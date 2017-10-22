LOG IN
SLM PASS South Orange County 8 Tate Fogleman Victory Lane 2017

Fogleman Tames Howler in PASS South at Orange County

October 22, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

Rougemont, NC – Tate Fogleman claimed the lead just shy of 20 laps from the start and led the rest of the way in a caution-free race for his first Pro All Stars Series (PASS) South Super Late Model win of the season Saturday night at Orange County Speedway. The third-generation driver from nearby Durham, NC dominated The Howler 150 for a popular win in front of the hometown crowd.

 

“We’ve raced and practiced a lot here and I was starting to think we would never get a Super win here, but I can’t thank these boys enough because we were really struggling in practice,” said Fogleman, driver of the Solid Rock Carriers/Fogleman Soils Ford #8. “Something we’ve wanted to do all year is prove that we’re one of the best teams out here and we got it done tonight.”

 

300x250 51 Network 2017(2)In qualifying, points leader Matt Craig just beat out Jody Measamer for his second quick qualifying time of the year with a lap of 14.083 seconds (95.860 MPH). After the top 10 qualifiers redraw, 2014 PASS South champion, Tyler Church, and Kodie Conner would move to the front row, while Craig moved back to the sixth starting position.

 

At the drop of the green flag, Conner would move to the point, while Church settled into second in front of Kyle McCallum. McCallum would soon move into second but would be quickly overtaken by Fogleman on lap 13. Turning some of the quickest laps of the night, Fogleman wasted little time, moving past Conner for the lead just three laps later.

 

While Fogleman stretched his lead over the field, Craig was slowly making his way to the front, passing Conner for second on lap 60. Kyle Plott, making his PASS South debut, moved around Conner for third on lap 83 and began to set his sights on Craig for second.

 

Fogleman set a torrid pace at the front of the field, stretching his lead to nearly a straightaway over the battle for second between Craig and Plott. With less than 15 laps to go, Casey Roderick almost brought out a caution as he got very close to the wall in turn four. And, with just four laps to go, McCallum would slap the wall in turn three but was able to continue.

 

Fogleman would continue to dominate to take his second career PASS South Super Late Model over Craig, Plott, Dave Farrington, Jr., and Conner. Rounding out the top 10 were Trevor Noles, Jordan McCallum, Roderick, Measamer, and Roy Hayes.

 

The PASS South Super Late Models will be in action again on Saturday afternoon, November 4, for 125 laps at Concord Speedway as part of the 15th Annual North-South Shootout. Entry forms and the complete weekend schedule are available at ProAllStarsSeries.com. Be sure to “Like” the Pro All Stars Series on Facebook or follow us on Twitter at @PASSSLM14.

 

Race fans can find on-demand coverage of Saturday’s race by visiting Speed51.com’s Speed Central.

 

-Pro All Stars Series Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com

 

The Finish: 

  1.        8 – Tate Fogleman              150
  2.   54 – Matt Craig                     150                                                        
  3.        4p – Kyle Plott                      150
  4.   7 – Dave Farrington, Jr.     150
  5.        45 – Kodie Conner              150
  6.     2 – Trevor Noles                  149
  7.   11 – Jordan McCallum       148
  8.     7r – Casey Roderick            148
  9.     98 – Jody Measamer          148
  10.   15 – Roy Hayes                     148
  11.   4m – Kyle McCallum          147                        
  12.    24 – JP Josiasse                    147
  13.   7c – Tyler Church 94
  14.   4f – Jay Fogleman               47
  15.    99 – Donnie Carlton           18
  16. 74 – Ryan Moore              18
