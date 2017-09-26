LOG IN
LM-Thunder Road-Generic-2017

Fast Facts: 55th Vermont Milk Bowl at Thunder Road

September 26, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - National, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s 55th Vermont Milk Bowl at Thunder Road (VT) in 51’s Fast Facts below. 

 

Dates: September 29 – October 1

 

Track: Thunder Road International Speedbowl

 

Location: 80 Fisher Rd. Barre, VT 05641

 

Sanction: Track

 

Last Year’s Winner: Nick Sweet

 

Media Coverage: Speed51.com will provide a live video stream of both Saturday and Sunday. Two-day video tickets can be purchased for $29.99. Individual tickets can also be purchased for $14.99 (Saturday) and $24.99 (Sunday).

 

Tickets:  

Two-Day General Admission: Adults $30, Children 12 & Under Free

 

Saturday Only General Admission: Adults $10, Children 12 & Under Free

 

Pit Passes: 

Friday Practice: $20

Two-Day (Saturday & Sunday): $35 licensed, $45 non-licensed

 

Track Phone: (802) 244-6963

 

Fast Facts: Nick Sweet will be strapping back into his own No. 88 Late Model at Thunder Road and going for his third straight win. If he’s successful, Sweet would become the first driver in the history of the event to win three in a row. He’d also tie Robbie Crouch at the top of the Milk Bowl wins list with four victories in the prestigious race.  Also looking for three wins in a row will be Scott Payea, who won both ACT-sanctioned races held at the track so far in 2017. Three-time Milk Bowl winner Kevin Lepage will be getting behind the wheel for what is expected to be his final race ever. Vermont Governor Phil Scott is also expected to race and is a two-time Milk Bowl winner. The only other former winner of the race expected to be in the field is three-time Milk Bowl winner Patrick Laperle. For those unfamiliar with the Milk Bowl, the race will consist of three 50-lap segments with the field being inverted after the completion of the first and second segment. The driver recording the lowest overall score in the three segments will have the honor of kissing a Vermont dairy cow in victory lane.

 

Vermont Milk Bowl Winners:

2016 Nick Sweet

2015 Nick Sweet

2014 Eddie MacDonald

2013 Nick Sweet

2012 Dave Pembroke

2011 Brian Hoar

2010 Joey Polewarczyk, Jr.

2009 John Donahue

2008 Patrick Laperle

2007 Patrick Laperle

2006 Brett Dragon

2005 Patrick Laperle

2004 Cris Michaud

2003 Eric Williams

2002 Dave Pembroke

2001 Dwayne Lanphear

2000 Phil Scott

1999 Brian Hoar

1998 Brian Hoar

1997 Phil Scott

1996 Jean-Paul Cyr

1995 Dave Whitlock

1994 Dave Whitlock

1993 Kevin Lepage

1992 Randy McDonald

1991 Dan Beede

1990 Robbie Crouch

1989 Kevin Lepage

1988 Robbie Crouch

1987 Jean-Paul Cabana

1986 Robbie Crouch

1985 Kevin Lepage

1984 Randy LaJoie

1983 Robbie Crouch

1982 Dick McCabe

1981 No Winner

1980 Hector Leclair

1979 Stub Fadden

1978 Beaver Dragon

1977 Butch Lindley

1976 Ron Barcomb

1975 Dave Dion

1974 Bill Dennis

1973 Jean-Paul Cabana

1972 Bobby Dragon

1971 Dan Bridges

1970 Stub Fadden

1969 John Gammell

1968 Russ Ingerson

1967 Lary Demar

1966 No Winner

1965 Russ Ingerson

1964 Harold Hanaford

1963 Lee Ingerson

1962 Harold Hanaford

 

Vermont Milk Bowl Purse:  $10,000 to win (plus lap money)

 

Vermont Milk Bowl Expected Entries (Unofficial List): 

