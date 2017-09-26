Fast Facts: 55th Vermont Milk Bowl at Thunder Road
Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s 55th Vermont Milk Bowl at Thunder Road (VT) in 51’s Fast Facts below.
Dates: September 29 – October 1
Track: Thunder Road International Speedbowl
Location: 80 Fisher Rd. Barre, VT 05641
Sanction: Track
Last Year’s Winner: Nick Sweet
Media Coverage: Speed51.com will provide a live video stream of both Saturday and Sunday. Two-day video tickets can be purchased for $29.99. Individual tickets can also be purchased for $14.99 (Saturday) and $24.99 (Sunday). Click here to purchase today.
Tickets:
Two-Day General Admission: Adults $30, Children 12 & Under Free
Saturday Only General Admission: Adults $10, Children 12 & Under Free
Pit Passes:
Friday Practice: $20
Two-Day (Saturday & Sunday): $35 licensed, $45 non-licensed
Track Phone: (802) 244-6963
Fast Facts: Nick Sweet will be strapping back into his own No. 88 Late Model at Thunder Road and going for his third straight win. If he’s successful, Sweet would become the first driver in the history of the event to win three in a row. He’d also tie Robbie Crouch at the top of the Milk Bowl wins list with four victories in the prestigious race. Also looking for three wins in a row will be Scott Payea, who won both ACT-sanctioned races held at the track so far in 2017. Three-time Milk Bowl winner Kevin Lepage will be getting behind the wheel for what is expected to be his final race ever. Vermont Governor Phil Scott is also expected to race and is a two-time Milk Bowl winner. The only other former winner of the race expected to be in the field is three-time Milk Bowl winner Patrick Laperle. For those unfamiliar with the Milk Bowl, the race will consist of three 50-lap segments with the field being inverted after the completion of the first and second segment. The driver recording the lowest overall score in the three segments will have the honor of kissing a Vermont dairy cow in victory lane.
Vermont Milk Bowl Winners:
2016 Nick Sweet
2015 Nick Sweet
2014 Eddie MacDonald
2013 Nick Sweet
2012 Dave Pembroke
2011 Brian Hoar
2010 Joey Polewarczyk, Jr.
2009 John Donahue
2008 Patrick Laperle
2007 Patrick Laperle
2006 Brett Dragon
2005 Patrick Laperle
2004 Cris Michaud
2003 Eric Williams
2002 Dave Pembroke
2001 Dwayne Lanphear
2000 Phil Scott
1999 Brian Hoar
1998 Brian Hoar
1997 Phil Scott
1996 Jean-Paul Cyr
1995 Dave Whitlock
1994 Dave Whitlock
1993 Kevin Lepage
1992 Randy McDonald
1991 Dan Beede
1990 Robbie Crouch
1989 Kevin Lepage
1988 Robbie Crouch
1987 Jean-Paul Cabana
1986 Robbie Crouch
1985 Kevin Lepage
1984 Randy LaJoie
1983 Robbie Crouch
1982 Dick McCabe
1981 No Winner
1980 Hector Leclair
1979 Stub Fadden
1978 Beaver Dragon
1977 Butch Lindley
1976 Ron Barcomb
1975 Dave Dion
1974 Bill Dennis
1973 Jean-Paul Cabana
1972 Bobby Dragon
1971 Dan Bridges
1970 Stub Fadden
1969 John Gammell
1968 Russ Ingerson
1967 Lary Demar
1966 No Winner
1965 Russ Ingerson
1964 Harold Hanaford
1963 Lee Ingerson
1962 Harold Hanaford
Vermont Milk Bowl Purse: $10,000 to win (plus lap money)
Vermont Milk Bowl Expected Entries (Unofficial List):
|00VT
|Mike Bailey
|04VT
|Matthew Smith
|2VT
|Stephen Donahue
|3VT
|Ricky Roberts
|5CT
|Dillon Moltz
|5VT
|Bobby Therrien
|7VT
|Mike Foster
|9NH
|Kyle Welch
|10VT
|Josh Demers
|11NY
|Josh Masterson
|13VT
|Boomer Morris
|14VT
|Phil Scott
|16VT
|Scott Dragon
|17VT
|Darrell Morin
|21NC
|Kevin Lepage
|21NH
|Oren Remick
|21QC
|Jean-Francois Dery
|22RI
|Mark Jenison
|25VT
|Dave Whitcomb
|27VT
|Kyle Pembroke
|28ME
|Rowland Robinson, Jr.
