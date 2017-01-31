LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
SLM PASS Grid Dillon 2016

Fast Facts: PASS Winter Meltdown at Dillon Motor Speedway

January 31, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Northeast, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s PASS Winter Meltdown in 51’s Fast Facts below. (Featured photo credit: Speed51.com)

 

Dates: Saturday, February 4

 

Track: Dillon Motor Speedway, 4/10-mile asphalt oval

 

Location: 1436 Old Race Track Rd., Dillon, SC, 29536

 

Sanction: Pro All Stars Series

 

Purse: $6,000-to-win

 

Last year’s winner: Joey Doiron

 

Speed51.com coverage: 51 will be on hand with Speed Central updates so that fans unable to attend the event will be able to find information such as qualifying results, entry lists and results after the race.

 

Website: http://www.proallstarsseries.com

 

Facebook: Pro All Stars Series

 

Twitter: @PASSSLM14

 

Official Hashtag: #WinterMeltdown

 

Track phone: (843)-496-4792

 

Notes: Joey Doiron is the defending winner of the race.  He won the race one year ago after going three laps down at one point in the race. A handful of northern racers are making the trip south including Derek Griffith, Ben Rowe, Joey Polewarczyk, Jr., Bryan Kruczek and Dave Farrington, Jr. Late Model Stock Car ace Josh Berry will be making a rare start behind the wheel of a Super Late Model. USAC Midget standout Tanner Thorson will be making his first start driving the Bond Suss Racing No. 55 Toyota. Sarah Cornett-Ching will be making her first start behind the wheel of a race car since suffering a concussion in a crash during the ARCA season finale in 2016. Defending Snowball Derby winner Christian Eckes will be looking for his first win of the 2017 season on Saturday.

 

PASS Winter Meltdown Winners:

2016 – Joey Doiron

2015 – Tyler Church

2014 – Daniel Hemric

2013 – Austin Theriault

2012 – Preston Peltier

2011 – Ryan Blaney

2010 – Ryan Blaney

2009 – Ben Rowe

2008 – Justin Wakefield

 

PASS Winter Meltdown Entry List:

00 Bryan Kruczek
02 Sarah Cornett-Ching
4 Ben Rowe
7 Tyler Church
7 Dave Farrington, Jr.
8 Tate Fogleman
10 Kyle Desouza
12G Derek Griffith
15 Christian Eckes
16 Hayes Goodson
16 Chad McCumbee
18 Bradley McCaskill
24J JP Josiasse
37 Mike Speeney
45 Kodie Conner
54 Matt Craig
55 Tanner Thorson
56 Gus Dean
71 Jimmy Doyle
74 Josh Berry
97 Joey Polewarczyk, Jr.

 

Event Schedule:

8 a.m. – Gates Open

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Rotating Practice

12:30 p.m – Qualifying

2:00 p.m. – Features

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

«

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • February 4: Tucson Speedway (AZ) - Chilly Willy 150 - Super Late Models

  • February 4: Dillon Motor Speedway (SC) - PASS Winter Meltdown - Super Late Models

  • February 9-11: Kern County Raceway Park (CA) - 3rd Annual Winter Showdown - Super Late Models

  • February 11: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Orange Blossom 100 - Super Late Models

Presenting Partner