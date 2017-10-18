LOG IN
First Look at 50th Annual Snowball Derby Entry Lists

October 18, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - National, Region - Southeast, Snowball Derby, Top Stories

Entries for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby have been flying into the Five Flags Speedway (FL) office throughout the weeks and months leading up to the historic short track racing event.  On Wednesday afternoon, Five Flags officials released the first look at the entry lists for both Late Model divisions competing during the November 29 – December 3 race weekend.

 

It only makes sense that for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby the first entry list would include the names of 50 Super Late Model drivers.  The current entry list for the 300-lap Super Late Model race on Sunday, December 3 includes drivers from 18 states and three Canadian provinces.

 

300x250 Snowball Derby (Oct) 20172015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, a former Snowball Derby winner, highlights an impressive list that includes short track racing stars from all four corners of the United States and Canada.

 

The first look at the entry list features the names of many current and former Late Model champions.

 

Among the list of 2017 champions currently entered are Ty Majeski (ARCA Midwest Tour), Cole Rouse (CARS Tour), Harrison Burton (NASCAR K&N Pro Series East), Casey Roderick (Nashville & Five Flags PLM), Bubba Pollard (Blizzard Series) and Stephen Nasse (Southern Super Series).

 

As previously mentioned, Kyle Busch is a former winner of the Snowball Derby and he is joined on the entry list by three more past winners of the event, including defending race winner Christian Eckes.  2014 Snowball Derby champion John Hunter Nemechek and 2004 winner Steven Wallace have also filed entries for the prestigious race.

 

The Southeast region will be well represented by drivers from Alabama, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee.

 

Super Late Model veteran Bubba Pollard will represent the Peach Tree State, while Alabama native and former ARCA champion Grant Enfinger will carry the flag for the Heart of Dixie.

 

NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie leads a list of nine drivers who have entered the race from the Tarheel State.  Short track veterans David Rogers and Jeff Choquette will be among those looking to keep the Tom Dawson Trophy in the state of Florida.

 

In addition to the strong contingent of Southeast drivers entered for the race, the Midwest, Northeast and West Coast are also represented.

 

Former ARCA Midwest Tour champion Dan Fredrickson will be joined by NASCAR K&N Pro Series West driver Derek Kraus, John DeAngelis, Derrick Griffin and last year’s Snowball Derby lap leader Chad Finley as drivers representing the Midwest.

 

The 50th Annual Snowball Derby will also see a pair of drivers from Northern New England making the trek south to Pensacola, Florida.  Five-time Pro All Stars Series (PASS) national champion Ben Rowe will make the trip from Maine with hopes of making his first Snowball Derby start.  New Hampshire native Derek Griffith, a two-time PASS North winner in 2017, will also test his luck in the big race.

 

A quartet of West Coast drivers plan on making the trip to Pensacola, led by Northwest racing legend Garrett Evans from the state of Washington.  He’ll be joined by a trio of California drivers including Blaine Rocha, Christian McGhee and Jeremy Doss.

 

Representing the Maple Leaf will be former Maritime Pro Stock champion Cole Butcher (Nova Scotia), 2016 CARS Tour champion Rafael Lessard (Quebec) and Jerry Artuso (Ontario).

 

The full entry list for both the Snowball Derby and Snowflake 100 can be seen below.

 

The 50th Annual Snowball Derby will kick off on Wednesday, November 29 with racing for the first time in event history on a Wednesday night. The Pure Stock division will be in action for a 50-lap feature prior to the annual Green Flag Pit Party and all-important qualifying draw for Late Model drivers.

 

Late Models will hit the track for the first time on Thursday, November 30 prior to 50-lap features for the Sportsman and Outlaw Stock divisions later that night.

 

Friday, December 1 is the most intense day in all of short track racing. It’s qualifying day for the Snowball Derby. Also on Friday night, the Modifieds will get their spotlight as they do battle for 75 laps to crown their Snowball Derby champion.

 

Saturday, December 2 is Allen Turner Snowflake 100 race day. Qualifying for the Snowflake 100 will begin at 2 p.m. CT. A 50-lap last chance race for the Snowflake 100 will immediately follow qualifying. The 50-lap last chance race for the Snowball Derby will also be held on Saturday evening at the conclusion of the last chance race for the Snowflake 100.

