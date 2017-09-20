LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
five flags cole williams

Fast Facts: So. Super Series & Allen Turner PLM Finale at Five Flags

September 20, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - National, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about Saturday’s Night of Champions at Five Flags Speedway (FL) in 51’s Fast Facts below.

 

Date: Saturday, September 23

 

Track: Five Flags Speedway

 

Location: 7451 Pine Forest Rd. Pensacola, FL 35526

 

 

Sanction: Southern Super Series / Five Flags Speedway

 

Last year’s winners: Bubba Pollard (Southern Super Series)  Jeff Choquette (Pro Late Models)

 

Live coverage: Speed51.com will broadcast both Late Model races via a live pay-per-view video stream. Live video tickets can be purchased for $19.99 by clicking here.

 

Track phone: 850-944-8400

 

Primary race sponsors: Deep South Cranes for SSS / Allen Turner Hyundai for Pro Late Models

 

Tickets: Adults $15, Seniors/Military/Student $12, Children 6-11 $5 and under 5 free

 

Fast Facts:  Casey Roderick could possibly win both track championships on Saturday, but he’s 33 points back in the track’s Blizzard Series standings.  Roderick has won the last two crowns.  More than likely, he will lock up the Pro Late Model title marking his third at Five Flags.  Bubba Pollard seeks to grab a record third Blizzard Series title. If he wins the race, he’d also be the first driver to win three Blizzard races in a season.  The other championship is in the Southern Super Series standings as Stephen Nasse leads Chandler Smith by 11 points.

 

Roderick we expect could be doing double-duty come Saturday.  He has three wins this year at Five Flags and is fresh off his first Alabama 200 win.  Roderick has 15 Late Model wins this season.  We think it’s possible that Jeff Choquette could present two cars this weekend as well.  He won last year’s Allen Turner Tune-Up.  Wayne Niedecken Jr. is second in Pro points and if he were to win the championship it would be his eighth at the track.

 

As a reminder, provisional spots for December’s Snowball Derby and Allen Turner Snowflake 100 are on the line.  The Southern Super Series Champion and the Blizzard Series Champions are locked into the race. The top two in the Pro Late Model points will also be locked in.  If they make each respective race on time then the next driver in points would be eligible back to the 10th spot.  Both races will have a past champion provisional available in December if the driver meets the requirements.

 

Blizzard / Pro Series Past Champions:

2016  Casey Roderick 

2015  Casey Roderick 

2014  Bubba Pollard

2013  Daniel Hemric

2012  Bubba Pollard

2011  Augie Grill

2010  Chase Elliott

2009  Johanna Long

2008  Josh Hamner

2007  Scott Carlson

2006  Dave Mader III

2005  Eddie Mercer 

 

Track Champions – Pro Late Model 

2016  Bret Holmes

2015  Ryan Luza

2014  Johanna Long

2013  Garrett Jones

2012  Mike Garvey

2011  DJ VanderLey

2010  DJ VanderLey

2009  Ronnie Smith

2008  Johanna Long

2007  Sammy McMullen

2006  Steve Davis

2005  Brandon Carlson

2004  Eddie Mercer (SLM)

2003  Bubba Naumann

2002  Donald Long

2001  Donald Long

2000  Not Awarded

1999  Not Awarded

1998  Track Closed

1997  Timothy Bryant

1996  Tracy Goodson

1995  Ricky Brooks

1994  Ricky Brooks

1993  Junior Niedecken

1992  Doug Thorpe Jr.

1991  Jamie Prell

1990  Gerald Wilkerson

1989  Bubba Gale

1988  Gerald Wilkerson

1987  Junior Niedecken

1986  Jay Smith

1985  Bubba Gale

1984  Rick Crawford

1983  Roger Keller

1982  Ronnie Sanders

1981  Rick Crawford

1980  Junior Niedecken

1979  Red Farmer

1978  Junior Niedecken

1977  Junior Niedecken

1976  Junior Niedecken

1975  Stewart England

Note: 2004 was the last year before the Super Late Model Blizzard Series.  The track title would shift to the Pro Late Models.  

 

Allen Turner Tune-Up 100 Winners: 

2016 Jeff Choquette

2015 Derek Thorn

2014 Mike Garvey

2013 Chase Elliott

2012 Mike Garvey

2011 Brandon Bendele

2010 Mike Garvey

2009 Bubba Pollard

2008 Ryan Crane

 

Blizzard / Pro Series Championship Night Purses:  

SSS – $5,000 to win

Allen Turner Tune-up – $3,000 to win

 

Blizzard / Pro Series Championship Night Entries: 

No official entry list

 

Blizzard / Pro Series Championship Night Schedule: 

Friday, Sept. 22nd

3:00 Pits Open

5:00 – 9:00 Open Practice (tires & fuel available until 8pm)

 

Saturday, Sept. 23rd

10:00 Pits Open; Pre Tech Begins

11:00 Qualifying/Tire Selection Draw (tech station)

11:15 Race Tire Selection (SSS 6) (ATPLM 4)

12:00 noon Drivers/Crew Chiefs Meeting

12:45 – 1:15 SSS Practice

1:20 – 1:50 ATPLM Practice

1:55 – 2:25 SSS Final Practice

2:30 – 3:00 ATPLM Final Practice

3:00 SSS to pre qualifying tech (by group)

3:30 ATPLM to pre qualifying tech (by group)

4:30 SSS Qualifying

5:15 ATPLM Qualifying

6:15 Autograph Session (in Fan Zone)

7:15 SSS Cars to Grid

7:30 Pre-Race Festivities

7:45 Deep South Cranes 125 Blizzard/SSS Championship

Allen Turner Tune-Up 100 PLM Championship

 

-Text by Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

«

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • September 23: Five Flags Speedway (FL) - Southern Super Series & Allen Turner PLM Finale

  • September 23: Martinsville Speedway (VA) - ValleyStar Credit Union 300 - Late Model Stock Cars

  • September 23: New Hampshire Motor Speedway - NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour & ACT

  • September 24: Lancaster National Speedway (NY) - US Open - RoC Modifieds

  • September 24: Lucas Oil Raceway (IN) - Fall Brawl - JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour & More

Presenting Partner