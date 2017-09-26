Fast Facts: 55th Vermont Milk Bowl at Thunder Road

Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s 55th Vermont Milk Bowl at Thunder Road (VT) in 51’s Fast Facts below.

Dates: September 29 – October 1

Track: Thunder Road International Speedbowl

Location: 80 Fisher Rd. Barre, VT 05641

Sanction: Track

Last Year’s Winner: Nick Sweet

Media Coverage: Speed51.com will provide a live video stream of both Saturday and Sunday. Two-day video tickets can be purchased for $29.99. Individual tickets can also be purchased for $14.99 (Saturday) and $24.99 (Sunday). Click here to purchase today.

Tickets:

Two-Day General Admission: Adults $30, Children 12 & Under Free

Saturday Only General Admission: Adults $10, Children 12 & Under Free

Pit Passes:

Friday Practice: $20

Two-Day (Saturday & Sunday): $35 licensed, $45 non-licensed

Track Phone: (802) 244-6963

Fast Facts: Nick Sweet will be strapping back into his own No. 88 Late Model at Thunder Road and going for his third straight win. If he’s successful, Sweet would become the first driver in the history of the event to win three in a row. He’d also tie Robbie Crouch at the top of the Milk Bowl wins list with four victories in the prestigious race. Also looking for three wins in a row will be Scott Payea, who won both ACT-sanctioned races held at the track so far in 2017. Three-time Milk Bowl winner Kevin Lepage will be getting behind the wheel for what is expected to be his final race ever. Vermont Governor Phil Scott is also expected to race and is a two-time Milk Bowl winner. The only other former winner of the race expected to be in the field is three-time Milk Bowl winner Patrick Laperle. For those unfamiliar with the Milk Bowl, the race will consist of three 50-lap segments with the field being inverted after the completion of the first and second segment. The driver recording the lowest overall score in the three segments will have the honor of kissing a Vermont dairy cow in victory lane.

Vermont Milk Bowl Winners:

2016 Nick Sweet

2015 Nick Sweet

2014 Eddie MacDonald

2013 Nick Sweet

2012 Dave Pembroke

2011 Brian Hoar

2010 Joey Polewarczyk, Jr.

2009 John Donahue

2008 Patrick Laperle

2007 Patrick Laperle

2006 Brett Dragon

2005 Patrick Laperle

2004 Cris Michaud

2003 Eric Williams

2002 Dave Pembroke

2001 Dwayne Lanphear

2000 Phil Scott

1999 Brian Hoar

1998 Brian Hoar

1997 Phil Scott

1996 Jean-Paul Cyr

1995 Dave Whitlock

1994 Dave Whitlock

1993 Kevin Lepage

1992 Randy McDonald

1991 Dan Beede

1990 Robbie Crouch

1989 Kevin Lepage

1988 Robbie Crouch

1987 Jean-Paul Cabana

1986 Robbie Crouch

1985 Kevin Lepage

1984 Randy LaJoie

1983 Robbie Crouch

1982 Dick McCabe

1981 No Winner

1980 Hector Leclair

1979 Stub Fadden

1978 Beaver Dragon

1977 Butch Lindley

1976 Ron Barcomb

1975 Dave Dion

1974 Bill Dennis

1973 Jean-Paul Cabana

1972 Bobby Dragon

1971 Dan Bridges

1970 Stub Fadden

1969 John Gammell

1968 Russ Ingerson

1967 Lary Demar

1966 No Winner

1965 Russ Ingerson

1964 Harold Hanaford

1963 Lee Ingerson

1962 Harold Hanaford

Vermont Milk Bowl Purse: $10,000 to win (plus lap money)

Vermont Milk Bowl Expected Entries (Unofficial List):

