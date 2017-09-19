Fast Facts: ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville
Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway (VA) in 51’s Fast Facts below.
Dates: September 22-23
Track: Martinsville Speedway
Location: 340 Speedway Rd, Ridgeway, VA 24148
Sanction: NASCAR Whelen All-American Series
Last Year’s Winner: Mike Looney
Media Coverage: Speed51.com will provide Trackside Now coverage of the race, as well as video interviews, recaps and more throughout the race weekend.
Tickets:
General Admission: Adults $30, Youth 12 and Under $5
Weekend Pit Pass: $60
Track Phone: (276) 956-7200
Fast Facts: This year’s race will be the first under the lights at Martinsville Speedway. After a test session one week ago, most drivers agreed that the racing will be even better under the lights than it was in the sunshine. Philip Morris returns to the race looking for his fourth win, while Lee Pulliam will be looking to tie Morris with his third. Tommy Lemons, Jr. will also be looking for his third grandfather clock. Defending winner Mike Looney returns to Martinsville one year after his underdog win. Late Model Stock Car aces such as Josh Berry, Deac McCaskill, Matt Bowling and Peyton Sellers will all be looking for their first win in the race.
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 Winners:
1995 – Tony McGuire
1996 – B.A. Wilson
1997 – Billy Hogan
1998 – Dexter Canipe
1999 – Robert Powell
2000 – Philip Morris
2001 – Phil Warren
2002 – Frank Deiny, Jr.
2003 – Jamey Caudill
2004 – Tony McGuire
2005 – Timothy Peters
2006 – Alex Yontz
2007 – Dennis Setzer
2008 – Jason York
2009 – Jake Crum
2010 – Philip Morris
2011 – Lee Pulliam
2012 – Philip Morris
2013 – Tommy Lemons, Jr.
2014 – Lee Pulliam
2015 – Tommy Lemons, Jr.
2016 – Mike Looney
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 Purse: $25,000 to win
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 Expected Entries (Unofficial List):
|01
|Philip Morris
|02
|CE Falk
|03
|Brenden Queen
|05
|Mason Bailey
|06
|Davin Scites
|07
|Dean Ward
|07
|Kevin Neal
|08
|Deac McCaskill
|1
|Jake Crum
|1
|Jamie Sweeny
|1
|Jason York
|2
|Brandon Pierce
|2
|Myatt Snider
|4
|Annabeth Crum
|4
|John Moore
|4
|Jonathan Findley
|4
|Kyle Dudley
|4
|Timmy Phipps
|5
|Ronnie McCarty
|5
|Lee Pulliam
|7
|Jamie Byrd
|7
|Justin Crider
|7
|Louis White
|8
|Anthony Alfredo
|8
|Thomas Scott
|9
|Alex Brock
|9
|Brad Kurth
|11
|Jeff Oakley
|12
|Austin Thaxton
|12
|Nick Smith
|12
|Ryan Gray
|12
|Ryan Wilson
|12
|Timothy Peters
|14
|Ryan Repko
|15
|Kres VanDyke
|15
|Kyle Barnes
|16
|RD Smith
|17
|Bryan Reedy
|17
|Stacy Puryear
|18
|Bobby Gillespie
|18
|Jason York
|18
|Ty Gibbs
|19
|Cameron Bowen
|21
|Mike Darne
|21
|Travis Swaim
|22
|Bobby McCarty
|22
|Greyson Cullather
|22
|Scott Lancaster
|23
|Dexter Canipe, Jr.
|24
|Collin Garrett
|24
|Mason Diaz
|25
|Derrick Lancaster
|25
|Jonathan Hall
|26
|Danny Edwards
|26
|Peyton Sellers
|27
|Coy Beard
|27
|Tommy Lemons, Jr.
|28
|Jason Barnes
|31
|Thomas Beane
|32
|Brandon Grosso
|33
|Jimmy Wallace
|33
|Macy Causey
|34
|Justin Snow
|34
|Robert Powell
|36
|Owen Smith
|37
|Adam Gray
|44
|Justin Johnson
|50
|Haley Moody
|50
|Jamey Caudill
|51
|Chris Chapman
|55
|Mark Wertz
|57
|Eddie Johnson
|57
|Justin Carroll
|61
|Justin Hicks
|63
|Tyler Matthews
|76
|Ryan Millington
|77
|Blake Stallings
|77
|Trevor Ward
|78
|Ricky Gillespie
|81
|Jared Fryar
|82
|Barry Beggarly
|83
|Matt Bowling
|87
|Mike Looney
|88
|Josh Berry
|90
|Terry Carroll
|92
|Casey Wyatt
|95
|Jacob Heafner
|99
|Bruce Anderson
ValleyStar Credit Union 300 Event Schedule:
Friday, September 22nd
9:00 AM Ticket Office opens
10:00 AM Haulers Enter
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM Registration
10:00 AM Garage Opens
12:30 PM Inspection
4:00 PM Fan Gates Open
4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Practice
8:00 PM Pole Qualifying
9:00 pm Ticket Office Closes
Saturday, September 23rd
11:00 AM Registration and Ticket Office Opens
12:00 PM Garage Opens
1:30 PM Drivers’ Meeting (Media Center)
2:00 PM Fan Gates Open
2:30 PM – 3:30 PM Autograph Session (Frontstretch)
4:00 PM Qualifying Races (4 x 25 Laps)
8:00 PM Feature Race (200 Laps)
-Text by Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor
-Photo credit: Speed51.com