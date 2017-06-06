LOG IN
Late Model-Southern National Motorsports Park-Cars on track-2017

Fast Five Pro Late Model Purse and Format Changed

June 6, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Ticker

LUCAMA, NC – When the Fast Five Pro Late Model Series returns to Southern National Motorsports Park on July 8th, they will return with a new race format and a new purse.

The remaining Fast Five Pro Late Model races, which are held on July 8th and August 19th, will consist of twin 75 lap races with each race paying $1,500-to-win.  In addition to the twin races, the Pro Late Model races will be four tire races.

The Fast Five Pro Late Model race that was originally scheduled to be run on June 24th has been moved to August 19th, making up one of the two races as part of a doubleheader.  The June 24th race was rescheduled due to conflicts with other races in the region.

For more information about Southern National Motorsports Park, check out SNMP’s website at www.snmpark.com“like” Southern National Motorsports Park on Facebook or “follow” @SNM_Park on Twitter.

Southern National Motorsports Park Press Release. Photo Credit: Josh Parrish

