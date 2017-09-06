LOG IN
PLM - Montgomery - Grid - 2016

Fast Facts: The Alabama 200 at Montgomery Motor Speedway

September 6, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

Alabama 200 Fast Facts

Dates:   September 9th & 10th

 

Track:   Montgomery Motor Speedway

Location:  480 Booth Road

Montgomery, AL 36108-5738

 

Sanction:  Track Rules

 

300x250 Montgomery 2017.09.11 Alabama 200Last year’s winner:  Donnie Wilson (Southern Super Series)

Live coverage: Speed51 will provide Trackside Now Coverage

 

Track phone:  (334) 262-6101

Primary race sponsors:  None

Tickets:

Saturday

Adults $15

Seniors & Military $10

Kids 6-12 $5 …5 and under free

2 Day Grandstand pass $30

Sunday

All Adults $20

Kids 6-12 $5 ….5 and under free

 

Fast Facts:  The historic Alabama 200 switches back to a Pro Late Model race and the excitement is larger then ever.  The red-hot driver in the Pro ranks this year has been Casey Roderick who already has 14 wins this season and four of which have come at Montgomery.  Former Alabama 200 winner Junior Niedecken will make a start this weekend.  He won the show in 1995.  Augie Grill has four Alabama 200 wins to his credit, but the fifth one has been super close the last few years. He’s led 295 laps in the last four runnings.  As a crew chief Ricky Turner has won four of the last five Alabama 200’s.  He’s won with Chase Elliott, Anderson Bowen and Mason Massey.  Now Turner looks to get Chandler Smith to victory lane who has already been fast this year at Montgomery.  Another young driver to keep an eye on his the 51 car of Perry Patino. He’s second in Pro Late Model points at Montgomery and has been knocking on the door this season for a win.

 

Alabama 200 Winners:

 

2016 Donnie Wilson

2015 Chase Elliott

2014 Anderson Bowen

2013 Chase Elliott

2012 Mason Massey

2011 Augie Grill

2010 Augie Grill

2009 Augie Grill

2008 Augie Grill

2007 Casey Smith

2005 Jason Hogan, Ted Musgrave Jr.

2004 Hunter Robbins

2000 Gary Helton

1999 Gary Jones

1996 Dave Mader III

1995 Junior Niedecken

1994 Eddie Mercer

1993 Bobby Gill

1992 Mike Harmon

1991 Clay Brown

1985 Mike Alexander

1984 Wayne Newton

1983 Mike Oliver

1982 Donnie Allison

1979 Ronnie Sanders

1978 Jody Ridley

1976 Ronnie Sanders

1975 Buck Simmons

1974 Jody Ridley

1973 Neil Bonnett

1972 Ed Howe

1971 Alton Jones

1970 Red Farmer

1969 Red Farmer

1968 Bobby Allison

1967 Richard Petty

1966 No Info

1965 Dave Mader

1964 Joe Lee Johnson

1963 Friday Hassler

1962 Bobby Allison

1961 Red Farmer

1960 Crash Bond

Note: Several years have missing information.  If you have results or winners please contact Speed51.com or the track.

Alabama 200 Purses:   $7,000 to win – $600 to start

 

Alabama 200 Paid Entries: 

1 – Josh Adkins

2 – Kaden Honeycutt

8 – Aiden Eldridge

9 – Chris Dilbeck

13 – Bill Bethea III

14 – Conner Okrzesik

18 – Casey Roderick

21 – Brandon Johnson

23 – Dalton Grindle

24 – Christopher Tullis

26AA – Willie Allen

27 – Austin Wood

30 – Bobby Knox Jr.

46 – Cole Williams

51 – Perry Patino

98 – Giovanni Bromante

99 – Junior Niedecken

112 – Augie Grill

More entries coming as the event draws closer.

 

Alabama 200 Schedule: 

Friday September 8, 2017

Pit Gate Opens 2:00

Rotating Practice 5:00-7:30

Ala 200 Race Tire Selection Open 5:00-8:00

Pro LM Only 7:30-8:00

Driver Appreciation Party 8:00     Pit Area Closes 10:00

Drivers and Teams may stay in pit area overnight

Saturday September 9, 2017

Pit Gate Opens 11:00

Alabama 200 Pre-Tech and Registration    11:00-1:30

Ala 200 Mandatory Crew Chief Meeting      12:00

Modified of Mayhem Drivers Meeting          12:30

Modifieds of Mayhem Practice                     1:00-1:30

Alabama 200 Practice                                  1:30-2:15

Local Practice                                                2:15-2:45

ALA 200 Second Set Race Tire Selection     2:30

Modifieds of Mayhem Practice #2                  2:45-3:15

Alabama 200 Practice                                    3:15-4:00

Local Practice                                                4:00-4:30

Pro Late Air Cleaner Must Be In Tech           4:00

Alabama 200 Qualifying Tech Opens             5:00 (In groups as posted in Tech Building)

Local Drivers Meeting                                     5:00

Grandstand Opens                                         5:00

Budweiser Qualifying (Local Divisions)          5:30

Modified Minis                                        1 Lap

Coca Cola Street Stocks                        1 Lap

Late Model Sportsman                           2 Laps

Dice Roll For Local Division                   6:00

Modifieds of Mayhem  cars Must Be in line to Qualify  6:15

Modified of Mayhem Qualifying              6:30

Alabama 200 Qualifying                          7:00

Opening Ceremonies                              7:45

Features                                                  8:00

Modified Minis                                        25 laps

Coca Cola Street Stocks                        35 laps

Alabama 200 Last chance Race             25 laps

Late Model Sportsman                            40 Laps

Sunday Sept 10, 2017

Pit Gate Opens 10:00

Mandatory Drivers Meeting 10:30

Tech Opens 11:00

All Haulers Must Be Removed                12:00 (Failure to comply will result in loss of starting position)

All Cars Staged On Front Strait                1:00  (If car is not on grid will result in loss of starting position)

Scuff Tires Must Be In Impound               1:00

Autograph Session                                   1:00 (All drivers must be with cars in uniform)

Driver Introduction                                    1:30

Pre Race Ceremonies                              1:45

Modifieds of Mayhem Tour                       75 Laps

53rd Alabama 200 “Hunt for the Bear”     200 Laps

Presenting Partner