00VT Mike Bailey
04VT Matthew Smith
2VT Stephen Donahue
3VT Ricky Roberts
5CT Dillon Moltz
5VT Bobby Therrien
7VT Mike Foster
9NH Kyle Welch
10VT Josh Demers
11NY Josh Masterson
13VT Boomer Morris
14VT Phil Scott
16VT Scott Dragon
17VT Darrell Morin
21NC Kevin Lepage
21NH Oren Remick
21QC Jean-Francois Dery
22RI Mark Jenison
25VT Dave Whitcomb
27VT Kyle Pembroke
28ME Rowland Robinson, Jr.
29VT Jason Allen
30NH Rich Dubeau
31VT Shawn Fleury
37VT Scott Payea
38VT Tyler Cahoon
40VT Eric Chase
41QC Jonathan Bouvrette
42VT Matt White
48QC Alex Labbe
54VT Mike Ziter
58VT Jimmy Hebert
64VT Christopher Pelkey
66VT Jason Corliss
72VT Scott Coburn
78NH Quinny Welch
82MA Mark Hudson
85VT Trampas Demers
86VT Marcel Gravel
91QC Patrick Laperle
93CT Ray Christian III
99VT Cody Blake


55th Vermont Milk Bowl Event Schedule: 

Friday, September 29

12 p.m. – Pits Open for All Teams

1 p.m. – Practice for All Divisions

5 p.m. – Track Closed

 

Saturday, September 30

8 a.m. – Pits Open for All Teams

8:30 a.m. – Late Model Tech & Tire Compound Opens (Draw for Time Trials)

9 a.m. – Flying Tiger Practice

9:15 a.m. – Late Model Practice

9:50 a.m. – Street Stock Practice

10 a.m. – Front Spectator Gates Open

10 a.m. – Dwarf Car Practice

10:10 a.m. – Road Warrior Practice

10:15 a.m. – Flying Tiger Practice

10:30 a.m. – Late Model Practice

11:05 a.m. – Street Stock Practice

11:15 a.m. – Dwarf Car Practice

11:25 a.m. – Road Warrior Final Practice

11:30 a.m. – Flying Tiger Final Practice

11:45 a.m. – Late Model Final Practice

12:20 p.m. – Street Stock Final Practice

12:30 p.m. – Dwarf Car Final Practice

12:45 p.m. – Late Model Time Trial Tech to Grid / Practice Ends

1 p.m. – Late Model Time Trials (Qualify Top 3 to Positions 1-3)

2:30 p.m. – Street Stock Time Trials (Groups of 5)

Dward Car Time Trials (Groups of 5)

Tiger Time Trials (Groups of 5)

Road Warrior Heats

3:30 p.m. – Late Model Triple 50 Qualifiers (Qualify Top Five to Positions 4-18)

Street Stock Mini-Milk Bowl Segment #1 (25 laps)

Dwarf Car Mini-Milk Bowl Segment #1 (20 laps)

Tiger Mini-Milk Bowl Segment #1 (40 laps)

Road Warrior Feature

Mekkelsen RV Winners Circle Draw

Late Model Final Practice

6 p.m. – Track Closed

7 p.m. – Band (Rumblecaddy) in Turn 3 Pavillion Area

 

Sunday, October 1

8 a.m. – Pits Open

9 a.m. – Driver’s Meeting

10 a.m. – Front Gate Opens

Flying Tiger Practice

10:15 a.m. – Late Model Practice

10:45 a.m. – Street Stock Practice

10:55 a.m. – Dwarf Car Practice

11:05 a.m. – Flying Tiger Final Practice

11:20 a.m. – Late Model Final Practice

11:50 a.m. – Street Stock Final Practice

12 p.m. – Dwarf Car Final Practice

12:10 p.m. – Close Practice

12:15 p.m. – Late Model Last Chance B-Feature

1 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies

1:30 p.m. – 55th Milk Bowl Segment #1 (50 laps)

Street Stock Final Segment #2 (25 laps)

Northfield Savings Bank Draw

55th Milk Bowl Segment #2 (50 laps)

Dwarf Car Final Segment #2 (20 laps)

Tiger Final Segment #2 (40 laps)

55th Milk Bowl Final Segment #3 (50 laps)

 

-Text by Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor

-Photo credit: Alan Ward

Email, RSS Follow

