Fast Facts: The Alabama 200 at Montgomery Motor Speedway

Alabama 200 Fast Facts
Dates: September 9th & 10th
Track: Montgomery Motor Speedway
Location: 480 Booth Road
Montgomery, AL 36108-5738
Sanction: Track Rules
Last year’s winner: Donnie Wilson (Southern Super Series)
Live coverage: Speed51 will provide Trackside Now Coverage
Track phone: (334) 262-6101
Primary race sponsors: None
Tickets:
Saturday
Adults $15
Seniors & Military $10
Kids 6-12 $5 …5 and under free
2 Day Grandstand pass $30
Sunday
All Adults $20
Kids 6-12 $5 ….5 and under free
Fast Facts: The historic Alabama 200 switches back to a Pro Late Model race and the excitement is larger then ever. The red-hot driver in the Pro ranks this year has been Casey Roderick who already has 14 wins this season and four of which have come at Montgomery. Former Alabama 200 winner Junior Niedecken will make a start this weekend. He won the show in 1995. Augie Grill has four Alabama 200 wins to his credit, but the fifth one has been super close the last few years. He’s led 295 laps in the last four runnings. As a crew chief Ricky Turner has won four of the last five Alabama 200’s. He’s won with Chase Elliott, Anderson Bowen and Mason Massey. Now Turner looks to get Chandler Smith to victory lane who has already been fast this year at Montgomery. Another young driver to keep an eye on his the 51 car of Perry Patino. He’s second in Pro Late Model points at Montgomery and has been knocking on the door this season for a win.
Alabama 200 Winners:
2016 Donnie Wilson
2015 Chase Elliott
2014 Anderson Bowen
2013 Chase Elliott
2012 Mason Massey
2011 Augie Grill
2010 Augie Grill
2009 Augie Grill
2008 Augie Grill
2007 Casey Smith
2005 Jason Hogan, Ted Musgrave Jr.
2004 Hunter Robbins
2000 Gary Helton
1999 Gary Jones
1996 Dave Mader III
1995 Junior Niedecken
1994 Eddie Mercer
1993 Bobby Gill
1992 Mike Harmon
1991 Clay Brown
1985 Mike Alexander
1984 Wayne Newton
1983 Mike Oliver
1982 Donnie Allison
1979 Ronnie Sanders
1978 Jody Ridley
1976 Ronnie Sanders
1975 Buck Simmons
1974 Jody Ridley
1973 Neil Bonnett
1972 Ed Howe
1971 Alton Jones
1970 Red Farmer
1969 Red Farmer
1968 Bobby Allison
1967 Richard Petty
1966 No Info
1965 Dave Mader
1964 Joe Lee Johnson
1963 Friday Hassler
1962 Bobby Allison
1961 Red Farmer
1960 Crash Bond
Note: Several years have missing information. If you have results or winners please contact Speed51.com or the track.
Alabama 200 Purses: $7,000 to win – $600 to start
Alabama 200 Paid Entries:
1 – Josh Adkins
2 – Kaden Honeycutt
8 – Aiden Eldridge
9 – Chris Dilbeck
13 – Bill Bethea III
14 – Conner Okrzesik
18 – Casey Roderick
21 – Brandon Johnson
23 – Dalton Grindle
24 – Christopher Tullis
26AA – Willie Allen
27 – Austin Wood
30 – Bobby Knox Jr.
46 – Cole Williams
51 – Perry Patino
98 – Giovanni Bromante
99 – Junior Niedecken
112 – Augie Grill
More entries coming as the event draws closer.
Alabama 200 Schedule:
Friday September 8, 2017
Pit Gate Opens 2:00
Rotating Practice 5:00-7:30
Ala 200 Race Tire Selection Open 5:00-8:00
Pro LM Only 7:30-8:00
Driver Appreciation Party 8:00 Pit Area Closes 10:00
Drivers and Teams may stay in pit area overnight
Saturday September 9, 2017
Pit Gate Opens 11:00
Alabama 200 Pre-Tech and Registration 11:00-1:30
Ala 200 Mandatory Crew Chief Meeting 12:00
Modified of Mayhem Drivers Meeting 12:30
Modifieds of Mayhem Practice 1:00-1:30
Alabama 200 Practice 1:30-2:15
Local Practice 2:15-2:45
ALA 200 Second Set Race Tire Selection 2:30
Modifieds of Mayhem Practice #2 2:45-3:15
Alabama 200 Practice 3:15-4:00
Local Practice 4:00-4:30
Pro Late Air Cleaner Must Be In Tech 4:00
Alabama 200 Qualifying Tech Opens 5:00 (In groups as posted in Tech Building)
Local Drivers Meeting 5:00
Grandstand Opens 5:00
Budweiser Qualifying (Local Divisions) 5:30
Modified Minis 1 Lap
Coca Cola Street Stocks 1 Lap
Late Model Sportsman 2 Laps
Dice Roll For Local Division 6:00
Modifieds of Mayhem cars Must Be in line to Qualify 6:15
Modified of Mayhem Qualifying 6:30
Alabama 200 Qualifying 7:00
Opening Ceremonies 7:45
Features 8:00
Modified Minis 25 laps
Coca Cola Street Stocks 35 laps
Alabama 200 Last chance Race 25 laps
Late Model Sportsman 40 Laps
Sunday Sept 10, 2017
Pit Gate Opens 10:00
Mandatory Drivers Meeting 10:30
Tech Opens 11:00
All Haulers Must Be Removed 12:00 (Failure to comply will result in loss of starting position)
All Cars Staged On Front Strait 1:00 (If car is not on grid will result in loss of starting position)
Scuff Tires Must Be In Impound 1:00
Autograph Session 1:00 (All drivers must be with cars in uniform)
Driver Introduction 1:30
Pre Race Ceremonies 1:45
Modifieds of Mayhem Tour 75 Laps
53rd Alabama 200 “Hunt for the Bear” 200 Laps
