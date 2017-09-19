LOG IN
LMSC Martinsville 77 Blake Stallings Test Day 2017

Fast Facts: ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville

September 19, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - National, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway (VA) in 51’s Fast Facts below. 

 

Dates: September 22-23

 

Track: Martinsville Speedway

 

Location: 340 Speedway Rd, Ridgeway, VA 24148

 

Sanction: NASCAR Whelen All-American Series

 

Last Year’s Winner: Mike Looney

 

300x250 51 Network 2017(2)Media Coverage: Speed51.com will provide Trackside Now coverage of the race, as well as video interviews, recaps and more throughout the race weekend.

 

Tickets:  

General Admission: Adults $30, Youth 12 and Under $5

Weekend Pit Pass: $60

 

Track Phone: (276) 956-7200

 

Fast Facts: This year’s race will be the first under the lights at Martinsville Speedway.  After a test session one week ago, most drivers agreed that the racing will be even better under the lights than it was in the sunshine. Philip Morris returns to the race looking for his fourth win, while Lee Pulliam will be looking to tie Morris with his third. Tommy Lemons, Jr. will also be looking for his third grandfather clock. Defending winner Mike Looney returns to Martinsville one year after his underdog win. Late Model Stock Car aces such as Josh Berry, Deac McCaskill, Matt Bowling and Peyton Sellers will all be looking for their first win in the race.

 

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 Winners:

1995 – Tony McGuire

1996 – B.A. Wilson

1997 – Billy Hogan

1998 – Dexter Canipe

1999 – Robert Powell

2000 – Philip Morris

2001 – Phil Warren

2002 – Frank Deiny, Jr.

2003 – Jamey Caudill

2004 – Tony McGuire

2005 – Timothy Peters

2006 – Alex Yontz

2007 – Dennis Setzer

2008 – Jason York

2009 – Jake Crum

2010 – Philip Morris

2011 – Lee Pulliam

2012 – Philip Morris

2013 – Tommy Lemons, Jr.

2014 – Lee Pulliam

2015 – Tommy Lemons, Jr.

2016 – Mike Looney

 

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 Purse:  $25,000 to win

 

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 Expected Entries (Unofficial List): 

01 Philip Morris
02 CE Falk
03 Brenden Queen
05 Mason Bailey
06 Davin Scites
07 Dean Ward
07 Kevin Neal
08 Deac McCaskill
1 Jake Crum
1 Jamie Sweeny
1 Jason York
2 Brandon Pierce
2 Myatt Snider
4 Annabeth Crum
4 John Moore
4 Jonathan Findley
4 Kyle Dudley
4 Timmy Phipps
5 Ronnie McCarty
5 Lee Pulliam
7 Jamie Byrd
7 Justin Crider
7 Louis White
8 Anthony Alfredo
8 Thomas Scott
9 Alex Brock
9 Brad Kurth
11 Jeff Oakley
12 Austin Thaxton
12 Nick Smith
12 Ryan Gray
12 Ryan Wilson
12 Timothy Peters
14 Ryan Repko
15 Kres VanDyke
15 Kyle Barnes
16 RD Smith
17 Bryan Reedy
17 Stacy Puryear
18 Bobby Gillespie
18 Jason York
18 Ty Gibbs
19 Cameron Bowen
21 Mike Darne
21 Travis Swaim
22 Bobby McCarty
22 Greyson Cullather
22 Scott Lancaster
23 Dexter Canipe, Jr.
24 Collin Garrett
24 Mason Diaz
25 Derrick Lancaster
25 Jonathan Hall
26 Danny Edwards
26 Peyton Sellers
27 Coy Beard
27 Tommy Lemons, Jr.
28 Jason Barnes
31 Thomas Beane
32 Brandon Grosso
33 Jimmy Wallace
33 Macy Causey
34 Justin Snow
34 Robert Powell
36 Owen Smith
37 Adam Gray
44 Justin Johnson
50 Haley Moody
50 Jamey Caudill
51 Chris Chapman
55 Mark Wertz
57 Eddie Johnson
57 Justin Carroll
61 Justin Hicks
63 Tyler Matthews
76 Ryan Millington
77 Blake Stallings
77 Trevor Ward
78 Ricky Gillespie
81 Jared Fryar
82 Barry Beggarly
83 Matt Bowling
87 Mike Looney
88 Josh Berry
90 Terry Carroll
92 Casey Wyatt
95 Jacob Heafner
99 Bruce Anderson

 

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 Event Schedule: 

Friday, September 22nd

 9:00 AM                            Ticket Office opens                              

10:00 AM                           Haulers Enter

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM         Registration

10:00 AM                           Garage Opens

12:30 PM                              Inspection

4:00 PM                              Fan Gates Open

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM            Practice

8:00 PM                              Pole Qualifying

9:00 pm                              Ticket Office Closes  

 

Saturday, September 23rd

11:00 AM                           Registration and Ticket Office Opens

12:00 PM                            Garage Opens

1:30 PM                              Drivers’ Meeting (Media Center)

2:00 PM                              Fan Gates Open

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM            Autograph Session (Frontstretch)

4:00 PM                              Qualifying Races (4 x 25 Laps)

8:00 PM                              Feature Race (200 Laps)

 

-Text by Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

