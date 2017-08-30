LOG IN
Fast Facts: World Stock Car Festival at Winchester

August 30, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Midwest, Top Stories

Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s World Stock Car Festival at Winchester Speedway (IN) in 51’s Fast Facts below. 

 

Dates: September 2 – September 4

 

Track: Winchester Speedway

 

Location: 2656 W State Road 32, Winchester, IN 47394

 

Sanction: Champion Racing Association (CRA)

 

Last Year’s Winner: Cody Coughlin (ARCA/CRA), Brandon Oakley (JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour)

 

Media Coverage: Speed51.com will provide Trackside Now coverage of the race and post-race video highlights on the Speed51 Network.

 

Track phone: (765) 584-9701

 

Tickets:  

Saturday General Admission – Free

Sunday General Admission – Adults $15, Students 9-18 $10

Monday General Admission: Adults $25, Students 9-18 $20

 

Fast Facts: Two features will be run on Sunday with six classes running on Monday afternoon. ARCA/CRA Super Series points leader Johnny VanDoorn heads to his best track as he seeks his fifth win in the Labor Day World Stock Car Festival event.  In all, he has five wins at Winchester. Travis Braden also has five wins at Winchester including the 2016 Winchester 400. Fellow Winchester 400 winner Scott Hantz will be in the main event on Monday.  Braden will be doing double duty between the Late Model classes. 2016 Southern Super Series Champion Donnie Wilson and 2016 Snowball Derby winner Christian Eckes will both be in the field. JEGS Tour point leader Carson Hocevar gets ready to test the Winchester track for the first time.  Jack Smith and Corey Deuser are in the JEGS field. Both Hope Hornish and Jack Dossey III will be doing double duty.  In the CRA Late Model Sportsman class, Jason Neal and Neil McClelland are rookies to the series and are in the battle for the championship.  Both are rookies to the high-banks as well in Late Models.

 

World Stock Car Festival Winners:

ARCA/CRA Super Series

2016 Cody Coughlin

2015 Christopher Bell

2014 Cody Coughlin

2013 Johnny VanDoorn

2012 Johnny VanDoorn

2011 Johnny VanDoorn

2010 Johnny VanDoorn

2009 Jeff Fultz

2008 Rick Turner

2007 Jeff Fultz

2006 Tommy St. Johns

2005 Chuck Barnes Jr.

 

JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour

2016 Brandon Oakley

2015 Jack Smith

2014 Trent Snyder

2013 Trent Snyder

 

World Stock Car Festival  Purses:  

ARCA/CRA Super Series – $3,000 to win

JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour – $2,500 to win

 

World Stock Car Festival  Entries: 

ARCA/CRA Super Series

1 John Beach

2 Donnie Wilson

4 Dalton Armstrong

5 Hope Hornish

6 Logan Runyon

7 Wes Griffith Jr.

11 Wes Russell Jr.

15 Christian Eckes

20 Jack Dossey III

26 Travis Braden

26T Rick Turner

29 Tommy St. John

41 Hunter Jack

51 Cole Rouse

58 Tyler Ankrum

71 Johnny VanDoorn

72 Scott Hantz

81 Terry Fisher Jr.

97 Chase Purdy

99 Raphael Lessard

 

JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour

5 Michael Clancy

7 David Carter

8 Hope Hornish

12 Joe Graf Jr.

14 Carson Hocevar

14D Corey Deuser

20 Jack Dossey III

23 Mandy Chick

26 Travis Braden 

28 Jack Smith

29 Austin Kunert

29K Mason Keller

40 Jordan Miller

49 Colin Nickolai

51 Eddie Fatscher

72 Thomas Woodin

88 Trevor McCoy

88 Josh Smith

811 Thomas Hufferd

 

World Stock Car Festival Schedule: 

Saturday, September 2nd

Pits Open: 10:00 am Drivers Meeting 12:30 Rotating Open Practice 1 – 5 Track Closes 6:00

 

Sunday, September 3rd

Pits Open 8:00 am Chapel 9:00 Drivers Meetings 9:15 Practice Begins 10:00 Racing at 5:00

Qualifying 

ARCA/CRA Super Series 3:00 pm

Winchester Modifieds 3:30 pm

JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour 4:00 pm

Racing

Vores Compacts Heats 8 Laps

CRA L.M. Sportsman Heats 10 Laps

Winchester Modifieds 10 Laps

CRA Street Stock Heats 10 Laps

Thunder Roadsters Heat  8 Laps

JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour 100 Laps

Vores Compacts Feature 20 Laps

 

Monday, September 4th

Pits Open: 10:00 am 

Drivers Meetings 11:45 am

Features 1:00 pm 

Thunder Roadsters 20 Lap Feature

Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman 40 Lap Feature

ARCA/CRA Super Series 100 Lap Feature

Winchester Modifieds 40 Lap Feature

Vores Compacts 30 Lap Feature

CRA Street Stocks 40 Lap Feature

 

-Text by Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

