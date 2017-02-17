Follow New Smyrna WS With @51LateModels & @51Modifieds

With the first day of racing at the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway (FL) officially upon us, race fans can expect tons of content on Speed51.com powered by JEGS throughout the next eight days. One place that fans can follow along throughout the next few days will be on Twitter.

Last season Speed51.com debuted the @51Late Models and @51Modifieds Twitter accounts for at-track coverage specific to those types of race cars. With Late Models and Modifieds sitting dormant throughout the winter months, so too did our at- track Twitter accounts.

Now that racing has returned and Florida Speedweeks have officially begun, our @51LateModels and @51Modifieds are returning.

Speed51.com will have plenty of Modified and Late Model-specific coverage on @51Modifieds and @51Late Models throughout the next eight days from New Smyrna Speedway.

Fans can expect to see on-track photos, candid photos and at-track news content on both accounts from New Smyrna Speedway.

Speed51.com will also be at Volusia Speedway Park next week covering the Super DIRTcar Series at the DIRTcar Nationals on @51Dirt.

-By Rob Blount, Speed51.com Southeast Editor – Twitter: @RobBlount

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

