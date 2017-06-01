LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
five flags cole williams

Watch Friday’s SSS Race at Five Flags on Speed51 TV

June 1, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

The Southern Super Series presented by Sunoco is back in action this Friday night at Five Flags Speedway, the home of the Snowball Derby. Fans who cannot attend Friday’s race need not worry as they can catch all of the action live on Speed51 TV for just $14.99.

 

As with every Southern Super Series race this season, Speed51 TV, the live broadcasting arm of Speed51.com, will live stream Friday night’s event.

 

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE SOUTHERN SUPER SERIES AT FIVE FLAGS PPV

 

Fans can watch Bubba Pollard, Casey Roderick, Donnie Wilson, Stephen Nasse and more take on the fast, challenging half-mile oval of Five Flags Speedway.

 

300x250 2017.06.02 Five Flags PPVIn addition to the Super Late Models, fans can catch all of the racing action from the four local divisions which will be racing as well.

 

Purchasing your pay-per-view ticket is simple, and a subscription to Speed51.com is not required. A basic membership is all that is needed to be able to purchase Friday’s Speed51 TV broadcast from Five Flags Speedway.

 

Don’t miss out on what is sure to be an exciting race at the home of the Snowball Derby. Order your live video tickets today for just $14.99.

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • June 2: Claremont Speedway (NH) - Granite State Pro Stock Series

  • June 2: Five Flags Speedway (FL) - Southern Super Series/Blizzard Series

  • June 2: Spencer Speedway (NY) - Race of Champions Asphalt Modified Series

  • June 3: Speedway 660 (NB) - PASS North - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner