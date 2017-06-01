Fast Facts: Southern Super Series at Five Flags (FL)

Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about Friday’s Southern Super Series race at Five Flags Speedway (FL) in 51’s Fast Facts below.

Date: June 2

Track: Five Flags Speedway (0.500-mile, asphalt oval)

Location: 7451 Pine Forest Rd. Pensacola, Florida, 32526

Sanction: Southern Super Series / Blizzard Series

Distance: 100 laps

General Admission Adult Tickets: Adults $15, Seniors/Military/Students $12, Children 6-11 years $5, under 5 free.

Media coverage: Speed51.com will offer a live pay-per-view video broadcast for those unable to attend. Video tickets can be purchased for $14.99.

Websites: www.5flagsspeedway.com, www.southernsuperseries.com

Track phone: 850-944-8400

Notes: Bubba Pollard heads to Five Flags Speedway having won the last Blizzard Series race. Pollard picked up his 13th career Blizzard Series win which was also his 13th win in the Southern Super Series. Stephen Nasse holds a 15-point lead for the Southern Super Series championship standings over Chandler Smith. Both drivers are still seeking their first wins in the series. One of the top rookies in the series this season has been Kyle Plott who also is seeking his first win, Plott led 49 laps in the first Blizzard race of 2017. Defending SSS champion Donnie Wilson seeks his first win at Five Flags. The Oklahoma City driver is o-for-51 in Blizzard Series action. Last time out Wilson was second for the fifth time in a Blizzard race. Casey Roderick will look to bounce back from a seventh-place run as he seeks a third straight Blizzard title. When cars hit the track for the first time tomorrow night a few new faces will be in the mix. Fresh faces include Kasen Plott, Anthony Cataldi and for the first time this year Tyler Ankrum.

SSS/ Blizzard Series Winners:

2017: Bubba Pollard

2016: Casey Roderick (2), Harrison Burton, Bubba Pollard

SSS / Blizzard Series Purse: $5,000 to win

Entry Lists: No official entry list



Event Schedule:

Friday, June 2

1:00 Pits Open ($30 Admission)

1:15 Qualifying Draw / Tire Selection

2:30 Driver’s Meeting

3:00 – 4:15 SSS Practice

4:30 OS, PT, SP, PS Round 1

5:30 SSS Cars to Pre Qualifying Tech (by group)

OS, PT, SP, PS Driver’s Meeting

6:00 OS, PT, SP, PS Round 2 / Group Qualifying

7:00 SSS Qualifying

7:50 Pre Race Festivities

8:00 OS Feature (35 Laps)

PT Feature (30 Laps)

SERF 100 Blizzard #2

Sportsman Feature (25 Laps)

Pure Stock Feature ( 20 Laps)

-Featured photo credit: Speed51.com

