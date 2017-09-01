Flooding Causes Damages to Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville

On the same day that it was announced that the Metropolitan Government of Davidson County would be awarding a five-year lease to Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN) promoter Tony Formosa, the historic race track suffered a significant amount of water damage Thursday evening.

Track officials posted photos on their Facebook page Friday morning showing damage to a pair of buildings and numerous patches of asphalt throughout the facility.

“Say a prayer for us here at the Fairgrounds,” the Facebook post read. “The creek did some pretty awful damage last night to the property. The State Fair is scheduled to start next weekend. The All American 400 is right around the corner. We have our hands full at this point, prayers that the rain stops or the creek is going to rise again!”

The water damage occurred when the creek near the race track overflowed due to the precipitation from Hurricane Harvey.

Provided that the rain stops and additional damages don’t occur, track officials will be working towards repairing the facility for the 33rd Annual All American 400 on October 1.

