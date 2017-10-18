First Look at 50th Annual Snowball Derby Entry Lists

Entries for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby have been flying into the Five Flags Speedway (FL) office throughout the weeks and months leading up to the historic short track racing event. On Wednesday afternoon, Five Flags officials released the first look at the entry lists for both Late Model divisions competing during the November 29 – December 3 race weekend.

It only makes sense that for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby the first entry list would include the names of 50 Super Late Model drivers. The current entry list for the 300-lap Super Late Model race on Sunday, December 3 includes drivers from 18 states and three Canadian provinces.

2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch, a former Snowball Derby winner, highlights an impressive list that includes short track racing stars from all four corners of the United States and Canada.

The first look at the entry list features the names of many current and former Late Model champions.

Among the list of 2017 champions currently entered are Ty Majeski (ARCA Midwest Tour), Cole Rouse (CARS Tour), Harrison Burton (NASCAR K&N Pro Series East), Casey Roderick (Nashville & Five Flags PLM), Bubba Pollard (Blizzard Series) and Stephen Nasse (Southern Super Series).

As previously mentioned, Kyle Busch is a former winner of the Snowball Derby and he is joined on the entry list by three more past winners of the event, including defending race winner Christian Eckes. 2014 Snowball Derby champion John Hunter Nemechek and 2004 winner Steven Wallace have also filed entries for the prestigious race.

The Southeast region will be well represented by drivers from Alabama, North Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee.

Super Late Model veteran Bubba Pollard will represent the Peach Tree State, while Alabama native and former ARCA champion Grant Enfinger will carry the flag for the Heart of Dixie.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie leads a list of nine drivers who have entered the race from the Tarheel State. Short track veterans David Rogers and Jeff Choquette will be among those looking to keep the Tom Dawson Trophy in the state of Florida.

In addition to the strong contingent of Southeast drivers entered for the race, the Midwest, Northeast and West Coast are also represented.

Former ARCA Midwest Tour champion Dan Fredrickson will be joined by NASCAR K&N Pro Series West driver Derek Kraus, John DeAngelis, Derrick Griffin and last year’s Snowball Derby lap leader Chad Finley as drivers representing the Midwest.

The 50th Annual Snowball Derby will also see a pair of drivers from Northern New England making the trek south to Pensacola, Florida. Five-time Pro All Stars Series (PASS) national champion Ben Rowe will make the trip from Maine with hopes of making his first Snowball Derby start. New Hampshire native Derek Griffith, a two-time PASS North winner in 2017, will also test his luck in the big race.

A quartet of West Coast drivers plan on making the trip to Pensacola, led by Northwest racing legend Garrett Evans from the state of Washington. He’ll be joined by a trio of California drivers including Blaine Rocha, Christian McGhee and Jeremy Doss.

Representing the Maple Leaf will be former Maritime Pro Stock champion Cole Butcher (Nova Scotia), 2016 CARS Tour champion Rafael Lessard (Quebec) and Jerry Artuso (Ontario).

The full entry list for both the Snowball Derby and Snowflake 100 can be seen below.

The 50th Annual Snowball Derby will kick off on Wednesday, November 29 with racing for the first time in event history on a Wednesday night. The Pure Stock division will be in action for a 50-lap feature prior to the annual Green Flag Pit Party and all-important qualifying draw for Late Model drivers.

Late Models will hit the track for the first time on Thursday, November 30 prior to 50-lap features for the Sportsman and Outlaw Stock divisions later that night.

Friday, December 1 is the most intense day in all of short track racing. It’s qualifying day for the Snowball Derby. Also on Friday night, the Modifieds will get their spotlight as they do battle for 75 laps to crown their Snowball Derby champion.

Saturday, December 2 is Allen Turner Snowflake 100 race day. Qualifying for the Snowflake 100 will begin at 2 p.m. CT. A 50-lap last chance race for the Snowflake 100 will immediately follow qualifying. The 50-lap last chance race for the Snowball Derby will also be held on Saturday evening at the conclusion of the last chance race for the Snowflake 100.

The green flag for the Allen Turner Snowflake 100 will wave at 7 p.m. Also on Saturday night, the Pro Trucks will race for 50 laps to decide who takes their Snowball Derby victory.

Sunday, December 3 is the biggest day of the year in short track racing. It’s race day for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby. Pre-race festivities will begin at Noon CT. The class photo for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will be taken on the frontstretch at 12:30. Driver introductions will follow at 1:15 p.m. The green flag for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will wave at 2 p.m.

