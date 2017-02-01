LOG IN
SLM 2015 Chilly Willy Tucson

Fast Facts: Chilly Willy 150 at Tucson Speedway (AZ)

February 1, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Northwest, Region - Southwest, Region - West, Top Stories

Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s Chilly Willy 150 in 51’s Fast Facts below. (Featured photo credit: Dan Hawk/Red Hawk Graphics)

 

Dates: February 3-4, 2017. 

 

Track: Tucson Speedway, 3/8-mile paved oval.

 

Location: 11955 S Harrison Rd., Tucson, AZ 85747

 

Purse: $10,000-to-win Super Late Model race

 

Sanction: Track Event

 

Last year’s winner:  Chuck Wares

 

Grandstand Admission:

Friday & Saturday: Adult $13

Friday & Sunday: Senior (55+) $11

Friday & Saturday: Juniors (Age 11-16) $8

Family Pack (2 Adults, 2 Juniors): $32

Kids 10 & Under: Free (with paying adult admission)

 

Live coverage: Speed51.com will have live Trackside Now coverage of the 4th Annual Chilly Willy 150 on Friday and Saturday.

 

Website: www.tucsonspeedway.com

 

Track phone: 520-762-1600

 

Notes: Chuck Wares returns to the Chilly Willy 150 this year searching for his second straight victory in the $10,000-to-win race. Before driving full-time for Kyle Busch Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Noah Gragson will try to seek the biggest Super Late Model victory of his young career. Gragson previously won a NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race at Tucson. Northwest racing legend Garrett Evans will make the trip from Washington for his first race since undergoing offseason back surgery. This is the second year that the Chilly Willy is a 150-lap race; the first two versions of the race were only 100 laps.

 

Chilly Willy 150 Winners:

2016 – Chuck Wares

2015 – Tayler Riddle

2014 – Dustin Ash

 

Entry List (As of 1/31/16):

01 Josh Soto
4 Ricky Bogart
6 Dane Jorgenson
07 Chuck Wares
8 Mariah McGriff
10 Owen Riddle
12 Bruck Yackey
12 Scott Franchimone
13 Ned Champine
14 Vanessa Robinson
15 Tayler Riddle
18 Noah Gragson
20 Brandon Schilling
22 Paul Banghart
23 Curtis Lansing
25 Brandon Farrington
29 Keith Lopez
32 Brett Yackey
34 Rudy Vanderwal
46 John Newhouse
47 Cassie Gannis
51 Sean Bray
52 Brittney Zamora
58 Kyle Ray
64 Garrett Evans
80 Victor Pfluger
81 Darrell Midgley
91 Chris Atkinson

 

Chilly Willy 150 Schedule

Friday, February 3

 

9 a.m. – Pit Gates Open

10:30 a.m. – Tech/Tire Barn Opens

1:00 – 2:00 p.m. – Super Late Model Practice

2:00 – 2:30 p.m. – Modified/Truck Practice

2:30 – 3:30 p.m. – Super Late Model Practice #2

3:30 – 4:00 p.m. – Modified/Truck Practice #2

4:15 p.m. – Mandatory Driver’s Meeting

5:00 p.m. – Qualifying Begins – Trucks, Modifieds & Super Late Models

6:00 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies

6:05 p.m. – Truck Heat Races

– Modified Heat Races

– Super Late Model Heat Races (if needed)

If no SLM heat races, there will be a one-hour night practice.

 

Saturday, February 4

10:00 a.m. – Pit Gates Open

10:30 a.m. – Tech/Tire Barn Open

11:00 – 11:30 a.m. – Truck Practice

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Modified Practice

12:00 – 1:00 p.m. – Super Late Model Practice

1:00 – 1:30 p.m. – Truck Practice #2

1:30 – 2:00 p.m. – Modified Practice #2

2:00 – 3:00 p.m. – Super Late Model Practice #2

3:45 p.m. – Mandatory Driver’s Meeting

5:00 – 5:55 p.m. – Meet & Greet

6:00 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies

6:05 p.m. – Last Chance SLM Race

– Modified Feature (50 laps)

– Intermission

– Chilly Willy 150

– Truck Feature (50 laps)

 

 

