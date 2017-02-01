Fast Facts: Chilly Willy 150 at Tucson Speedway (AZ)
Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s Chilly Willy 150 in 51’s Fast Facts below. (Featured photo credit: Dan Hawk/Red Hawk Graphics)
Dates: February 3-4, 2017.
Track: Tucson Speedway, 3/8-mile paved oval.
Location: 11955 S Harrison Rd., Tucson, AZ 85747
Purse: $10,000-to-win Super Late Model race
Sanction: Track Event
Last year’s winner: Chuck Wares
Grandstand Admission:
Friday & Saturday: Adult $13
Friday & Sunday: Senior (55+) $11
Friday & Saturday: Juniors (Age 11-16) $8
Family Pack (2 Adults, 2 Juniors): $32
Kids 10 & Under: Free (with paying adult admission)
Live coverage: Speed51.com will have live Trackside Now coverage of the 4th Annual Chilly Willy 150 on Friday and Saturday.
Website: www.tucsonspeedway.com
Track phone: 520-762-1600
Notes: Chuck Wares returns to the Chilly Willy 150 this year searching for his second straight victory in the $10,000-to-win race. Before driving full-time for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Noah Gragson will try to seek the biggest Super Late Model victory of his young career. Gragson previously won a NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race at Tucson. Northwest racing legend Garrett Evans will make the trip from Washington for his first race since undergoing offseason back surgery. This is the second year that the Chilly Willy is a 150-lap race; the first two versions of the race were only 100 laps.
Chilly Willy 150 Winners:
2016 – Chuck Wares
2015 – Tayler Riddle
2014 – Dustin Ash
Entry List (As of 1/31/16):
|01
|Josh Soto
|4
|Ricky Bogart
|6
|Dane Jorgenson
|07
|Chuck Wares
|8
|Mariah McGriff
|10
|Owen Riddle
|12
|Bruck Yackey
|12
|Scott Franchimone
|13
|Ned Champine
|14
|Vanessa Robinson
|15
|Tayler Riddle
|18
|Noah Gragson
|20
|Brandon Schilling
|22
|Paul Banghart
|23
|Curtis Lansing
|25
|Brandon Farrington
|29
|Keith Lopez
|32
|Brett Yackey
|34
|Rudy Vanderwal
|46
|John Newhouse
|47
|Cassie Gannis
|51
|Sean Bray
|52
|Brittney Zamora
|58
|Kyle Ray
|64
|Garrett Evans
|80
|Victor Pfluger
|81
|Darrell Midgley
|91
|Chris Atkinson
Chilly Willy 150 Schedule
Friday, February 3
9 a.m. – Pit Gates Open
10:30 a.m. – Tech/Tire Barn Opens
1:00 – 2:00 p.m. – Super Late Model Practice
2:00 – 2:30 p.m. – Modified/Truck Practice
2:30 – 3:30 p.m. – Super Late Model Practice #2
3:30 – 4:00 p.m. – Modified/Truck Practice #2
4:15 p.m. – Mandatory Driver’s Meeting
5:00 p.m. – Qualifying Begins – Trucks, Modifieds & Super Late Models
6:00 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies
6:05 p.m. – Truck Heat Races
– Modified Heat Races
– Super Late Model Heat Races (if needed)
If no SLM heat races, there will be a one-hour night practice.
Saturday, February 4
10:00 a.m. – Pit Gates Open
10:30 a.m. – Tech/Tire Barn Open
11:00 – 11:30 a.m. – Truck Practice
11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Modified Practice
12:00 – 1:00 p.m. – Super Late Model Practice
1:00 – 1:30 p.m. – Truck Practice #2
1:30 – 2:00 p.m. – Modified Practice #2
2:00 – 3:00 p.m. – Super Late Model Practice #2
3:45 p.m. – Mandatory Driver’s Meeting
5:00 – 5:55 p.m. – Meet & Greet
6:00 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies
6:05 p.m. – Last Chance SLM Race
– Modified Feature (50 laps)
– Intermission
– Chilly Willy 150
– Truck Feature (50 laps)
