Fast Facts: ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville

Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway (VA) in 51’s Fast Facts below.

Dates: September 22-23

Track: Martinsville Speedway

Location: 340 Speedway Rd, Ridgeway, VA 24148

Sanction: NASCAR Whelen All-American Series

Last Year’s Winner: Mike Looney

Media Coverage: Speed51.com will provide Trackside Now coverage of the race, as well as video interviews, recaps and more throughout the race weekend.

Tickets:

General Admission: Adults $30, Youth 12 and Under $5

Weekend Pit Pass: $60

Track Phone: (276) 956-7200

Fast Facts: This year’s race will be the first under the lights at Martinsville Speedway. After a test session one week ago, most drivers agreed that the racing will be even better under the lights than it was in the sunshine. Philip Morris returns to the race looking for his fourth win, while Lee Pulliam will be looking to tie Morris with his third. Tommy Lemons, Jr. will also be looking for his third grandfather clock. Defending winner Mike Looney returns to Martinsville one year after his underdog win. Late Model Stock Car aces such as Josh Berry, Deac McCaskill, Matt Bowling and Peyton Sellers will all be looking for their first win in the race.

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 Winners:

1995 – Tony McGuire

1996 – B.A. Wilson

1997 – Billy Hogan

1998 – Dexter Canipe

1999 – Robert Powell

2000 – Philip Morris

2001 – Phil Warren

2002 – Frank Deiny, Jr.

2003 – Jamey Caudill

2004 – Tony McGuire

2005 – Timothy Peters

2006 – Alex Yontz

2007 – Dennis Setzer

2008 – Jason York

2009 – Jake Crum

2010 – Philip Morris

2011 – Lee Pulliam

2012 – Philip Morris

2013 – Tommy Lemons, Jr.

2014 – Lee Pulliam

2015 – Tommy Lemons, Jr.

2016 – Mike Looney

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 Purse: $25,000 to win

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 Expected Entries (Unofficial List):

01 Philip Morris 02 CE Falk 03 Brenden Queen 05 Mason Bailey 06 Davin Scites 07 Dean Ward 07 Kevin Neal 08 Deac McCaskill 1 Jake Crum 1 Jamie Sweeny 1 Jason York 2 Brandon Pierce 2 Myatt Snider 4 Annabeth Crum 4 John Moore 4 Jonathan Findley 4 Kyle Dudley 4 Timmy Phipps 5 Ronnie McCarty 5 Lee Pulliam 7 Jamie Byrd 7 Justin Crider 7 Louis White 8 Anthony Alfredo 8 Thomas Scott 9 Alex Brock 9 Brad Kurth 11 Jeff Oakley 12 Austin Thaxton 12 Nick Smith 12 Ryan Gray 12 Ryan Wilson 12 Timothy Peters 14 Ryan Repko 15 Kres VanDyke 15 Kyle Barnes 16 RD Smith 17 Bryan Reedy 17 Stacy Puryear 18 Bobby Gillespie 18 Jason York 18 Ty Gibbs 19 Cameron Bowen 21 Mike Darne 21 Travis Swaim 22 Bobby McCarty 22 Greyson Cullather 22 Scott Lancaster 23 Dexter Canipe, Jr. 24 Collin Garrett 24 Mason Diaz 25 Derrick Lancaster 25 Jonathan Hall 26 Danny Edwards 26 Peyton Sellers 27 Coy Beard 27 Tommy Lemons, Jr. 28 Jason Barnes 31 Thomas Beane 32 Brandon Grosso 33 Jimmy Wallace 33 Macy Causey 34 Justin Snow 34 Robert Powell 36 Owen Smith 37 Adam Gray 44 Justin Johnson 50 Haley Moody 50 Jamey Caudill 51 Chris Chapman 55 Mark Wertz 57 Eddie Johnson 57 Justin Carroll 61 Justin Hicks 63 Tyler Matthews 76 Ryan Millington 77 Blake Stallings 77 Trevor Ward 78 Ricky Gillespie 81 Jared Fryar 82 Barry Beggarly 83 Matt Bowling 87 Mike Looney 88 Josh Berry 90 Terry Carroll 92 Casey Wyatt 95 Jacob Heafner 99 Bruce Anderson

ValleyStar Credit Union 300 Event Schedule:

Friday, September 22nd

9:00 AM Ticket Office opens

10:00 AM Haulers Enter

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM Registration

10:00 AM Garage Opens

12:30 PM Inspection

4:00 PM Fan Gates Open

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Practice

8:00 PM Pole Qualifying

9:00 pm Ticket Office Closes

Saturday, September 23rd

11:00 AM Registration and Ticket Office Opens

12:00 PM Garage Opens

1:30 PM Drivers’ Meeting (Media Center)

2:00 PM Fan Gates Open

2:30 PM – 3:30 PM Autograph Session (Frontstretch)

4:00 PM Qualifying Races (4 x 25 Laps)

8:00 PM Feature Race (200 Laps)

-Text by Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« ARCA MT Thunderstruck 93 at Elko More Than Just a Race