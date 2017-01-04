Fast Facts: Red Eye 100 & Donatti Memorial at New Smyrna

Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s Red Eye 100 weekend in 51’s Fast Facts below.

Dates: January 6-7

Track: New Smyrna Speedway; high-banked, half-mile paved oval

Location: New Smyrna Beach, FL

Purse: Super Late Models – $3,000 to win, Pro Late Models – $5,000 to win

Sanction: Track Event/NASCAR

Last year’s winner: Cole Anderson (Red Eye 100) & Mike Skinner (Zack Donatti Memorial)

Tickets: Adults: $20, Seniors/Military: $18, Kids 11 & Under: Free

Live coverage: Speed51.com will have live Trackside Now Coverage on Saturday.

Websites: www.newsmyrnaspeedway.org

Track phone: 386-427-4129

Primary race sponsors: N/A

Notes: In 2016, Cole Anderson shocked the Super Late Model world by winning the Red-Eye 100. He was also second to Mike Skinner in the Zack Donatti Memorial on the same night. This year Anderson will focus on the Pro Late Model race. Brad May won both the Pro Late Model and Super Late Model track titles at New Smyrna Speedway in 2016. Former two-time Red Eye 100 winners Stephen Nasse and David Rogers are expected to be in the field. Bubba Pollard is also expected, as he won the race in 2015 and finished second in 2016.

Red Eye 100 Winners:

2016 Cole Anderson

2015 Bubba Pollard

2014 Travis Cope

2013 Stephen Nasse (2)

2012 Tim Russell (2)

2011 Stephen Nasse

2010 Rich Clouser

2009 Tim Russell

2008 Not Held

2007 Not Held

2006 Mike Fritts

2005 Jeff Choquette

2004 B.J. McLeod

2003 Mike Good

2002 Justin Drawdy

2001 David Rogers (2)

2000 Wayne Anderson

1999 Jack Cook (5)

1998 David Russell (2)

1997 Ronnie Burkett

1996 David Russell

1995 Jack Cook (4)

1994 Jack Cook (3)

1993 Randy Weaver

1992 Dick Anderson (2)

1991 Dick Anderson (1)

1990 Bruce Lawrence

1989 Not Held

1988 David Rogers

1987 Jack Cook (2)

1986 Daniel Keene

1985 Leroy Porter

1984 Jack Cook

Zach Donatti Memorial Winners

2016 Mike Skinner

2015 Spencer Davis

Entry List: An official entry list is not available, but we have put together a highly tentative, unofficial list including drivers that we believe will show up. Many more will be in attendance on race day.

Tyler Dippel (SLM)

Bubba Pollard (SLM)

Stephen Nasse (SLM)

David Rogers (SLM)

Brad May (PLM & SLM)

Spencer Davis (PLM & SLM)

Cole Anderson (PLM)

Anthony Sergi (PLM)

Daniel Keene, Jr. (?)

Jesse Dutilly (SLM)

Josh Collins (SLM)

Jeff Scofield (SLM)

Korbin Forrister (SLM)

Spencer Wauters (SLM)

Red-Eye 100 Schedule

Friday – January 6, 2017

Open Practice – All Divisions

2:00 p.m. – Gates Open

5:00-9:00 p.m. – Practice

Saturday – January 7, 2017

1:00 p.m. – Pit Gate/Tech/Fuel/Registration Open

2:45 p.m. – Super Late/Pro Late Driver’s Meeting

3:00-3:50 p.m. – Super Late Model Practice

4:00-4:50 p.m. – Pro Late Model Practice

4:00 p.m – SLM Tire Release/Pre-Qualifying Tech

5:00 p.m. – SLM Pre-Qualifying Tech Closes

5:00 p.m. – PLM Tire Release/Pre-Qualifying Tech Opens

5:00-5:45 p.m. – Regular Division Practice

6:00 p.m. – PLM Pre-Qualifying Tech Closes

6:05 p.m. – SLM Qualifying Begins

6:30 p.m. – PLM Qualifying Begins

6:55 p.m. – Regular Division Driver’s Metting

7:10 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies/Driver Introductions

7:30 p.m. – Racing Begins

Feature Races:

Zack Donatti Memorial – Pro Late Models – 125 Laps

Sportsman – 25 laps

Intermission

Red Eye 100 – Super Late Models – 100 laps

Sportsman Dash for Cash – 10 laps

Bombers – 20 laps

