Fast Facts: World Stock Car Festival at Winchester
Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s World Stock Car Festival at Winchester Speedway (IN) in 51’s Fast Facts below.
Dates: September 2 – September 4
Track: Winchester Speedway
Location: 2656 W State Road 32, Winchester, IN 47394
Sanction: Champion Racing Association (CRA)
Last Year’s Winner: Cody Coughlin (ARCA/CRA), Brandon Oakley (JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour)
Media Coverage: Speed51.com will provide Trackside Now coverage of the race and post-race video highlights on the Speed51 Network.
Track phone: (765) 584-9701
Tickets:
Saturday General Admission – Free
Sunday General Admission – Adults $15, Students 9-18 $10
Monday General Admission: Adults $25, Students 9-18 $20
Fast Facts: Two features will be run on Sunday with six classes running on Monday afternoon. ARCA/CRA Super Series points leader Johnny VanDoorn heads to his best track as he seeks his fifth win in the Labor Day World Stock Car Festival event. In all, he has five wins at Winchester. Travis Braden also has five wins at Winchester including the 2016 Winchester 400. Fellow Winchester 400 winner Scott Hantz will be in the main event on Monday. Braden will be doing double duty between the Late Model classes. 2016 Southern Super Series Champion Donnie Wilson and 2016 Snowball Derby winner Christian Eckes will both be in the field. JEGS Tour point leader Carson Hocevar gets ready to test the Winchester track for the first time. Jack Smith and Corey Deuser are in the JEGS field. Both Hope Hornish and Jack Dossey III will be doing double duty. In the CRA Late Model Sportsman class, Jason Neal and Neil McClelland are rookies to the series and are in the battle for the championship. Both are rookies to the high-banks as well in Late Models.
World Stock Car Festival Winners:
ARCA/CRA Super Series
2016 Cody Coughlin
2015 Christopher Bell
2014 Cody Coughlin
2013 Johnny VanDoorn
2012 Johnny VanDoorn
2011 Johnny VanDoorn
2010 Johnny VanDoorn
2009 Jeff Fultz
2008 Rick Turner
2007 Jeff Fultz
2006 Tommy St. Johns
2005 Chuck Barnes Jr.
JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour
2016 Brandon Oakley
2015 Jack Smith
2014 Trent Snyder
2013 Trent Snyder
World Stock Car Festival Purses:
ARCA/CRA Super Series – $3,000 to win
JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour – $2,500 to win
World Stock Car Festival Entries:
ARCA/CRA Super Series
1 John Beach
2 Donnie Wilson
4 Dalton Armstrong
5 Hope Hornish
6 Logan Runyon
7 Wes Griffith Jr.
11 Wes Russell Jr.
15 Christian Eckes
20 Jack Dossey III
26 Travis Braden
26T Rick Turner
29 Tommy St. John
41 Hunter Jack
51 Cole Rouse
58 Tyler Ankrum
71 Johnny VanDoorn
72 Scott Hantz
81 Terry Fisher Jr.
97 Chase Purdy
99 Raphael Lessard
JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour
5 Michael Clancy
7 David Carter
8 Hope Hornish
12 Joe Graf Jr.
14 Carson Hocevar
14D Corey Deuser
20 Jack Dossey III
23 Mandy Chick
26 Travis Braden
28 Jack Smith
29 Austin Kunert
29K Mason Keller
40 Jordan Miller
49 Colin Nickolai
51 Eddie Fatscher
72 Thomas Woodin
88 Trevor McCoy
88 Josh Smith
811 Thomas Hufferd
World Stock Car Festival Schedule:
Saturday, September 2nd
Pits Open: 10:00 am Drivers Meeting 12:30 Rotating Open Practice 1 – 5 Track Closes 6:00
Sunday, September 3rd
Pits Open 8:00 am Chapel 9:00 Drivers Meetings 9:15 Practice Begins 10:00 Racing at 5:00
Qualifying
ARCA/CRA Super Series 3:00 pm
Winchester Modifieds 3:30 pm
JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour 4:00 pm
Racing
Vores Compacts Heats 8 Laps
CRA L.M. Sportsman Heats 10 Laps
Winchester Modifieds 10 Laps
CRA Street Stock Heats 10 Laps
Thunder Roadsters Heat 8 Laps
JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour 100 Laps
Vores Compacts Feature 20 Laps
Monday, September 4th
Pits Open: 10:00 am
Drivers Meetings 11:45 am
Features 1:00 pm
Thunder Roadsters 20 Lap Feature
Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman 40 Lap Feature
ARCA/CRA Super Series 100 Lap Feature
Winchester Modifieds 40 Lap Feature
Vores Compacts 30 Lap Feature
CRA Street Stocks 40 Lap Feature
-Text by Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent
-Photo credit: Speed51.com