00VT Mike Bailey 04VT Matthew Smith 2VT Stephen Donahue 3VT Ricky Roberts 5CT Dillon Moltz 5VT Bobby Therrien 7VT Mike Foster 9NH Kyle Welch 10VT Josh Demers 11NY Josh Masterson 13VT Boomer Morris 14VT Phil Scott 16VT Scott Dragon 17VT Darrell Morin 21NC Kevin Lepage 21NH Oren Remick 21QC Jean-Francois Dery 22RI Mark Jenison 25VT Dave Whitcomb 27VT Kyle Pembroke 28ME Rowland Robinson, Jr. 29VT Jason Allen 30NH Rich Dubeau 31VT Shawn Fleury 37VT Scott Payea 38VT Tyler Cahoon 40VT Eric Chase 41QC Jonathan Bouvrette 42VT Matt White 48QC Alex Labbe 54VT Mike Ziter 58VT Jimmy Hebert 64VT Christopher Pelkey 66VT Jason Corliss 72VT Scott Coburn 78NH Quinny Welch 82MA Mark Hudson 85VT Trampas Demers 86VT Marcel Gravel 91QC Patrick Laperle 93CT Ray Christian III 99VT Cody Blake



55th Vermont Milk Bowl Event Schedule:

Friday, September 29

12 p.m. – Pits Open for All Teams

1 p.m. – Practice for All Divisions

5 p.m. – Track Closed

Saturday, September 30

8 a.m. – Pits Open for All Teams

8:30 a.m. – Late Model Tech & Tire Compound Opens (Draw for Time Trials)

9 a.m. – Flying Tiger Practice

9:15 a.m. – Late Model Practice

9:50 a.m. – Street Stock Practice

10 a.m. – Front Spectator Gates Open

10 a.m. – Dwarf Car Practice

10:10 a.m. – Road Warrior Practice

10:15 a.m. – Flying Tiger Practice

10:30 a.m. – Late Model Practice

11:05 a.m. – Street Stock Practice

11:15 a.m. – Dwarf Car Practice

11:25 a.m. – Road Warrior Final Practice

11:30 a.m. – Flying Tiger Final Practice

11:45 a.m. – Late Model Final Practice

12:20 p.m. – Street Stock Final Practice

12:30 p.m. – Dwarf Car Final Practice

12:45 p.m. – Late Model Time Trial Tech to Grid / Practice Ends

1 p.m. – Late Model Time Trials (Qualify Top 3 to Positions 1-3)

2:30 p.m. – Street Stock Time Trials (Groups of 5)

Dward Car Time Trials (Groups of 5)

Tiger Time Trials (Groups of 5)

Road Warrior Heats

3:30 p.m. – Late Model Triple 50 Qualifiers (Qualify Top Five to Positions 4-18)

Street Stock Mini-Milk Bowl Segment #1 (25 laps)

Dwarf Car Mini-Milk Bowl Segment #1 (20 laps)

Tiger Mini-Milk Bowl Segment #1 (40 laps)

Road Warrior Feature

Mekkelsen RV Winners Circle Draw

Late Model Final Practice

6 p.m. – Track Closed

7 p.m. – Band (Rumblecaddy) in Turn 3 Pavillion Area

Sunday, October 1

8 a.m. – Pits Open

9 a.m. – Driver’s Meeting

10 a.m. – Front Gate Opens

Flying Tiger Practice

10:15 a.m. – Late Model Practice

10:45 a.m. – Street Stock Practice

10:55 a.m. – Dwarf Car Practice

11:05 a.m. – Flying Tiger Final Practice

11:20 a.m. – Late Model Final Practice

11:50 a.m. – Street Stock Final Practice

12 p.m. – Dwarf Car Final Practice

12:10 p.m. – Close Practice

12:15 p.m. – Late Model Last Chance B-Feature

1 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies

1:30 p.m. – 55th Milk Bowl Segment #1 (50 laps)

Street Stock Final Segment #2 (25 laps)

Northfield Savings Bank Draw

55th Milk Bowl Segment #2 (50 laps)

Dwarf Car Final Segment #2 (20 laps)

Tiger Final Segment #2 (40 laps)

55th Milk Bowl Final Segment #3 (50 laps)

-Text by Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor

-Photo credit: Alan Ward

Related Posts

« Griffith Nabs Second PASS Win of the Season at WMMP Sportsman Race Pushes Drivers to Limit at Super DIRT Week »