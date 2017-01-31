Fast Facts: PASS Winter Meltdown at Dillon Motor Speedway

Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s PASS Winter Meltdown in 51’s Fast Facts below. (Featured photo credit: Speed51.com)

Dates: Saturday, February 4

Track: Dillon Motor Speedway, 4/10-mile asphalt oval

Location: 1436 Old Race Track Rd., Dillon, SC, 29536

Sanction: Pro All Stars Series

Purse: $6,000-to-win

Last year’s winner: Joey Doiron

Speed51.com coverage: 51 will be on hand with Speed Central updates so that fans unable to attend the event will be able to find information such as qualifying results, entry lists and results after the race.

Website: http://www.proallstarsseries.com

Facebook: Pro All Stars Series

Twitter: @PASSSLM14

Official Hashtag: #WinterMeltdown

Track phone: (843)-496-4792

Notes: Joey Doiron is the defending winner of the race. He won the race one year ago after going three laps down at one point in the race. A handful of northern racers are making the trip south including Derek Griffith, Ben Rowe, Joey Polewarczyk, Jr., Bryan Kruczek and Dave Farrington, Jr. Late Model Stock Car ace Josh Berry will be making a rare start behind the wheel of a Super Late Model. USAC Midget standout Tanner Thorson will be making his first start driving the Bond Suss Racing No. 55 Toyota. Sarah Cornett-Ching will be making her first start behind the wheel of a race car since suffering a concussion in a crash during the ARCA season finale in 2016. Defending Snowball Derby winner Christian Eckes will be looking for his first win of the 2017 season on Saturday.

PASS Winter Meltdown Winners:

2016 – Joey Doiron

2015 – Tyler Church

2014 – Daniel Hemric

2013 – Austin Theriault

2012 – Preston Peltier

2011 – Ryan Blaney

2010 – Ryan Blaney

2009 – Ben Rowe

2008 – Justin Wakefield

PASS Winter Meltdown Entry List:

00 Bryan Kruczek 02 Sarah Cornett-Ching 4 Ben Rowe 7 Tyler Church 7 Dave Farrington, Jr. 8 Tate Fogleman 10 Kyle Desouza 12G Derek Griffith 15 Christian Eckes 16 Hayes Goodson 16 Chad McCumbee 18 Bradley McCaskill 24J JP Josiasse 37 Mike Speeney 45 Kodie Conner 54 Matt Craig 55 Tanner Thorson 56 Gus Dean 71 Jimmy Doyle 74 Josh Berry 97 Joey Polewarczyk, Jr.

Event Schedule:

8 a.m. – Gates Open

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Rotating Practice

12:30 p.m – Qualifying

2:00 p.m. – Features

