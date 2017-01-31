Franklin County to Race Saturday’s and Sunday’s in 2017

The 2017 season will feature a mix of Sunday evening and Saturday night events, a change from the all Sunday schedule from last year.

“We listen to our fans and drivers,” said track promoter Langley Austin. “Last year they told us how much they liked racing on Sunday evenings but they also told us how hard it was to come and sit in the sun on a 85-100 degree day in the middle of the summer and we listened. When we sat down to do the schedule we looked at the tracks racing around us and avoided the Saturday nights that they were running and we’ll spend June through September on Saturday nights aside from the holiday events which gives us more flexibility to race on Sunday night.”

Sunday events will bookend the season in the Spring and Fall with Summer events primarily taking place on Saturday nights. The first Saturday night event will take place on June 10th.

The Commonwealth Clash will kick off the season with twin Late Model Stock Car features plus racing in the Mini Stocks, V8 Street (formerly Street Stock), U-Cars and Mini Cups. The event will be the first of 17 events that will make up the 2017 season.

“We’re opening about a month earlier than normal but we think this is a great season to get off to a fast start,” said Austin. “The economy is on the rebound, racers feel better about the upcoming year, fans are ready to see action earlier after a mild winter and we’re ready to kick off what will be the biggest season at Franklin County Speedway in more than two decades.”

The season will feature racing in the tracks five core divisions including Late Model Stock Cars, Mini Stocks, V8 Street, U-Cars and Mini Cups. Once a month the Moonshine Modifieds will return to the track. The Moonshine Modifieds are a crowd favorite open wheel Modified car and the division has renewed interest.

“Modifieds are the most popular cars that compete at Franklin County Speedway. Fans love them, whether they’re old school fans who are used to seeing these cars be a feature division back in the 1970’s and 1980’s or if they’re new fans who just love the speed and open wheel action the division provides. We have eight races on tap for the division with a couple Tour Modified races expected to be announced later.”

Several touring series will highlight the season including an all Limited Late Model event on Saturday July 2nd. The race being dubbed the “Limited Extravaganza” will feature racing in four Limited Late Model series including the South East Limited Late Models Pro and Challenger divisions and 602 Tour Super Limited. Additionally the South East Limited Late Models Junior Elite series featuring top up and coming teen and pre-teen drivers.

The South East Mini Stock Tour will make it’s second stop at Franklin County Speedway on Labor Day weekend as part of the previously announced 2nd Annual Buster Carroll Memorial event. The series of four-cylinder cars will open their 2017 season on Sunday September 3rd in a race that’s expected to draw the top Mini Stock drivers from all around the region.

The 602 Tour Modified series launches in July and will finish their inaugural season with us in our inaugural Commonwealth Crown event on Saturday and Sunday November 11-12th. The event will also feature the 602 Tour Super Limited series as well as the tracks core divisions and two additional special events to be announced later.

Franklin County Speedway is also expected to announce a major touring series date for Saturday June 10th soon.

“We’re really excited about the touring series coming to compete at Franklin County Speedway this season. We can’t even announce them all yet because we haven’t dotted our i’s and crossed our t’s but the ones we have on the schedule are going to be big events. The fans are really going to reap the benefits of our off-season work to put together big events.”

Three other events that will be fan favorites are our Karnage Karnival, Night of Destruction events. The events will feature mass destruction from school bus races to demolition derbies to the always popular Any Car races and much more. The events will take place on June 3rd, August 5th and the weekend after Thanksgiving.

“The Night of Destruction events are going to be huge,” commented Austin. “Fans love to see stuff get tore up. They love to see wild and crazy things happen on the race track and these events are geared toward the fans who like to see a whole night of it. The Any Car races are always popular and coupling them with other destructive crazy events will be something fans will want to mark their calendars for.”

As you can see Franklin County Speedway has one of the biggest seasons planned for the fans and drivers and it all starts Sunday March 12th at 3pm. The full schedule is available on our website at FCSpeedway.com.

-Franklin County Speedway Press Release

-Photo Credit: Franklin County Speedway

Related Posts

« VIDEO: JEGS/CRA ALL-Stars Pro Late Models SpeedFest 125 Highlights Photo Gallery: CRA SpeedFest 2017 at Crisp Motorsports Park »