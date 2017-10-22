Fogleman Tames Howler in PASS South at Orange County

Rougemont, NC – Tate Fogleman claimed the lead just shy of 20 laps from the start and led the rest of the way in a caution-free race for his first Pro All Stars Series (PASS) South Super Late Model win of the season Saturday night at Orange County Speedway. The third-generation driver from nearby Durham, NC dominated The Howler 150 for a popular win in front of the hometown crowd.

“We’ve raced and practiced a lot here and I was starting to think we would never get a Super win here, but I can’t thank these boys enough because we were really struggling in practice,” said Fogleman, driver of the Solid Rock Carriers/Fogleman Soils Ford #8. “Something we’ve wanted to do all year is prove that we’re one of the best teams out here and we got it done tonight.”

In qualifying, points leader Matt Craig just beat out Jody Measamer for his second quick qualifying time of the year with a lap of 14.083 seconds (95.860 MPH). After the top 10 qualifiers redraw, 2014 PASS South champion, Tyler Church, and Kodie Conner would move to the front row, while Craig moved back to the sixth starting position.

At the drop of the green flag, Conner would move to the point, while Church settled into second in front of Kyle McCallum. McCallum would soon move into second but would be quickly overtaken by Fogleman on lap 13. Turning some of the quickest laps of the night, Fogleman wasted little time, moving past Conner for the lead just three laps later.

While Fogleman stretched his lead over the field, Craig was slowly making his way to the front, passing Conner for second on lap 60. Kyle Plott, making his PASS South debut, moved around Conner for third on lap 83 and began to set his sights on Craig for second.

Fogleman set a torrid pace at the front of the field, stretching his lead to nearly a straightaway over the battle for second between Craig and Plott. With less than 15 laps to go, Casey Roderick almost brought out a caution as he got very close to the wall in turn four. And, with just four laps to go, McCallum would slap the wall in turn three but was able to continue.

Fogleman would continue to dominate to take his second career PASS South Super Late Model over Craig, Plott, Dave Farrington, Jr., and Conner. Rounding out the top 10 were Trevor Noles, Jordan McCallum, Roderick, Measamer, and Roy Hayes.

The PASS South Super Late Models will be in action again on Saturday afternoon, November 4, for 125 laps at Concord Speedway as part of the 15th Annual North-South Shootout. Entry forms and the complete weekend schedule are available at ProAllStarsSeries.com. Be sure to “Like” the Pro All Stars Series on Facebook or follow us on Twitter at @PASSSLM14.

Race fans can find on-demand coverage of Saturday’s race by visiting Speed51.com’s Speed Central.

-Pro All Stars Series Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com

The Finish:

8 – Tate Fogleman 150 54 – Matt Craig 150 4p – Kyle Plott 150 7 – Dave Farrington, Jr. 150 45 – Kodie Conner 150 2 – Trevor Noles 149 11 – Jordan McCallum 148 7r – Casey Roderick 148 98 – Jody Measamer 148 15 – Roy Hayes 148 4m – Kyle McCallum 147 24 – JP Josiasse 147 7c – Tyler Church 94 4f – Jay Fogleman 47 99 – Donnie Carlton 18 74 – Ryan Moore 18

