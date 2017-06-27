Fast Facts: Open Wheel Wednesday at Seekonk (MA)
Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about Open Wheel Wednesday at Seekonk Speedway (MA) in 51’s Fast Facts below.
Date: June 28
Track: Seekonk Speedway (1/3-mile, semi-banked, asphalt oval)
Location: 1782 Fall River Ave, Seekonk, MA, 02771
Sanction: Tri-Track Open Modified Series
Distance: 100 laps
General Admission Tickets: Adults $25, Kids 12 and Under Free
Media coverage: For the first time in the event’s history, Open Wheel Wednesday will be broadcast via a live pay-per-view broadcast on Speed51.com. Race fans can watch all of the racing action for $24.99 by purchasing a live video ticket here.
Websites: www.seekonkspeedway.com
Track phone: (508) 336-9959
Notes: This is the 13th running of the Open Wheel Wednesday / Modified Madness event at Seekonk Speedway. The race took on the Tri-Track Open Modified Series sanction in 2014. Doug Coby and Matt Hirschman are the only multi-time race winners. Ryan Preece and the Eddie Partridge-owned No. 6 team will be looking for their first win in the race. Tommy Barrett, Jr., a former winner of Open Wheel Wednesday, enters the race after winning a Modified Touring Series race at Seekonk earlier this year. The race will feature a multitude of champions from the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, Race of Champions Modified Series and Valenti Modified Racing Series. Fans unable to make the trip to Seekonk will be able to watch the race via a live pay-per-view broadcast on Speed51.com by clicking here.
Last Year’s Winner: Doug Coby
Previous Open Wheel Wednesday / Modified Madness Winners:
2016 – Doug Coby
2015 – Richard Savary
2014 – Tommy Barrett
2013 – Doug Coby
2012 – Matt Hirschman
2011 – Doug Coby
2010 – Todd Annarummo
2009 – Chris Pasteryak
2008 – Matt Hirschman
2007 – Vinnie Annarummo
2006 – Kirk Alexander
2005 – Donny Lia
Purse: $38,500, $10,000-to-win
Expected Entry List (As of June 27):
|Car #
|Driver
|1
|Rob Summers
|2
|Doug Coby
|6
|Ryan Preece
|7MA
|Kurt Vigeant
|8
|Earl Paules
|9
|Tommy Barrett
|12
|Todd Annarummo
|13
|Steve Masse
|13x
|Jeff Rocco
|14
|Blake Barney
|15B
|Trevor Bleau
|15K
|Karey Stular
|15P
|Chris Pasteryak
|16
|Eric Berndt
|17
|Roger Coss
|21
|Kyle James
|22
|Chuck Hossfeld
|23
|Mike Douglas, Jr.
|25
|Rowan Pennink
|27
|Andy Jankowiak
|28
|Dwight Jarvis
|29
|Jon McKennedy
|35
|Andrew Molleur
|40
|Calvin Carroll
|44
|Bobby Santos
|44s
|David Salzarulo
|48
|Jon Kievman
|50
|Ron Silk
|50M
|Carl Medeiros, Jr.
|51
|Justin Bonsignore
|52
|Woody Pitkat
|52H
|Les Hinckley
|57
|Keith Rocco
|58
|Eric Goodale
|60
|Matt Hirschman
|69
|Carlos Gray
|71
|Jimmy Zacharias
|76
|Dennis Perry
|92
|Anthony Nocella
|95
|John Markovic
|99
|Richard Savary
Event Schedule:
|Wednesday, June 28
|10:00 AM
|Open Pit Gates
|2:00 PM
|Registration & Inspections
|3:15 PM
|Practice
|4:00 PM
|Grandstands Open
|5:30 PM
|Driver’s Meeting
|7:00 PM
|Qualifying – TTOMS & NEMA
|NEMA Lites Feature – 29 Laps
|NEMA Feature – 29 Laps
|Tri-Track Mods – 100 Laps
-Featured photo credit: Speed51.com / Rick Ibsen
