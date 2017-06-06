Fast Five Pro Late Model Purse and Format Changed

LUCAMA, NC – When the Fast Five Pro Late Model Series returns to Southern National Motorsports Park on July 8th, they will return with a new race format and a new purse.

The remaining Fast Five Pro Late Model races, which are held on July 8th and August 19th, will consist of twin 75 lap races with each race paying $1,500-to-win. In addition to the twin races, the Pro Late Model races will be four tire races.

The Fast Five Pro Late Model race that was originally scheduled to be run on June 24th has been moved to August 19th, making up one of the two races as part of a doubleheader. The June 24th race was rescheduled due to conflicts with other races in the region.