|29VT
|Jason Allen
|30NH
|Rich Dubeau
|31VT
|Shawn Fleury
|37VT
|Scott Payea
|38VT
|Tyler Cahoon
|40VT
|Eric Chase
|41QC
|Jonathan Bouvrette
|42VT
|Matt White
|48QC
|Alex Labbe
|54VT
|Mike Ziter
|58VT
|Jimmy Hebert
|64VT
|Christopher Pelkey
|66VT
|Jason Corliss
|72VT
|Scott Coburn
|78NH
|Quinny Welch
|82MA
|Mark Hudson
|85VT
|Trampas Demers
|86VT
|Marcel Gravel
|91QC
|Patrick Laperle
|93CT
|Ray Christian III
|99VT
|Cody Blake
55th Vermont Milk Bowl Event Schedule:
Friday, September 29
12 p.m. – Pits Open for All Teams
1 p.m. – Practice for All Divisions
5 p.m. – Track Closed
Saturday, September 30
8 a.m. – Pits Open for All Teams
8:30 a.m. – Late Model Tech & Tire Compound Opens (Draw for Time Trials)
9 a.m. – Flying Tiger Practice
9:15 a.m. – Late Model Practice
9:50 a.m. – Street Stock Practice
10 a.m. – Front Spectator Gates Open
10 a.m. – Dwarf Car Practice
10:10 a.m. – Road Warrior Practice
10:15 a.m. – Flying Tiger Practice
10:30 a.m. – Late Model Practice
11:05 a.m. – Street Stock Practice
11:15 a.m. – Dwarf Car Practice
11:25 a.m. – Road Warrior Final Practice
11:30 a.m. – Flying Tiger Final Practice
11:45 a.m. – Late Model Final Practice
12:20 p.m. – Street Stock Final Practice
12:30 p.m. – Dwarf Car Final Practice
12:45 p.m. – Late Model Time Trial Tech to Grid / Practice Ends
1 p.m. – Late Model Time Trials (Qualify Top 3 to Positions 1-3)
2:30 p.m. – Street Stock Time Trials (Groups of 5)
Dward Car Time Trials (Groups of 5)
Tiger Time Trials (Groups of 5)
Road Warrior Heats
3:30 p.m. – Late Model Triple 50 Qualifiers (Qualify Top Five to Positions 4-18)
Street Stock Mini-Milk Bowl Segment #1 (25 laps)
Dwarf Car Mini-Milk Bowl Segment #1 (20 laps)
Tiger Mini-Milk Bowl Segment #1 (40 laps)
Road Warrior Feature
Mekkelsen RV Winners Circle Draw
Late Model Final Practice
6 p.m. – Track Closed
7 p.m. – Band (Rumblecaddy) in Turn 3 Pavillion Area
Sunday, October 1
8 a.m. – Pits Open
9 a.m. – Driver’s Meeting
10 a.m. – Front Gate Opens
Flying Tiger Practice
10:15 a.m. – Late Model Practice
10:45 a.m. – Street Stock Practice
10:55 a.m. – Dwarf Car Practice
11:05 a.m. – Flying Tiger Final Practice
11:20 a.m. – Late Model Final Practice
11:50 a.m. – Street Stock Final Practice
12 p.m. – Dwarf Car Final Practice
12:10 p.m. – Close Practice
12:15 p.m. – Late Model Last Chance B-Feature
1 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies
1:30 p.m. – 55th Milk Bowl Segment #1 (50 laps)
Street Stock Final Segment #2 (25 laps)
Northfield Savings Bank Draw
55th Milk Bowl Segment #2 (50 laps)
Dwarf Car Final Segment #2 (20 laps)
Tiger Final Segment #2 (40 laps)
55th Milk Bowl Final Segment #3 (50 laps)
-Text by Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor
-Photo credit: Alan Ward
