Fast Facts: 55th Annual World Series at Thompson (CT)
Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s 55th Annual Sunoco World Series at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (CT) in 51’s Fast Facts below.
Dates: October 13 – 15
Track: Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (5/8-mile oval)
Location: 205 E Thompson Rd, Thompson, CT 06277
Sanction: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, American-Canadian Tour, Modified Racing Series, Granite State Pro Stock Series, ISMA, NEMA, NEMST, Mr. Rooter Pro Truck Series & NASCAR Whelen All-American Series
Last Year’s Winners: Justin Bonsignore (NWMT), Bobby Therrien (ACT), Woody Pitkat (MRS), Dave Shullick, Jr. (ISMA)
Three-Day General Admission: $55
Three-Day GA (Seniors 65+, Veterans & Active Duty) $53
Kids 12 and Under Free
Pit Passes:
Three-Day Pass (Friday, Saturday & Sunday): $75
Speed51.com Coverage: Speed51.com will provide Speed Central coverage and Twitter updates on @Speed51LM for Friday’s Granite State Pro Stock Series race. 51 will also have Trackside Now coverage of Saturday and Sunday, as well as video highlights of the GSPSS, ACT, MRS and ISMA action.
Track Phone: 860-923-2280
Fast Facts: A total of 18 different divisions will be in competition over the course of the three-day event. In total, nearly 700 laps of feature racing alone will be completed during the weekend. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, American-Canadian Tour, Valenti Modified Racing Series, NEMA and ISMA will all crown their 2017 champions at Thompson. Additionally, the track will crown all of their 2017 NASCAR Whelen All-American Series champions.
Doug Coby enters Thompson with a 10 point lead over Justin Bonsignore in the NWMT point standings with Timmy Solomito 12 back and Ryan Preece 19 markers behind. Eric Goodale and Rowan Pennink are also mathematically still in contention. Scott Payea holds a 37-point advantage over Dillon Moltz entering the ACT finale, while Anthony Nocella has already unofficially clinched the 2017 Valenti Modified Racing Series championship. Only 24 points separate Jon McKennedy and Tim Jedrzejek in the ISMA Supermodified driver point standings.
World Series NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Winners:
|2016
|Justin Bonsignore
|2015
|Doug Coby
|2014
|Ryan Preece
|2013
|Rowan Pennick
|2012
|Bobby Santos III
|2011
|Glen Reen
|2010
|Ted Christopher
|2009
|Ted Christopher
|2008
|Ted Christopher
|2007
|Bobby Santos III
|2006
|Reggie Ruggiero
|2005
|Jerry Marquis
|2004
|Mike Stefanik
|2003
|Tony Hirschman
|2002
|John Blewett III
|2001
|Ted Christopher
|2000
|Tom Cravenho
|1999
|Rick Fuller
|1998
|Mike Stefanik
|1997
|Mike Ewanitsko
|1996
|Steve Park
|1995
|Mike Stefanik
|1994
|Jan Leaty
|1993
|Mike McLaughlin
|1992
|Reggie Ruggiero
|1991
|Rick Fuller
|1990
|Jeff Fuller
|1989
|Tony Hirschman
|1988
|Rick Fuller
|1987
|Reggie Ruggiero
|1986
|Corky Cookman
|1985
|George Kent
World Series NWMT Entry List:
|Car #
|Driver
|00
|Jon McKennedy
|01
|Melissa Fifield
|2
|Doug Coby
|3
|Rowan Pennink
|6
|Ryan Preece
|11
|Burt Myers
|14
|Cory Oslund
|15
|Chase Dowling
|16
|Timmy Solomito
|18
|Ken Heagy
|20
|Dan Cugini
|21
|Ronnie Williams
|24
|Andrew Krause
|26
|Gary McDonald
|33
|Wade Cole
|36
|Dave Sapienza
|38
|TBA
|39
|Calvin Carroll
|44
|Bobby Santos III
|46
|Craig Lutz
|48
|Kyle Soper
|51
|Justin Bonsignore
|58
|Eric Goodale
|64
|Rob Summers
|76
|Jimmy Blewett
|77
|Gary Putnam
|78
|Walter Sutcliffe, Jr.
|82
|Woody Pitkat
|85
|Ron Silk
|89
|Matt Swanson
|99
|Jamie Tomaino
World Series Event Schedule:
Friday, October 13
8 a.m. – Pit Ticket Sales Begin
9 a.m. – Haulers Enter
11 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Rotating Practice (NWAAS, Lit Mod, MRPTS, NEMST, Street Stock, Pro 4, STAR, ERE)
1 p.m. – GSPSS Practice
1:30 p.m. – VMRS Practice
2 p.m. – Grandstands Open
2 p.m. – GSPSS Final Practice
2:30 p.m. – VMRS Final Practice
3 – 3:55 p.m. – Rotating Practice
4 p.m. – ISMA Practice
5 p.m. – Late Model Qualifying
Lite Modified Qualifying Races (8 laps)
GSPSS Qualifying Races (10 laps)
Mini Stock Qualifying Races (6 laps)
VMRS Qualifying Races (10 laps)
Street Stock Qualifying Races (8 laps)
NEMST Qualifying Races (8 laps)
GSPSS Consolation Race(s) (10 laps – if needed)
VMRS Consolation Race(s) (12 laps – if needed)
Late Model Feature (25 laps)
ERE Race (12 laps)
GSPSS Feature (60 laps)
S.T.A.R. Modified Race (12 laps)
S.T.A.R. Sportsman Race (12 laps)
Lite Modified Race (20 laps)
Saturday, October 14
7 a.m. – Hauler Enter
8:55 – 10:15 a.m. – Final Rotating Practice (NEMA, NEMA Lite, NWAAS, MRPTS, Pro 4, NEMST, Street Stock)
10:20 – 11:05 a.m. – ISMA Final Practice
11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. – NWMT Practice
12:05 – 12:25 p.m. – Break
12:30 – 1:15 p.m – NWMT Final Practice
1:20 – 2:20 p.m. – ACT Final Practice
NEMA Qualifying Races (8 laps)
ISMA Qualifying Races (12 laps)
Sunoco Modified Qualifying Races (8 laps)
Limited Sportsman Qualifying Races (8 laps)
3:15 p.m. – NWMT Qualifying
ACT Qualifying Races (10 laps)
NEMA Lite Qualifying Races (6 laps)
Pro 4 Qualifying Races (8 laps)
ISMA Consolation Races (10 laps)
ACT Consolation Race(s) (10 laps – if necessary)
5 p.m. – Pre-race Ceremonies
NEMA Feature (25 laps)
ACT Feature (75 laps)
VMRS Feature (50 laps)
NWAAS Mini Stock Feature (15 laps)
Mr. Rooter Pro Truck Feature (35 laps)
Pro 4 Feature (22 laps)
NEMST Feature (20 laps)
Street Stock Feature (20 laps)
Sunday, October 15
10 a.m. – Pit Gates & Grandstands Open
12 p.m. – ISMA Fire Engines
12:35 p.m. – Pre-race Ceremonies
Sunoco Modified Feature (35 laps)
Limited Sportsman Race (20 laps)
2:15 p.m. – NWMT Autograph Session
NEMA Lite Feature (20 laps)
ISMA Feature (50 laps)
NWMT Sunoco World Series (150 laps)
-Text by Brandon Paul, Speed51.com Editor
-Photo credit: Speed51.com / MoJo Photos
