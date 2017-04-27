First Short Track Nationals Open Test Saturday at Bristol

Super Late Models, Pro Late Models, Modifieds and more will hit the track at Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) this Saturday during the first open test for the Short Track U.S. Nationals. This is the first of two open test sessions that will be hosted at the Tennessee half-mile leading up to the inaugural event, May 20-21.

Close to 100 cars are expected to make the trip to the “Last Great Colosseum” this weekend with drivers excited to make their first laps around the historic race track. For many drivers, this will be their first time on the track at Bristol, while for others it will be their first experience at the track.

One of the main reasons for teams testing, aside from track time, is to learn as much about the tire compound and tire wear as possible. Hoosier has set mandatory pressures for their Late Model tires: 22 PSI on the left and 32 PSI on the right side.

The pit office will open at 7 a.m. for teams to purchase pit passes for the crews and drivers. There will be no load-in for haulers Friday nights, so teams will park trailers and haulers in the infield Saturday morning.

Gates open at 8 a.m. and practice will start at 10:30 a.m. and run until 6 p.m. There will be four rounds of practice for all the classes in attendance starting with the Super Late Models.

Speed51.com is the hub of all things Short Track U.S. Nationals and will bring Trackside Now coverage live from the practice session. Fans will be able to tune in all day long to find information about who is in attendance, read about the buzz in the pits area and see photos of their favorite drivers on the track.

The Speed51 Network powered by JEGS will also have exclusive reports and driver interviews posted following the test.

On May 20-21, Speed51.com will offer a live pay-per-view broadcast of the inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals. Fan can purchase live video tickets at an early bird special rate by clicking here.

-By Hannah Newhouse, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent – Twitter: @HannahNewhouse

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« VIDEO: Hoffman and Larson Slide Their Way Around Millbridge Top 10: Short Track Videos Now on the Speed51 Network »