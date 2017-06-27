Fast Facts: Open Wheel Wednesday at Seekonk (MA)

Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about Open Wheel Wednesday at Seekonk Speedway (MA) in 51’s Fast Facts below.

Date: June 28

Track: Seekonk Speedway (1/3-mile, semi-banked, asphalt oval)

Location: 1782 Fall River Ave, Seekonk, MA, 02771

Sanction: Tri-Track Open Modified Series

Distance: 100 laps

General Admission Tickets: Adults $25, Kids 12 and Under Free

Media coverage: For the first time in the event’s history, Open Wheel Wednesday will be broadcast via a live pay-per-view broadcast on Speed51.com. Race fans can watch all of the racing action for $24.99 by purchasing a live video ticket here.

Websites: www.seekonkspeedway.com

Track phone: (508) 336-9959

Notes: This is the 13th running of the Open Wheel Wednesday / Modified Madness event at Seekonk Speedway. The race took on the Tri-Track Open Modified Series sanction in 2014. Doug Coby and Matt Hirschman are the only multi-time race winners. Ryan Preece and the Eddie Partridge-owned No. 6 team will be looking for their first win in the race. Tommy Barrett, Jr., a former winner of Open Wheel Wednesday, enters the race after winning a Modified Touring Series race at Seekonk earlier this year. The race will feature a multitude of champions from the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, Race of Champions Modified Series and Valenti Modified Racing Series. Fans unable to make the trip to Seekonk will be able to watch the race via a live pay-per-view broadcast on Speed51.com by clicking here.

Last Year’s Winner: Doug Coby

Previous Open Wheel Wednesday / Modified Madness Winners:

2016 – Doug Coby

2015 – Richard Savary

2014 – Tommy Barrett

2013 – Doug Coby

2012 – Matt Hirschman

2011 – Doug Coby

2010 – Todd Annarummo

2009 – Chris Pasteryak

2008 – Matt Hirschman

2007 – Vinnie Annarummo

2006 – Kirk Alexander

2005 – Donny Lia

Purse: $38,500, $10,000-to-win

Expected Entry List (As of June 27):

Car # Driver 1 Rob Summers 2 Doug Coby 6 Ryan Preece 7MA Kurt Vigeant 8 Earl Paules 9 Tommy Barrett 12 Todd Annarummo 13 Steve Masse 13x Jeff Rocco 14 Blake Barney 15B Trevor Bleau 15K Karey Stular 15P Chris Pasteryak 16 Eric Berndt 17 Roger Coss 21 Kyle James 22 Chuck Hossfeld 23 Mike Douglas, Jr. 25 Rowan Pennink 27 Andy Jankowiak 28 Dwight Jarvis 29 Jon McKennedy 35 Andrew Molleur 40 Calvin Carroll 44 Bobby Santos 44s David Salzarulo 48 Jon Kievman 50 Ron Silk 50M Carl Medeiros, Jr. 51 Justin Bonsignore 52 Woody Pitkat 52H Les Hinckley 57 Keith Rocco 58 Eric Goodale 60 Matt Hirschman 69 Carlos Gray 71 Jimmy Zacharias 76 Dennis Perry 92 Anthony Nocella 95 John Markovic 99 Richard Savary





Event Schedule:

Wednesday, June 28 10:00 AM Open Pit Gates 2:00 PM Registration & Inspections 3:15 PM Practice 4:00 PM Grandstands Open 5:30 PM Driver’s Meeting 7:00 PM Qualifying – TTOMS & NEMA NEMA Lites Feature – 29 Laps NEMA Feature – 29 Laps Tri-Track Mods – 100 Laps

-Featured photo credit: Speed51.com / Rick Ibsen

