SLM Bristol 51 Kyle Benjamin Test 2017

Fast Facts: Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol (TN)

May 16, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - National, Region - Southeast, Short Track US Nationals, Top Stories

Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) in 51’s Fast Facts below. 

 

Date: May 19-21

 

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-mile, concrete, high-banked oval)

 

Location: 151 Speedway Blvd., Bristol, TN 37620

 

Sanction: Champion Racing Association (CRA), CARS Tour, Southern Super Series, Vores Compact Touring Series and NSTA Top Speed Modifieds.

 

Distance: 100 laps (Super Late Models, Pro Late Models and Late Model Stock Cars), 50 laps (Modifieds, Street Stocks and Compacts)

 

General Admission Adult Tickets: Saturday – $25, Sunday – $35, Two-Day Pass – $50.

 

General Admission Kids (12 & Under) Tickets: Saturday – $5, Sunday – $5, Two-Day Pass – $10.

 

VIP Pass (Ticket/Pit Combo): $95

 

Pit Passes: Friday – $30, Saturday – $35, Sunday – $40, Sat/Sun Combo – $70, Three-Day Combo – $85.

 

Media coverage: Speed51.com will offer a live pay-per-view video broadcast for those unable to attend. Early bird two-day video tickets can be purchased now for $44.99. Video tickets can also be purchased separately on Saturday ($24.99) and Sunday ($29.99). Click here to order your live video tickets today.

 

S Bristol Early Bird

 

Websites: www.bristolmotorspeedway.com

 

Track phone: (866)-415-4158

 

Notes: This weekend will serve as the inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol… Six different divisions will be competing… Only a handful of drivers competing this weekend have experience racing at Bristol Motor Speedway… Steve Wallace is among those drivers as he has made starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series at the track… Darrell “Bubba” Wallace, Jr. has also made a handful of starts in the XFINITY Series, as well as in an UARA Late Model at the track… On the other end, there are drivers as young as 14 years old getting the chance to race at “The Last Great Colosseum” for the first time.

 

The lock-in drivers from the Southern Super Series include the top three in the point standings after four events — Stephen Nasse, Chandler Smith and Kyle Plott — should they need provisionals to make the show. CARS Tour lock-in drivers include Anthony Alfredo (LMSC) and Brandon Setzer (SLM), but Setzer is not expected to race after crashing during last weekend’s open test. As the top two in ARCA/CRA Super Series points, Johnny Van Doorn and Josh Brock will also have provisionals if needed. Should they not need the provisionals, they will go to the next driver(s) in the point standings who fail to qualify.  Casey Roderick and Brian Campbell would also have provisionals if needed as a result of winning a ARCA/CRA Super Series race this season. All main features will have a minimum of 36 cars if necessary to accommodate the guaranteed starters.

 

Entry Lists: Click here for the full list of entries for this weekend.


Event Schedule:

Friday, May 19

8 a.m. – Gates Open

12 p.m. – Practice Begins

8:30 p.m. – Practice Ends

 

Saturday, May 20

7:30 a.m. – Gates Open

9:30 a.m. – Practice Begins

 

2:15 p.m. – Practice Ends (Qualifying in Last Practice for Street Stocks, Modifieds and Compacts)

3:30 p.m. – Group Qualifying for Super Late Models, Pro Late Models and Late Model Stocks

5:30 p.m. – Racing Starts

  • Super Late Qualifier #1 (50 laps)
  • Super Late Qualifier #2 (50 laps)
  • Street Stock C Feature (20 laps)
  • Compact C Feature (15 laps)
  • Modified B Feature (25 laps)
  • Street Stock B Feature (25 laps)
  • Compact B Feature (20 laps)
  • Modified A Feature (50 laps)
  • Compact A Feature (50 laps)
  • Street Stock A Feature (50 laps)

Sunday, May 21

9 a.m. – Gates Open

11 a.m. – Warmups Starts

  • Super Late Models (30 minutes)
  • Pro Late Models (15 minutes)
  • Late Model Stocks (15 minutes)

1 p.m. – Re-qualify 32 transfered Super Late Models

2 p.m. – Racing Starts

  • Super Late Model Last Chance Race (35 laps)
  • Pro Late Model Last Chance Race (35 laps)
  • Late Model Stock Last Chance Race (35 laps)
  • Super Late Model Feature (100 laps)
  • Pro Late Model Feature (100 laps)
  • Late Model Stock Feature (100 laps)

-Featured photo credit: Speed51.com

