Feels Like the First Time: VanDoorn Breaks Multi-Year Drought

Eddie VanMeter was the class of the field throughout the ARCA/CRA Super Series Koorsen Fire & Security 125 at Anderson Speedway Sunday afternoon, but Johnny VanDoorn used the chrome horn to get around VanMeter with less than five laps to go to win, ending a winless drought that dates back to July 2014.

“Man, I don’t even know how words can describe it. Finally getting the monkey off my back here at Anderson where we got our first win ten years ago (is cool),” VanDoorn told Speed51.com Powered by JEGS. “It kind of feels like the first win all over again. We’ve been fast. We’ve been working hard, but we’ve just been unable to capitalize on it. And finally we got it done today, and it just feels awesome.”

VanMeter led most of Sunday’s 125-lap race, and for much of it he had VanDoorn beating on his back bumper. VanDoorn waited until three laps to go to make the signature short track move happen in turn two.

“It’s just hard racing. That’s how he was racing me. I mean, I don’t feel like he was intentionally racing me hard or whatever. He ran me into the wall a couple times, so I returned the favor, and it worked out in my favor. I’m pretty sure he’s upset and I would be too. I’m sure someday he’ll return the favor and well, what are you going to do? Just good hard racing at Anderson.”

VanMeter was less than pleased with VanDoorn’s bump and run move. He showed his displeasure on the cool down lap as he hit VanDoorn’s red No. 71 a couple of times.

“Johnny was just driving the way he normally drives,” said VanMeter. “I tried to hold the bottom and give him the top but that wasn’t good enough. But that’s alright, we’re locked into Bristol. That’s what we came here for. So we’ll go on, see what happens from here.”

Third-place came down to a battler between Brett Robinson and Josh Brock, and ultimately it was Brock who prevailed for the final podium position.

“We worked hard, had a little accident back at lap 25 and came in,” said Brock. “Chris Wimmer really led the team, and got us back out going. The car was overall still good. We were just a little tight in the center. We’re happy to come home third. Now we just have to get it cleaned up for Bristol.”

Brett Robinson and Hunter Jack completed the top five.

The ARCA/CRA Super Series will be in action next at the Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) on May 19-21. Speed51 TV, the live streaming arm of Speed51.com, will air all of the action live from Bristol via a pay-per-view broadcast. Race fans can purchase the pay-per-view at an “Early-bird special” rate for just $44.99 by clicking here.

For an on-demand replay of Sunday’s Trackside Now coverage presented by Fury Race Cars, click here.

-By Koty Geyer, Speed51.com Midwest Correspondent – Twitter: @KGeyer3

-Photo Credit: Speed51.com

