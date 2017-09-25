LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
RoC PPV Slider

First Ever Race of Champions Live Broadcast Announced

September 25, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - National, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

For the first time in the 67-year history of the Race of Champions 250, the prestigious Modified race will be broadcast live to a worldwide audience. Speed51.com and Race of Champions officials announced Monday that this year’s race at Lake Erie Speedway (PA) will be available to watch via a live pay-per-view video stream on Saturday, September 30.

 

Race fans worldwide will be able to watch the race on Speed51.com by purchasing a live video ticket for $35.99.

 

300x250 RoC 250 PPV 2017.09“This is the 67th Annual Race of Champions, only the Indianapolis 500 has run more consecutive events. We not only want to carry on that great tradition but also expand our boundaries,” said Race of Champions Promoter Joe Skotnicki.  “Speed51 can assist in exposing the event to folks who do not have the ability to travel far distances to the event. With their blackout rules and technology, if you are close you will have to come to the event to experience it.”

 

The “granddaddy” Modified event will be highlighted by a 250-lap Tour-type Modified race that will pay $13,013.13 to the winner.  A stout field of drivers, including defending race winner Matt Hirschman, will be racing to become the first ever Race of Champions winner at the beautiful Lake Erie Speedway.

 

“The Race of Champions is an event with a lot of prestige and history behind it,” said Speed51.com’s Rob Blount.  “We are thrilled to have the privilege to live stream this event and we know that it will be a great event, like all Race of Champions Modified Series races are.”

 

Other drivers expected to enter the race include defending RoC Modified Series champion Patrick Emerling, recent U.S. Open winner Andy Jankowiak, Chuck Hossfeld and Mike Leaty.

 

Eric Mauriello (Turkey Derby), Andy Seuss (North/South Shootout) and Ron Silk (Richie Evans Memorial) are among those with guaranteed starting spots for the 67th Annual Race of Champions.

 

Those purchasing the live broadcast will be able to view the Race of Champions 250 via a one-camera video stream featuring audio from the track’s public address system.

 

A blackout of 150 miles from the Lake Erie Speedway will be in effect for the live broadcast.

 

To purchase a live video ticket today, click here.

 

-51 Sports Press Release

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 28-30: Lake Erie Speedway (PA) - Race of Champions Weekend

  • September 29 - October 1: Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville (TN) - All American 400

  • September 30 - October 1: Thunder Road (VT) - 55th Vermont Milk Bowl

  • September 30: Tucson Speedway (AZ) - SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour Series

  • October 1: Stafford Motor Speedway (CT) - Fall Final - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour

Presenting Partner