Fast Facts: Chilly Willy 150 at Tucson Speedway (AZ)

Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s Chilly Willy 150 in 51’s Fast Facts below. (Featured photo credit: Dan Hawk/Red Hawk Graphics)

Dates: February 3-4, 2017.

Track: Tucson Speedway, 3/8-mile paved oval.

Location: 11955 S Harrison Rd., Tucson, AZ 85747

Purse: $10,000-to-win Super Late Model race

Sanction: Track Event

Last year’s winner: Chuck Wares

Grandstand Admission:

Friday & Saturday: Adult $13

Friday & Sunday: Senior (55+) $11

Friday & Saturday: Juniors (Age 11-16) $8

Family Pack (2 Adults, 2 Juniors): $32

Kids 10 & Under: Free (with paying adult admission)

Live coverage: Speed51.com will have live Trackside Now coverage of the 4th Annual Chilly Willy 150 on Friday and Saturday.

Website: www.tucsonspeedway.com

Track phone: 520-762-1600

Notes: Chuck Wares returns to the Chilly Willy 150 this year searching for his second straight victory in the $10,000-to-win race. Before driving full-time for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Noah Gragson will try to seek the biggest Super Late Model victory of his young career. Gragson previously won a NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race at Tucson. Northwest racing legend Garrett Evans will make the trip from Washington for his first race since undergoing offseason back surgery. This is the second year that the Chilly Willy is a 150-lap race; the first two versions of the race were only 100 laps.

Chilly Willy 150 Winners:

2016 – Chuck Wares

2015 – Tayler Riddle

2014 – Dustin Ash

Entry List (As of 1/31/16):

01 Josh Soto 4 Ricky Bogart 6 Dane Jorgenson 07 Chuck Wares 8 Mariah McGriff 10 Owen Riddle 12 Bruck Yackey 12 Scott Franchimone 13 Ned Champine 14 Vanessa Robinson 15 Tayler Riddle 18 Noah Gragson 20 Brandon Schilling 22 Paul Banghart 23 Curtis Lansing 25 Brandon Farrington 29 Keith Lopez 32 Brett Yackey 34 Rudy Vanderwal 46 John Newhouse 47 Cassie Gannis 51 Sean Bray 52 Brittney Zamora 58 Kyle Ray 64 Garrett Evans 80 Victor Pfluger 81 Darrell Midgley 91 Chris Atkinson

Chilly Willy 150 Schedule

Friday, February 3

9 a.m. – Pit Gates Open

10:30 a.m. – Tech/Tire Barn Opens

1:00 – 2:00 p.m. – Super Late Model Practice

2:00 – 2:30 p.m. – Modified/Truck Practice

2:30 – 3:30 p.m. – Super Late Model Practice #2

3:30 – 4:00 p.m. – Modified/Truck Practice #2

4:15 p.m. – Mandatory Driver’s Meeting

5:00 p.m. – Qualifying Begins – Trucks, Modifieds & Super Late Models

6:00 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies

6:05 p.m. – Truck Heat Races

– Modified Heat Races

– Super Late Model Heat Races (if needed)

If no SLM heat races, there will be a one-hour night practice.

Saturday, February 4

10:00 a.m. – Pit Gates Open

10:30 a.m. – Tech/Tire Barn Open

11:00 – 11:30 a.m. – Truck Practice

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Modified Practice

12:00 – 1:00 p.m. – Super Late Model Practice

1:00 – 1:30 p.m. – Truck Practice #2

1:30 – 2:00 p.m. – Modified Practice #2

2:00 – 3:00 p.m. – Super Late Model Practice #2

3:45 p.m. – Mandatory Driver’s Meeting

5:00 – 5:55 p.m. – Meet & Greet

6:00 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies

6:05 p.m. – Last Chance SLM Race

– Modified Feature (50 laps)

– Intermission

– Chilly Willy 150

– Truck Feature (50 laps)

