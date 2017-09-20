Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about Saturday’s Night of Champions at Five Flags Speedway (FL) in 51’s Fast Facts below.

Date: Saturday, September 23

Track: Five Flags Speedway

Location: 7451 Pine Forest Rd. Pensacola, FL 35526

Sanction: Southern Super Series / Five Flags Speedway

Last year’s winners: Bubba Pollard (Southern Super Series) Jeff Choquette (Pro Late Models)

Live coverage: Speed51.com will broadcast both Late Model races via a live pay-per-view video stream. Live video tickets can be purchased for $19.99 by clicking here.

Track phone: 850-944-8400

Primary race sponsors: Deep South Cranes for SSS / Allen Turner Hyundai for Pro Late Models

Tickets: Adults $15, Seniors/Military/Student $12, Children 6-11 $5 and under 5 free

Fast Facts: Casey Roderick could possibly win both track championships on Saturday, but he’s 33 points back in the track’s Blizzard Series standings. Roderick has won the last two crowns. More than likely, he will lock up the Pro Late Model title marking his third at Five Flags. Bubba Pollard seeks to grab a record third Blizzard Series title. If he wins the race, he’d also be the first driver to win three Blizzard races in a season. The other championship is in the Southern Super Series standings as Stephen Nasse leads Chandler Smith by 11 points.

Roderick we expect could be doing double-duty come Saturday. He has three wins this year at Five Flags and is fresh off his first Alabama 200 win. Roderick has 15 Late Model wins this season. We think it’s possible that Jeff Choquette could present two cars this weekend as well. He won last year’s Allen Turner Tune-Up. Wayne Niedecken Jr. is second in Pro points and if he were to win the championship it would be his eighth at the track.

As a reminder, provisional spots for December’s Snowball Derby and Allen Turner Snowflake 100 are on the line. The Southern Super Series Champion and the Blizzard Series Champions are locked into the race. The top two in the Pro Late Model points will also be locked in. If they make each respective race on time then the next driver in points would be eligible back to the 10th spot. Both races will have a past champion provisional available in December if the driver meets the requirements.

Blizzard / Pro Series Past Champions:

2016 Casey Roderick

2015 Casey Roderick

2014 Bubba Pollard

2013 Daniel Hemric

2012 Bubba Pollard

2011 Augie Grill

2010 Chase Elliott

2009 Johanna Long

2008 Josh Hamner

2007 Scott Carlson

2006 Dave Mader III

2005 Eddie Mercer

Track Champions – Pro Late Model

2016 Bret Holmes

2015 Ryan Luza

2014 Johanna Long

2013 Garrett Jones

2012 Mike Garvey

2011 DJ VanderLey

2010 DJ VanderLey

2009 Ronnie Smith

2008 Johanna Long

2007 Sammy McMullen

2006 Steve Davis

2005 Brandon Carlson

2004 Eddie Mercer (SLM)

2003 Bubba Naumann

2002 Donald Long

2001 Donald Long

2000 Not Awarded

1999 Not Awarded

1998 Track Closed

1997 Timothy Bryant

1996 Tracy Goodson

1995 Ricky Brooks

1994 Ricky Brooks

1993 Junior Niedecken

1992 Doug Thorpe Jr.

1991 Jamie Prell

1990 Gerald Wilkerson

1989 Bubba Gale

1988 Gerald Wilkerson

1987 Junior Niedecken

1986 Jay Smith

1985 Bubba Gale

1984 Rick Crawford

1983 Roger Keller

1982 Ronnie Sanders

1981 Rick Crawford

1980 Junior Niedecken

1979 Red Farmer

1978 Junior Niedecken

1977 Junior Niedecken

1976 Junior Niedecken

1975 Stewart England

Note: 2004 was the last year before the Super Late Model Blizzard Series. The track title would shift to the Pro Late Models.

Allen Turner Tune-Up 100 Winners:

2016 Jeff Choquette

2015 Derek Thorn

2014 Mike Garvey

2013 Chase Elliott

2012 Mike Garvey

2011 Brandon Bendele

2010 Mike Garvey

2009 Bubba Pollard

2008 Ryan Crane

Blizzard / Pro Series Championship Night Purses:

SSS – $5,000 to win

Allen Turner Tune-up – $3,000 to win

Blizzard / Pro Series Championship Night Entries:

No official entry list

Blizzard / Pro Series Championship Night Schedule:

Friday, Sept. 22nd

3:00 Pits Open

5:00 – 9:00 Open Practice (tires & fuel available until 8pm)

Saturday, Sept. 23rd

10:00 Pits Open; Pre Tech Begins

11:00 Qualifying/Tire Selection Draw (tech station)

11:15 Race Tire Selection (SSS 6) (ATPLM 4)

12:00 noon Drivers/Crew Chiefs Meeting

12:45 – 1:15 SSS Practice

1:20 – 1:50 ATPLM Practice

1:55 – 2:25 SSS Final Practice

2:30 – 3:00 ATPLM Final Practice

3:00 SSS to pre qualifying tech (by group)

3:30 ATPLM to pre qualifying tech (by group)

4:30 SSS Qualifying

5:15 ATPLM Qualifying

6:15 Autograph Session (in Fan Zone)

7:15 SSS Cars to Grid

7:30 Pre-Race Festivities

7:45 Deep South Cranes 125 Blizzard/SSS Championship

Allen Turner Tune-Up 100 PLM Championship

-Text by Elgin Traylor, Speed51.com Southeast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

