Jimmy Horton, recently declared Modified champion at Orange County Speedway, and Stewart Friesen who has been racing in the NASCAR Truck Series along with winning in dirt track Modifieds. Friesen is a past winner of the Freedom 76. 2017 Grandview NASCAR Sportsman champion Brian Hirthler will be moving up to the Modifieds to challenge for the big win.

 

However there is actually two nights of racing excitement going on as the Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series 305 Sprints are featured in doubleheader action on Friday night along with the Freedom 38’er Sportsman race paying $1500 to win.

 

The hard-charging Sprinters known for their action racing on the one-third-mile, banked clay track and the exciting Sportsman stock cars will get fans warmed up for the great racing action they will see on Saturday night with the Modified stock cars. Rick Stief leads Tommy Carberry by just 2 points in the MASS point standings. And Modified racers planning to be part of the Saturday action are welcome to run some practice laps.

 

Adult admission for the Friday night show is just $12 with youngsters 6 thru 11 paying $5 and kids under six being admitted free. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with racing starting at 7 p.m.

 

Fans are reminded that advance tickets for the Saturday Freedom 76 will be on sale Friday for $35 while on race day the tickets will be $40 for adults, $10 for youngsters 6 thru 11 and under 6 are admitted free. Pit passes on Saturday will run $45 and no license is required.

 

The 47th Annual Freedom 76 will include a full series of qualifying heat races. Pioneer Metal Roofing is sponsoring the $1000 to win Cash Dash. The Schafer Racing Minuteman 20, offering the last opportunities to make the starting field for the Freedom 76, is the final event before the $30,000 to win Classic.

 

Ticket windows open at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday with advance ticket holders allowed to enter at 3 p.m.

 

Full details on parking, camping, tickets, etc. can be found at www.grandviewspeedway.com click on Freedom 76.

 

-Grandview Speedway Press Release

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com/MoJo Photos

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 16: Riverhead Raceway (NY) - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

  • September 16: State Park Speedway (WI) - Lodi Memorial - Super Late Models

  • September 16: Toledo Speedway (OH) - Glass City 200 - ARCA/CRA Super Series & Outlaw SLM

  • September 16: South Boston Speedway (VA) - PASS South & Late Model Stock Cars

  • September 17: Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME) - PASS North - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner