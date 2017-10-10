LOG IN
Mods NWMT Thompson 3 Pennink 16 Solomito 44 Santos 2017

Fast Facts: 55th Annual World Series at Thompson (CT)

October 10, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Modifieds, Region - Northeast, Top Stories

Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s 55th Annual Sunoco World Series at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (CT) in 51’s Fast Facts below. 

 

Dates: October 13 – 15

 

Track: Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (5/8-mile oval)

 

Location: 205 E Thompson Rd, Thompson, CT 06277

 

Sanction: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, American-Canadian Tour, Modified Racing Series, Granite State Pro Stock Series, ISMA, NEMA, NEMST, Mr. Rooter Pro Truck Series & NASCAR Whelen All-American Series

 

Last Year’s Winners: Justin Bonsignore (NWMT), Bobby Therrien (ACT), Woody Pitkat (MRS), Dave Shullick, Jr. (ISMA)

 

Three-Day General Admission: $55

 

Three-Day GA (Seniors 65+, Veterans & Active Duty) $53

 

Kids 12 and Under Free

 

Pit Passes: 

Three-Day Pass (Friday, Saturday & Sunday): $75

 

Speed51.com Coverage: Speed51.com will provide Speed Central coverage and Twitter updates on @Speed51LM for Friday’s Granite State Pro Stock Series race. 51 will also have Trackside Now coverage of Saturday and Sunday, as well as video highlights of the GSPSS, ACT, MRS and ISMA action. 

 

Track Phone: 860-923-2280

 

Fast Facts: A total of 18 different divisions will be in competition over the course of the three-day event. In total, nearly 700 laps of feature racing alone will be completed during the weekend. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, American-Canadian Tour, Valenti Modified Racing Series, NEMA and ISMA will all crown their 2017 champions at Thompson. Additionally, the track will crown all of their 2017 NASCAR Whelen All-American Series champions. Doug Coby enters Thompson with a 10 point lead over Justin Bonsignore in the NWMT point standings with Timmy Solomito 12 back and Ryan Preece 19 markers behind. Scott Payea holds a 37-point advantage over Dillon Moltz entering the ACT finale, while Anthony Nocella has already unofficially clinched the 2017 Valenti Modified Racing Series championship.  Only 24 points separate Jon McKennedy and Tim Jedrzejek in the ISMA Supermodified driver point standings.

 

World Series NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Winners:

2016  Justin Bonsignore
2015  Doug Coby
2014  Ryan Preece
2013  Rowan Pennick
2012  Bobby Santos III
2011  Glen Reen
2010  Ted Christopher
2009  Ted Christopher
2008  Ted Christopher
2007  Bobby Santos III
2006  Reggie Ruggiero
2005  Jerry Marquis
2004  Mike Stefanik
2003  Tony Hirschman
2002  John Blewett III
2001  Ted Christopher
2000  Tom Cravenho
1999  Rick Fuller
1998  Mike Stefanik
1997  Mike Ewanitsko
1996  Steve Park
1995  Mike Stefanik
1994  Jan Leaty
1993  Mike McLaughlin
1992  Reggie Ruggiero
1991  Rick Fuller
1990  Jeff Fuller
1989  Tony Hirschman
1988  Rick Fuller
1987  Reggie Ruggiero
1986  Corky Cookman
1985  George Kent

 

World Series NWMT Entry List:

Car # Driver
00 Jon McKennedy
01 Melissa Fifield
2 Doug Coby
3 Rowan Pennink
6 Ryan Preece
11 Burt Myers
14 Cory Oslund
15 Chase Dowling
16 Timmy Solomito
18 Ken Heagy
20 Dan Cugini
21 Ronnie Williams
24 Andrew Krause
26 Gary McDonald
33 Wade Cole
36 Dave Sapienza
38 TBA
39 Calvin Carroll
44 Bobby Santos III
46 Craig Lutz
48 Kyle Soper
51 Justin Bonsignore
58 Eric Goodale
64 Rob Summers
76 Jimmy Blewett
77 Gary Putnam
78 Walter Sutcliffe, Jr.
82 Woody Pitkat
85 Ron Silk
89 Matt Swanson
99 Jamie Tomaino


World Series Event Schedule: 

Friday, October 13

8 a.m. – Pit Ticket Sales Begin

9 a.m. – Haulers Enter

11 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Rotating Practice (NWAAS, Lit Mod, MRPTS, NEMST, Street Stock, Pro 4, STAR, ERE)

1 p.m. – GSPSS Practice

1:30 p.m. – VMRS Practice

2 p.m. – Grandstands Open

2 p.m. – GSPSS Final Practice

2:30 p.m. – VMRS Final Practice

3 – 3:55 p.m. – Rotating Practice

4 p.m. – ISMA Practice

5 p.m. – Late Model Qualifying

Lite Modified Qualifying Races (8 laps)

GSPSS Qualifying Races (10 laps)

Mini Stock Qualifying Races (6 laps)

VMRS Qualifying Races (10 laps)

Street Stock Qualifying Races (8 laps)

NEMST Qualifying Races (8 laps)

GSPSS Consolation Race(s) (10 laps – if needed)

VMRS Consolation Race(s) (12 laps – if needed)

Late Model Feature (25 laps)

ERE Race (12 laps)

GSPSS Feature (60 laps)

S.T.A.R. Modified Race (12 laps)

S.T.A.R. Sportsman Race (12 laps)

Lite Modified Race (20 laps)

 

Saturday, October 14

7 a.m. – Hauler Enter

8:55 – 10:15 a.m. – Final Rotating Practice (NEMA, NEMA Lite, NWAAS, MRPTS, Pro 4, NEMST, Street Stock)

10:20 – 11:05 a.m. – ISMA Final Practice

11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. – NWMT Practice

12:05 – 12:25 p.m. – Break

12:30 – 1:15 p.m – NWMT Final Practice

1:20 – 2:20 p.m. – ACT Final Practice

NEMA Qualifying Races (8 laps)

ISMA Qualifying Races (12 laps)

Sunoco Modified Qualifying Races (8 laps)

Limited Sportsman Qualifying Races (8 laps)

3:15 p.m. – NWMT Qualifying

ACT Qualifying Races (10 laps)

NEMA Lite Qualifying Races (6 laps)

Pro 4 Qualifying Races (8 laps)

ISMA Consolation Races (10 laps)

ACT Consolation Race(s) (10 laps – if necessary)

5 p.m. – Pre-race Ceremonies

NEMA Feature (25 laps)

ACT Feature (75 laps)

VMRS Feature (50 laps)

NWAAS Mini Stock Feature (15 laps)

Mr. Rooter Pro Truck Feature (35 laps)

Pro 4 Feature (22 laps)

NEMST Feature (20 laps)

Street Stock Feature (20 laps)

 

Sunday, October 15

10 a.m. – Pit Gates & Grandstands Open

12 p.m. – ISMA Fire Engines

12:35 p.m. – Pre-race Ceremonies

Sunoco Modified Feature (35 laps)

Limited Sportsman Race (20 laps)

2:15 p.m. – NWMT Autograph Session

NEMA Lite Feature (20 laps)

ISMA Feature (50 laps)

NWMT Sunoco World Series (150 laps)

 

 

-Text by Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor

-Photo credit: Speed51.com / MoJo Photos

Related Posts

