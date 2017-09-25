First Ever Race of Champions Live Broadcast Announced

For the first time in the 67-year history of the Race of Champions 250, the prestigious Modified race will be broadcast live to a worldwide audience. Speed51.com and Race of Champions officials announced Monday that this year’s race at Lake Erie Speedway (PA) will be available to watch via a live pay-per-view video stream on Saturday, September 30.

Race fans worldwide will be able to watch the race on Speed51.com by purchasing a live video ticket for $35.99.

“This is the 67th Annual Race of Champions, only the Indianapolis 500 has run more consecutive events. We not only want to carry on that great tradition but also expand our boundaries,” said Race of Champions Promoter Joe Skotnicki. “Speed51 can assist in exposing the event to folks who do not have the ability to travel far distances to the event. With their blackout rules and technology, if you are close you will have to come to the event to experience it.”

The “granddaddy” Modified event will be highlighted by a 250-lap Tour-type Modified race that will pay $13,013.13 to the winner. A stout field of drivers, including defending race winner Matt Hirschman, will be racing to become the first ever Race of Champions winner at the beautiful Lake Erie Speedway.

“The Race of Champions is an event with a lot of prestige and history behind it,” said Speed51.com’s Rob Blount. “We are thrilled to have the privilege to live stream this event and we know that it will be a great event, like all Race of Champions Modified Series races are.”

Other drivers expected to enter the race include defending RoC Modified Series champion Patrick Emerling, recent U.S. Open winner Andy Jankowiak, Chuck Hossfeld and Mike Leaty.

Eric Mauriello (Turkey Derby), Andy Seuss (North/South Shootout) and Ron Silk (Richie Evans Memorial) are among those with guaranteed starting spots for the 67th Annual Race of Champions.

Those purchasing the live broadcast will be able to view the Race of Champions 250 via a one-camera video stream featuring audio from the track’s public address system.

A blackout of 150 miles from the Lake Erie Speedway will be in effect for the live broadcast.

To purchase a live video ticket today, click here.

-51 Sports Press Release

Related Posts

« VIDEO: Highlights – ACT Invitational at New Hampshire Motor Speedway VIDEO: Highlights – SSS – Super Late Models – Five Flags Speedway – Pensacola (FL) »