More information on the 50th Annual Snowball Derby can be found by visiting www.snowballderby.com and www.5flagsspeedway.com.

-51 Sports / Snowball Derby Press Release

50th Annual Snowball Derby Entry List

CAR # DRIVER HOMETOWN 01 Derek Scott Franklin, TN 4 Ben Rowe Turner, ME 4 Kyle Plott Marietta, GA 5 Jerry Artuso Sault Ste Marie, ON 5 Mason Mingus Nashville, TN 07 Corey LaJoie Concord, NC 7 John DeAngelis Jr Hubertus, WI 8 John Hunter Nemechek Huntersville, NC 9 Derek Kraus Stratford, WI 9 Jeff Choquette West Palm Beach, FL 11 David Rogers Orlando, FL 12 Harrison Burton Huntersville, NC 12G Derek Griffith Hudson, NH 14 Chris Davidson Pearland, TX 14 Connor Okrzesik Grand Bay, AL 15 Christian Eckes Cornelius, NC 16 Steven Davis Mobile, AL 18 Casey Roderick Lawrenceville, GA 18 Noah Gragson Las Vegas, NV 19 Kason Plott Marietta, GA 20 Brandon McReynolds Mooresville, NC 21 Blane Rocha Oakdale, CA 26 Bubba Pollard Senoia, GA 26 Chandler Smith Jasper, GA 26 Christian McGhee Claremont, CA 29 Spencer Davis Dawsonville, GA 2W Donnie Wilson Oklahoma City, OK 30 Bobby Knox Jr Clanton, AL 36 Dan Fredrickson Northfield, MN 42 Chad Finley Dewitt, MI 43 Dennis Schoenfeld Van Buren, AK 43 Derek Thorn Bakersfield, CA 46 Cole Rouse Fort Smith, AR 48 Preston Peltier Brighton, CO 51 Kyle Busch Mooresville, NC 51 Stephen Nasse Pinellas Park, FL 53 Cole Butcher Porters Lake, NS 58 Tyler Ankrum Colton, CA 64 Garrett Evans East Wenatchee, WA 66 Logan Bearden Leander, TX 66 Steve Wallace Mooresville, NC 75 Jeremy Doss Upper Lake, CA 79 Kyle Bryant Navarre, FL 82 Grant Enfinger Kannapolis, NC 88 Roger Reuse Birmingham, AL 91 Ty Majeski Seymour, WI 95 Derrick Griffin South Bend, IN 97 Chase Purdy Mooresville, NC 99 Casey Smith Austin, TX 99 Raphael Lessard St Joseph, QC

Allen Turner Snowflake 100 Entry List

CAR # DRIVER HOMETOWN 8 John Hunter Nemechek Mooresville, NC 9 Jeff Choquette West Palm Beach, FL 12 Joe Graf Mahwah, NJ 12 Justin Paul-Steiner Houston, TX 14 Carson Hocevar Portage, MI 14 Chris Davidson Pearland, TX 15 Jake Johnson Rehoboth, MA 16 Gary Sutton Milton, FL 17 Kurt Guillot Moss Point, MS 18 Casey Roderick Lawrenceville, GA 18 Ryan Paul Mobile, AL 21 Brandon Johnson Sanford, FL 22 Josh Bragg Mobile, AL 24 Christopher Tullis Dacula, GA 24 Mason Diaz Manasses, VA 26 Bubba Pollard Senoia, GA 26 Chandler Smith Jasper, GA 27 Austin Wood Germantown, TN 29 Spencer Davis Dawsonville, GA 30 Bobby Knox Jr Clanton, AL 30 Rusty Sanford Seminary, MS 43 Justin South Leeds, AL 46 Cole Williams Borden, IN 46 Jarrett Parker Molino, FL 51 Perry Patino Montgomery, AL 51 Stephen Nasse Pinellas Park, FL 51 Zachary Knowles Houston, TX 53 Kyle Ivey Nashville, TN 66 Korey Ruble Headland, AL 79 Michael Villarreal Corpus Christi, TX 96 Brandon Bendele LaVernia, TX 97 Cole Anderson Northfield, MN 98 Giovanni Bromante Locust Valley, NY

Related Posts

« 50 For 50: ‘Chase’ for Snowball Derby Glory Began in 2009 for Elliott