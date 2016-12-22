Five Flags Speedway Releases Schedule for 2017 Racing Season

Florida’s Five Flags Speedway, the home of the Snowball Derby, is pleased to announce its schedule for the 2017 racing season. The season will begin on Sunday, March 5 at the legendary half-mile oval in Florida’s panhandle.

2017 racing promises to be bigger than ever in Pensacola, FL. The 50th Annual Snowball Derby will be held November 30-December 3. After a wild 49th Annual Snowball Derby that saw the closest finish in race history, the 50th promises to be even bigger.

The entire scheduled is filled with a variety of racing action for all fans to enjoy.

“The Five Flags Speedway regular season schedule is now complete for 2017, and we will be offering up a very diverse racing program,” said Tim Bryant, Promoter, Five Flags Speedway. “We’ve got some interesting announcements coming in early January concerning both our opening race in March, and our regular season finale in September. There will be lots of cool things in between as well, and of course, it all leads to the biggest race weekend in the history of Five Flags Speedway, the 50th Annual Snowball Derby next December.”

The season opener on March 5 will feature four divisions of racing, including a newly formed division, the Outlaw Stocks. The Outlaw Stock division was formerly the Super Stock class, but after careful consideration, changes were made to the Super Stock class in an effort to bring more race cars to the track. The Outlaw Stocks will be joined by the Pro Trucks, Sportsman and Pure Stocks on night one of racing.

Late Models will make their 2017 season debut on March 31, the first Friday night of racing at Five Flags. The Allen Turner Pro Late Models will be joined by Pro Trucks, Sportsman and Pure Stocks.

The ever-entertaining Modifieds of Mayhem will bring their exciting brand of short track racing to Five Flags Speedway on three occasions in 2017. The first visit from the Modifieds of Mayhem will be on April 14. Their second visit will be on June 16 and their final visit of the season to Five Flags will be on August 11.

Also, on August 11, fans of all ages will enjoy the thrill of an old-fashioned Demolition Derby. More details for interested participants will be made at a later date.

The Super Late Models of the Southern Super Series presented by Sunoco will make four trips to Five Flags Speedway in 2017. Those four races will make up the Deep South Cranes Blizzard Series for Five Flags Speedway. The fireworks of the Super Late Models will light up Pensacola on April 28, June 2, July 28 and September 23.

The Five Flags Speedway season will come to an end in a two-part event. The Outlaw Stocks, Pro Trucks, Sportsman and Pure Stocks will crown their champions on September 16.

The “Night of Champions” will take place on September 23. The Southern Super Series and Deep South Cranes Blizzard Series will crown their champions that night, as well as the Allen Turner Pro Late Models. The 100-lap race for the Pro Late Models will serve as the final tune-up for the Allen Turner Hyundai Snowflake 100 during Snowball Derby week.

The full Five Flags Speedway schedule can be found below. For more information, visit www.fiveflagsspeedway.com.

-Five Flags Speedway Press Release. Photo Credit: Speed51.com photo

2017 Five Flags Speedway Schedule

March 4 Open Practice

March 5 OS, PT, SP, PS

March 31 ATPLM, PT, SP, PS

April 14 MoM, OS, SP, PS

April 28 Blizzard #1, PT, SP, PS

May 12 Meet the Drivers Night OS, PT, SP, PS

May 26 Closed

June 2 Blizzard #2, OS, PT, SP, PS

June 16 Kid’s Bike Races MoM, PT, SP, PS

June 30 ATPLM, OS, SP, PS

July 14 OS, PT, SP, PS

July 28 Blizzard #3, OS, SP, PS

August 11 Demolition Derby MoM, PT, SP, PS

August 25 ATPLM, OS, SP, PS

September 16 OS, PT, SP, PS Championship Night

September 23 “Night of Champions “ Allen Turner Tune Up 100, Blizzard #4

November 18 Snowball Derby Preview

Nov 30-Dec 3 50th Annual Snowball Derby

Blizzard Super Late Model

ATPLM Allen Turner Pro Late Model Series

OS Outlaw Stocks

PT Pro Trucks

Mom Modified of Mayhem Tour

SP Sportsman

PS Pure Stock

Related Posts

« Thunder Road Speedbowl Releases 2017 Racing Schedule Bronson Speedway to Host Speedweeks Modified Race Again »