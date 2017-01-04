Fast Facts: Red Eye 100 & Donatti Memorial at New Smyrna
Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s Red Eye 100 weekend in 51’s Fast Facts below.
Dates: January 6-7
Track: New Smyrna Speedway; high-banked, half-mile paved oval
Location: New Smyrna Beach, FL
Purse: Super Late Models – $3,000 to win, Pro Late Models – $5,000 to win
Sanction: Track Event/NASCAR
Last year’s winner: Cole Anderson (Red Eye 100) & Mike Skinner (Zack Donatti Memorial)
Tickets: Adults: $20, Seniors/Military: $18, Kids 11 & Under: Free
Live coverage: Speed51.com will have live Trackside Now Coverage on Saturday.
Websites: www.newsmyrnaspeedway.org
Track phone: 386-427-4129
Primary race sponsors: N/A
Notes: In 2016, Cole Anderson shocked the Super Late Model world by winning the Red-Eye 100. He was also second to Mike Skinner in the Zack Donatti Memorial on the same night. This year Anderson will focus on the Pro Late Model race. Brad May won both the Pro Late Model and Super Late Model track titles at New Smyrna Speedway in 2016. Former two-time Red Eye 100 winners Stephen Nasse and David Rogers are expected to be in the field. Bubba Pollard is also expected, as he won the race in 2015 and finished second in 2016.
Red Eye 100 Winners:
2016 Cole Anderson
2015 Bubba Pollard
2014 Travis Cope
2013 Stephen Nasse (2)
2012 Tim Russell (2)
2011 Stephen Nasse
2010 Rich Clouser
2009 Tim Russell
2008 Not Held
2007 Not Held
2006 Mike Fritts
2005 Jeff Choquette
2004 B.J. McLeod
2003 Mike Good
2002 Justin Drawdy
2001 David Rogers (2)
2000 Wayne Anderson
1999 Jack Cook (5)
1998 David Russell (2)
1997 Ronnie Burkett
1996 David Russell
1995 Jack Cook (4)
1994 Jack Cook (3)
1993 Randy Weaver
1992 Dick Anderson (2)
1991 Dick Anderson (1)
1990 Bruce Lawrence
1989 Not Held
1988 David Rogers
1987 Jack Cook (2)
1986 Daniel Keene
1985 Leroy Porter
1984 Jack Cook
Zach Donatti Memorial Winners
2016 Mike Skinner
2015 Spencer Davis
Entry List: An official entry list is not available, but we have put together a highly tentative, unofficial list including drivers that we believe will show up. Many more will be in attendance on race day.
Tyler Dippel (SLM)
Bubba Pollard (SLM)
Stephen Nasse (SLM)
David Rogers (SLM)
Brad May (PLM & SLM)
Spencer Davis (PLM & SLM)
Cole Anderson (PLM)
Anthony Sergi (PLM)
Daniel Keene, Jr. (?)
Jesse Dutilly (SLM)
Josh Collins (SLM)
Jeff Scofield (SLM)
Korbin Forrister (SLM)
Spencer Wauters (SLM)
Red-Eye 100 Schedule
Friday – January 6, 2017
Open Practice – All Divisions
2:00 p.m. – Gates Open
5:00-9:00 p.m. – Practice
Saturday – January 7, 2017
1:00 p.m. – Pit Gate/Tech/Fuel/Registration Open
2:45 p.m. – Super Late/Pro Late Driver’s Meeting
3:00-3:50 p.m. – Super Late Model Practice
4:00-4:50 p.m. – Pro Late Model Practice
4:00 p.m – SLM Tire Release/Pre-Qualifying Tech
5:00 p.m. – SLM Pre-Qualifying Tech Closes
5:00 p.m. – PLM Tire Release/Pre-Qualifying Tech Opens
5:00-5:45 p.m. – Regular Division Practice
6:00 p.m. – PLM Pre-Qualifying Tech Closes
6:05 p.m. – SLM Qualifying Begins
6:30 p.m. – PLM Qualifying Begins
6:55 p.m. – Regular Division Driver’s Metting
7:10 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies/Driver Introductions
7:30 p.m. – Racing Begins
Feature Races:
Zack Donatti Memorial – Pro Late Models – 125 Laps
Sportsman – 25 laps
Intermission
Red Eye 100 – Super Late Models – 100 laps
Sportsman Dash for Cash – 10 laps
Bombers – 20 laps
