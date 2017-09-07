Four Cylinder Nationals Set to Bring Nearly 50 to Claremont

Nearly 50 entries from eight states are expected to attend the first annual Four Cylinder Nationals to be held at Claremont Speedway (NH) on Friday, September 15th. The race, which is sanctioned by the North East Mini Stock Tour, boasts a payday of $1,500 to the winner and at least $150 just to start the A-Main. An additional $20 per lap is available as a leader bonus. This event is bound to bring the best four-cylinder cars and drivers from every corner of New England and beyond to try and take home the biggest payday in recent history.

“Claremont has been great to work with and the new owners have put a lot into such a great facility,” said NEMST promoter Bob Guptill. “By having this size of a show at a local grassroots track it opens up the drivers from many different tracks and divisions all over to have a great run in the region’s largest 4-cylinder race. Claremont is a track that doesn’t require large engines or broad RPM ranges. It doesn’t have long straights or high banked corners. It has a tight and awkward shape with multiple grooves for competition. The track is excellent for side by side racing as NEMST veterans stack up against local hot shoes, NEMST rookies, and track champions from a multitude of areas.”

This year has been one of the most competitive seasons in the nine-year NEMST history with five different drivers in five different brands of cars winning the first five events. The points lead has been swapped three times in the past two races and with only two events to go in the 2017 season, the championship is far from being decided. As we head into fall and the temperatures begin to dip across New England, the NEMST action will only be heating up.

So far, the entry list for nationals encompasses a dozen makes and models with the driver resume just as diverse. NEMST point leader Emerson Cayer will be looking for his first win since 2014 as he has had his fair share of podium finishes this season. Local hot shoe Zach Lyn will be making his first career NEMST appearance. Monadnock Sportsman Modified competitor Matthew Kimball will be running is third NEMST race of the season. Billy Osborne and Nick Maniatis will also make their return along with NEMST regulars, Cody Leblanc, Jake Rheaume, Nick Anderson, Matt Sonnhalter, Dana Shepard, Desmond Skillings, and many more.

For full event information please visit www.northeastministocktour.com . Hauler Parking will start at Noon with pit gates opening at 3 pm, practice at 4 pm and heats going green at 7 pm. Claremont Speedway is located at 78 Thrasher Rd. Claremont, NH.

For more information and the latest news on the North East Mini Stock Tour, please visit NorthEastMiniStockTour.com and be sure to “like” the series on Facebook.

-North East Mini Stock Tour Press Release

-Photo credit: Michelle Bolduc/Fast Lap Photography

Related Posts

« VIDEO: Highlights – Stock Report – Iredell County Fair (NC) RoC Asphalt Sportsman to Debut at Delaware Speedway »