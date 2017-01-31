Fast Facts: PASS Winter Meltdown at Dillon Motor Speedway
Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s PASS Winter Meltdown in 51’s Fast Facts below. (Featured photo credit: Speed51.com)
Dates: Saturday, February 4
Track: Dillon Motor Speedway, 4/10-mile asphalt oval
Location: 1436 Old Race Track Rd., Dillon, SC, 29536
Sanction: Pro All Stars Series
Purse: $6,000-to-win
Last year’s winner: Joey Doiron
Speed51.com coverage: 51 will be on hand with Speed Central updates so that fans unable to attend the event will be able to find information such as qualifying results, entry lists and results after the race.
Website: http://www.proallstarsseries.com
Facebook: Pro All Stars Series
Twitter: @PASSSLM14
Official Hashtag: #WinterMeltdown
Track phone: (843)-496-4792
Notes: Joey Doiron is the defending winner of the race. He won the race one year ago after going three laps down at one point in the race. A handful of northern racers are making the trip south including Derek Griffith, Ben Rowe, Joey Polewarczyk, Jr., Bryan Kruczek and Dave Farrington, Jr. Late Model Stock Car ace Josh Berry will be making a rare start behind the wheel of a Super Late Model. USAC Midget standout Tanner Thorson will be making his first start driving the Bond Suss Racing No. 55 Toyota. Sarah Cornett-Ching will be making her first start behind the wheel of a race car since suffering a concussion in a crash during the ARCA season finale in 2016. Defending Snowball Derby winner Christian Eckes will be looking for his first win of the 2017 season on Saturday.
PASS Winter Meltdown Winners:
2016 – Joey Doiron
2015 – Tyler Church
2014 – Daniel Hemric
2013 – Austin Theriault
2012 – Preston Peltier
2011 – Ryan Blaney
2010 – Ryan Blaney
2009 – Ben Rowe
2008 – Justin Wakefield
PASS Winter Meltdown Entry List:
|00
|Bryan Kruczek
|02
|Sarah Cornett-Ching
|4
|Ben Rowe
|7
|Tyler Church
|7
|Dave Farrington, Jr.
|8
|Tate Fogleman
|10
|Kyle Desouza
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|15
|Christian Eckes
|16
|Hayes Goodson
|16
|Chad McCumbee
|18
|Bradley McCaskill
|24J
|JP Josiasse
|37
|Mike Speeney
|45
|Kodie Conner
|54
|Matt Craig
|55
|Tanner Thorson
|56
|Gus Dean
|71
|Jimmy Doyle
|74
|Josh Berry
|97
|Joey Polewarczyk, Jr.
Event Schedule:
8 a.m. – Gates Open
10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Rotating Practice
12:30 p.m – Qualifying
2:00 p.m. – Features
