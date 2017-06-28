Final Oxford 250 Provisionals Up For Grabs This Weekend

Naples, ME – With less than two months left to go and nearly 50 drivers already entered, the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) North Super Late Models will get their final shot this weekend at locking up a guaranteed starting spot for the 44th Annual Oxford 250. The Super Late Models will be in action for a 75 lap local show on Saturday night at Oxford Plains Speedway, which will also feature a pre-Independence Day fireworks spectacular. Then on Sunday, with no PASS championship points on the line, an international cast of drivers will have one last opportunity to get locked into August’s nationally televised 44th Annual Oxford 250 and the chance to win over $25,000.

Turner, ME’s Glen Luce comes to this weekend’s PASS Open at Oxford Plains Speedway as the PASS North Super Late Model points leader having won the 250 qualifier at Autodrome Montmagny in May.

“I think the season’s going well and we’re about on track so far,” says Luce, driver of the Stevens Electric & Pump Service #7 Toyota. “We’ve had a couple of hiccups and other teams are getting faster, so we need to keep improving as they do.”

With no points on the line this weekend, it’s all about track time and preparing to challenge for his second Oxford 250 trophy.

“We’ve been running some of the local shows at Oxford on Saturday nights so we can to keep up with the track conditions and how it changes as the summer goes on,” says Luce. “We’ve found some speed with the black car with some of the chassis adjustments we’ve been making.”

While several drivers will maximize their opportunity at getting track time at Oxford Plains by racing on Saturday and Sunday, the PASS regulars will be keenly focused on locking up a guaranteed starting spot in the 250. Last year, Wayne Helliwell, Jr. took advantage of winning the PASS Open to go on and capture his first Oxford 250 checkered flag. 4-Time PASS National Champion, Ben Rowe, along with fellow champions, DJ Shaw and Cassius Clark, will each be looking to gain more knowledge this weekend. Derek Kneeland, who will be spotting for Kyle Larson at Daytona, will make the trip up to Oxford on Sunday as he preps for the 250. PASS North championship contenders Dave Farrington, Jr. and Tracy Gordon will be joined by Bobby Timmons, Scott Robbins, and Adam Polvinen as they all look to figure out what it takes to get around Oxford Plains Speedway

All the action gets under way this weekend at Oxford Plains Speedway on Saturday with local action beginning at 7 PM featuring the Super Late Models, Street Stocks, Bandits, Figure 8’s and a fireworks show. On Sunday, racing starts at 6 PM for the PASS North Super Late Models, along with the 4/6 Cylinder Enduro, Spectator Drags, Smokey Donut competition, and Legends. If either event is affected by weather, Monday, July 3 will be used as a rain date.

PASS Super Late Model entry forms for Oxford Plains Speedway, Beech Ridge Motor Speedway, Star Speedway, and Southern National Motorsports Park, along with the 44th Annual Oxford 250 and Mason-Dixon MegaMeltdown 300, can be found at ProAllStarsSeries.com.

-PASS Press Release. Photo Credit: Speed51.com photo

