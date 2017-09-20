Fast Facts: So. Super Series & Allen Turner PLM Finale at Five Flags
Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about Saturday’s Night of Champions at Five Flags Speedway (FL) in 51’s Fast Facts below.
Date: Saturday, September 23
Track: Five Flags Speedway
Location: 7451 Pine Forest Rd. Pensacola, FL 35526
Sanction: Southern Super Series / Five Flags Speedway
Last year’s winners: Bubba Pollard (Southern Super Series) Jeff Choquette (Pro Late Models)
Live coverage: Speed51.com will broadcast both Late Model races via a live pay-per-view video stream. Live video tickets can be purchased for $19.99 by clicking here.
Track phone: 850-944-8400
Primary race sponsors: Deep South Cranes for SSS / Allen Turner Hyundai for Pro Late Models
Tickets: Adults $15, Seniors/Military/Student $12, Children 6-11 $5 and under 5 free
Fast Facts: Casey Roderick could possibly win both track championships on Saturday, but he’s 33 points back in the track’s Blizzard Series standings. Roderick has won the last two crowns. More than likely, he will lock up the Pro Late Model title marking his third at Five Flags. Bubba Pollard seeks to grab a record third Blizzard Series title. If he wins the race, he’d also be the first driver to win three Blizzard races in a season. The other championship is in the Southern Super Series standings as Stephen Nasse leads Chandler Smith by 11 points.
Roderick we expect could be doing double-duty come Saturday. He has three wins this year at Five Flags and is fresh off his first Alabama 200 win. Roderick has 15 Late Model wins this season. We think it’s possible that Jeff Choquette could present two cars this weekend as well. He won last year’s Allen Turner Tune-Up. Wayne Niedecken Jr. is second in Pro points and if he were to win the championship it would be his eighth at the track.
As a reminder, provisional spots for December’s Snowball Derby and Allen Turner Snowflake 100 are on the line. The Southern Super Series Champion and the Blizzard Series Champions are locked into the race. The top two in the Pro Late Model points will also be locked in. If they make each respective race on time then the next driver in points would be eligible back to the 10th spot. Both races will have a past champion provisional available in December if the driver meets the requirements.
Blizzard / Pro Series Past Champions:
2016 Casey Roderick
2015 Casey Roderick
2014 Bubba Pollard
2013 Daniel Hemric
2012 Bubba Pollard
2011 Augie Grill
2010 Chase Elliott
2009 Johanna Long
2008 Josh Hamner
2007 Scott Carlson
2006 Dave Mader III
2005 Eddie Mercer
Track Champions – Pro Late Model
2016 Bret Holmes
2015 Ryan Luza
2014 Johanna Long
2013 Garrett Jones
2012 Mike Garvey
2011 DJ VanderLey
2010 DJ VanderLey
2009 Ronnie Smith
2008 Johanna Long
2007 Sammy McMullen
2006 Steve Davis
2005 Brandon Carlson
2004 Eddie Mercer (SLM)
2003 Bubba Naumann
2002 Donald Long
2001 Donald Long
2000 Not Awarded
1999 Not Awarded
1998 Track Closed
1997 Timothy Bryant
1996 Tracy Goodson
1995 Ricky Brooks
1994 Ricky Brooks
1993 Junior Niedecken
1992 Doug Thorpe Jr.
1991 Jamie Prell
1990 Gerald Wilkerson
1989 Bubba Gale
1988 Gerald Wilkerson
1987 Junior Niedecken
1986 Jay Smith
1985 Bubba Gale
1984 Rick Crawford
1983 Roger Keller
1982 Ronnie Sanders
1981 Rick Crawford
1980 Junior Niedecken
1979 Red Farmer
1978 Junior Niedecken
1977 Junior Niedecken
1976 Junior Niedecken
1975 Stewart England
Note: 2004 was the last year before the Super Late Model Blizzard Series. The track title would shift to the Pro Late Models.
Allen Turner Tune-Up 100 Winners:
2016 Jeff Choquette
2015 Derek Thorn
2014 Mike Garvey
2013 Chase Elliott
2012 Mike Garvey
2011 Brandon Bendele
2010 Mike Garvey
2009 Bubba Pollard
2008 Ryan Crane
Blizzard / Pro Series Championship Night Purses:
SSS – $5,000 to win
Allen Turner Tune-up – $3,000 to win
Blizzard / Pro Series Championship Night Entries:
No official entry list
Blizzard / Pro Series Championship Night Schedule:
Friday, Sept. 22nd
3:00 Pits Open
5:00 – 9:00 Open Practice (tires & fuel available until 8pm)
Saturday, Sept. 23rd
10:00 Pits Open; Pre Tech Begins
11:00 Qualifying/Tire Selection Draw (tech station)
11:15 Race Tire Selection (SSS 6) (ATPLM 4)
12:00 noon Drivers/Crew Chiefs Meeting
12:45 – 1:15 SSS Practice
1:20 – 1:50 ATPLM Practice
1:55 – 2:25 SSS Final Practice
2:30 – 3:00 ATPLM Final Practice
3:00 SSS to pre qualifying tech (by group)
3:30 ATPLM to pre qualifying tech (by group)
4:30 SSS Qualifying
5:15 ATPLM Qualifying
6:15 Autograph Session (in Fan Zone)
7:15 SSS Cars to Grid
7:30 Pre-Race Festivities
7:45 Deep South Cranes 125 Blizzard/SSS Championship
Allen Turner Tune-Up 100 PLM Championship
-Text by Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent
-Photo credit: Speed51.com