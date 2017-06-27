LOG IN
Mods Tri Track Seekonk Open Wheel Wednesday 2015

Fast Facts: Open Wheel Wednesday at Seekonk (MA)

June 27, 2017 • App, Archives, Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about Open Wheel Wednesday at Seekonk Speedway (MA) in 51’s Fast Facts below. 

 

Date: June 28

 

Track: Seekonk Speedway (1/3-mile, semi-banked, asphalt oval)

 

Location: 1782 Fall River Ave, Seekonk, MA, 02771

 

Sanction: Tri-Track Open Modified Series

 

Distance: 100 laps

 

General Admission Tickets: Adults $25, Kids 12 and Under Free

 

Media coverage: For the first time in the event’s history, Open Wheel Wednesday will be broadcast via a live pay-per-view broadcast on Speed51.com.  Race fans can watch all of the racing action for $24.99 by purchasing a live video ticket here.

 

S Modified Madness 2017.06.28

 

Websites: www.seekonkspeedway.com

 

Track phone: (508) 336-9959

 

Notes: This is the 13th running of the Open Wheel Wednesday / Modified Madness event at Seekonk Speedway. The race took on the Tri-Track Open Modified Series sanction in 2014. Doug Coby and Matt Hirschman are the only multi-time race winners. Ryan Preece and the Eddie Partridge-owned No. 6 team will be looking for their first win in the race. Tommy Barrett, Jr., a former winner of Open Wheel Wednesday, enters the race after winning a Modified Touring Series race at Seekonk earlier this year. The race will feature a multitude of champions from the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, Race of Champions Modified Series and Valenti Modified Racing Series. Fans unable to make the trip to Seekonk will be able to watch the race via a live pay-per-view broadcast on Speed51.com by clicking here.

 

Last Year’s Winner: Doug Coby

 

Previous Open Wheel Wednesday / Modified Madness Winners: 

2016 – Doug Coby

2015 – Richard Savary

2014 – Tommy Barrett

2013 – Doug Coby

2012 – Matt Hirschman

2011 – Doug Coby

2010 – Todd Annarummo

2009 – Chris Pasteryak

2008 – Matt Hirschman

2007 – Vinnie Annarummo

2006 – Kirk Alexander

2005 – Donny Lia

 

Purse:  $38,500, $10,000-to-win

 

Expected Entry List (As of June 27): 

Car # Driver
1 Rob Summers
2 Doug Coby
6 Ryan Preece
7MA Kurt Vigeant
8 Earl Paules
9 Tommy Barrett
12 Todd Annarummo
13 Steve Masse
13x Jeff Rocco
14 Blake Barney
15B Trevor Bleau
15K Karey Stular
15P Chris Pasteryak
16 Eric Berndt
17 Roger Coss
21 Kyle James
22 Chuck Hossfeld
23 Mike Douglas, Jr.
25 Rowan Pennink
27 Andy Jankowiak
28 Dwight Jarvis
29 Jon McKennedy
35 Andrew Molleur
40 Calvin Carroll
44 Bobby Santos
44s David Salzarulo
48 Jon Kievman
50 Ron Silk
50M Carl Medeiros, Jr.
51 Justin Bonsignore
52 Woody Pitkat
52H Les Hinckley
57 Keith Rocco
58 Eric Goodale
60 Matt Hirschman
69 Carlos Gray
71 Jimmy Zacharias
76 Dennis Perry
92 Anthony Nocella
95 John Markovic
99 Richard Savary



Event Schedule:

 Wednesday, June 28
10:00 AM Open Pit Gates
2:00 PM Registration & Inspections
3:15 PM Practice
4:00 PM Grandstands Open
5:30 PM Driver’s Meeting
7:00 PM Qualifying – TTOMS & NEMA
NEMA Lites Feature – 29 Laps
NEMA Feature – 29 Laps
Tri-Track Mods – 100 Laps

 

-Featured photo credit: Speed51.com / Rick Ibsen

