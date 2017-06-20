LOG IN
Fast Facts: Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway (IN)

June 20, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Midwest, Region - National, Top Stories

Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about Saturday’s Redbud 400 at Anderson Speedway (IN) in 51’s Fast Facts below. 

 

Date: June 24

 

Track: Anderson Speedway (1/4-mile high-banked, paved oval)

 

Location: 1311 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Anderson, IN 46016

 

Sanction: Champion Racing Association (CRA)

 

Distance: 400 laps

 

General Admission Tickets: Adults $25, Kids 12 and Under $10

 

Pit Passes: Two-Day Pit Pass $50, Race Day Pit Pass $35

 

Media coverage: Speed51.com will offer a live video broadcast as part of the Summer Thunder TV Series.  Race fans can subscribe to the Speed51 Network for $7.99 per month or $59.99 a year to watch the Redbud 400 and the rest of the Summer Thunder schedule.

 

TN Summer Thunder

 

Websites: www.andersonspeedway.com

 

Track phone: (765) 642-0206

 

Notes: Florida racer Jeff Choquette is entered for his first ever Redbud. David Gilliland Racing has two drivers entered for their first Redbud. Canadian Raphael Lessard, the 2016 CARS Super Late Model Tour Champion, is entered along with North Carolina native Chase Purdy. Former NASCAR competitor Steve Wallace has also filed an entry for his first ever Redbud. The son of NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace, comes to a track were his father raced many times with the old ASA National Tour. Bubba Pollard enters the race fresh off his $20,000 Money in the Bank 150 win at Berlin Raceway. The Redbud 400 will be 400 laps counting yellows, up 100 laps from previous years. The Redbud 400 will also feature Controlled Cautions this year instead of the traditional halfway break. The Redbud 400 is the first event of the JEGS/CRA $100,000 Super Late Model Triple Crown, which will pay a driver $100,000 bonus if the same driver wins the Redbud 400, the Battle at Berlin 251 at Berlin Raceway on August 26 and the 46th Annual Winchester 400 at Winchester Speedway on October 8. 

 

Last Year’s Winner: Dalton Armstrong

 

Redbud Winners: Some of the biggest names in racing have won the Redbud 300 / Anderson 400. Names like Tiny Lund, Mark Martin, Alan Kulwicki, Bob Senneker, Dick Trickle, Mike Eddy, Butch Miller, Scott Hansen, Junior Hanley, Scott Hantz and Kyle Busch.

 

Past CRA winners of the prestigious Redbud race include Dalton Armstrong in 2016, Erik Jones in 2015, Daniel Hemric in 2014, Johnny Van Doorn in 2013, Ross Kenseth in 2012, Steve Dorer in 2011, Scott Hantz in 2010 and Kyle Busch in 2009.

 

Purse:  $10,000 to win, $1,000 to start

 

Entry List (As of June 16): 

01 James Krueger
2 Kenny Tweedy
4 Dalton Armstrong
6 Logan Runyon
7 Wes Griffith, Jr.
9 Jeff Choquette
10 Steve Dorer
17 Josh Brock
20 Jack Dossey III
23 Eddie Van Meter
26 Rick Turner
26P Bubba Pollard
28 Jeff Marcum
41 Hunter Jack
47 Brian Campbell
51 Brandon Oakley
51N Stephen Nasse
66 Steve Wallace
71 Johnny VanDoorn
97 Chase Purdy
99 Fred Hopkins
99L Raphael Lessard


Event Schedule:

Saturday, June 24

11:00 AM Open Pit Gates
1:00 PM Drivers Meeting
2:00 PM Practice Begins
3:00 PM Practice Ends
4:30 PM Qualify- ARCA/CRA Late Models
5:45 PM Cars Gridded
6:00 PM Autograph Session
7:00 PM Pre Race Ceremonies
7:30 PM Redbud 400 Green Flag

 

-Featured photo credit: Speed51.com

Presenting Partner