 

The green flag for the Allen Turner Snowflake 100 will wave at 7 p.m. Also on Saturday night, the Pro Trucks will race for 50 laps to decide who takes their Snowball Derby victory.

 

Sunday, December 3 is the biggest day of the year in short track racing. It’s race day for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby. Pre-race festivities will begin at Noon CT. The class photo for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will be taken on the frontstretch at 12:30. Driver introductions will follow at 1:15 p.m. The green flag for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will wave at 2 p.m.

 

More information on the 50th Annual Snowball Derby can be found by visiting www.snowballderby.com and www.5flagsspeedway.com.

 

-51 Sports / Snowball Derby Press Release

 

50th Annual Snowball Derby Entry List

CAR #DRIVERHOMETOWN
01Derek ScottFranklin, TN
4Ben RoweTurner, ME
4Kyle PlottMarietta, GA
5Jerry ArtusoSault Ste Marie, ON
5Mason MingusNashville, TN
07Corey LaJoieConcord, NC
7John DeAngelis JrHubertus, WI
8John Hunter NemechekHuntersville, NC
9Derek KrausStratford, WI
9Jeff ChoquetteWest Palm Beach, FL
11David RogersOrlando, FL
12Harrison BurtonHuntersville, NC
12GDerek GriffithHudson, NH
14Chris DavidsonPearland, TX
14Connor OkrzesikGrand Bay, AL
15Christian EckesCornelius, NC
16Steven DavisMobile, AL
18Casey RoderickLawrenceville, GA
18Noah GragsonLas Vegas, NV
19Kason PlottMarietta, GA
20Brandon McReynoldsMooresville, NC
21Blane RochaOakdale, CA
26Bubba PollardSenoia, GA
26Chandler SmithJasper, GA
26Christian McGheeClaremont, CA
29Spencer DavisDawsonville, GA
2WDonnie WilsonOklahoma City, OK
30Bobby Knox JrClanton, AL
36Dan FredricksonNorthfield, MN
42Chad FinleyDewitt, MI
43Dennis SchoenfeldVan Buren, AK
43Derek ThornBakersfield, CA
46Cole RouseFort Smith, AR
48Preston PeltierBrighton, CO
51Kyle BuschMooresville, NC
51Stephen NassePinellas Park, FL
53Cole ButcherPorters Lake, NS
58Tyler AnkrumColton, CA
64Garrett EvansEast Wenatchee, WA
66Logan BeardenLeander, TX
66Steve WallaceMooresville, NC
75Jeremy DossUpper Lake, CA
79Kyle BryantNavarre, FL
82Grant EnfingerKannapolis, NC
88Roger ReuseBirmingham, AL
91Ty MajeskiSeymour, WI
95Derrick GriffinSouth Bend, IN
97Chase PurdyMooresville, NC
99Casey SmithAustin, TX
99Raphael LessardSt Joseph, QC

 

Allen Turner Snowflake 100 Entry List

CAR #DRIVERHOMETOWN
8John Hunter NemechekMooresville, NC
9Jeff ChoquetteWest Palm Beach, FL
12Joe GrafMahwah, NJ
12Justin Paul-SteinerHouston, TX
14Carson HocevarPortage, MI
14Chris DavidsonPearland, TX
15Jake JohnsonRehoboth, MA
16Gary SuttonMilton, FL
17Kurt GuillotMoss Point, MS
18Casey RoderickLawrenceville, GA
18Ryan PaulMobile, AL
21Brandon JohnsonSanford, FL
22Josh BraggMobile, AL
24Christopher TullisDacula, GA
24Mason DiazManasses, VA
26Bubba PollardSenoia, GA
26Chandler SmithJasper, GA
27Austin WoodGermantown, TN
29Spencer DavisDawsonville, GA
30Bobby Knox JrClanton, AL
30Rusty SanfordSeminary, MS
43Justin SouthLeeds, AL
46Cole WilliamsBorden, IN
46Jarrett ParkerMolino, FL
51Perry PatinoMontgomery, AL
51Stephen NassePinellas Park, FL
51Zachary KnowlesHouston, TX
53Kyle IveyNashville, TN
66Korey RubleHeadland, AL
79Michael VillarrealCorpus Christi, TX
96Brandon BendeleLaVernia, TX
97Cole AndersonNorthfield, MN
98Giovanni BromanteLocust Valley, NY
