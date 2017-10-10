Fast Facts: 55th Annual World Series at Thompson (CT)

Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s 55th Annual Sunoco World Series at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (CT) in 51’s Fast Facts below.

Dates: October 13 – 15

Track: Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (5/8-mile oval)

Location: 205 E Thompson Rd, Thompson, CT 06277

Sanction: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, American-Canadian Tour, Modified Racing Series, Granite State Pro Stock Series, ISMA, NEMA, NEMST, Mr. Rooter Pro Truck Series & NASCAR Whelen All-American Series

Last Year’s Winners: Justin Bonsignore (NWMT), Bobby Therrien (ACT), Woody Pitkat (MRS), Dave Shullick, Jr. (ISMA)

Tickets:

Three-Day General Admission: $55

Three-Day GA (Seniors 65+, Veterans & Active Duty) $53

Kids 12 and Under Free

Pit Passes:

Three-Day Pass (Friday, Saturday & Sunday): $75

Speed51.com Coverage: Speed51.com will provide Speed Central coverage and Twitter updates on @Speed51LM for Friday’s Granite State Pro Stock Series race. 51 will also have Trackside Now coverage of Saturday and Sunday, as well as video highlights of the GSPSS, ACT, MRS and ISMA action.

Track Phone: 860-923-2280

Fast Facts: A total of 18 different divisions will be in competition over the course of the three-day event. In total, nearly 700 laps of feature racing alone will be completed during the weekend. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, American-Canadian Tour, Valenti Modified Racing Series, NEMA and ISMA will all crown their 2017 champions at Thompson. Additionally, the track will crown all of their 2017 NASCAR Whelen All-American Series champions. Doug Coby enters Thompson with a 10 point lead over Justin Bonsignore in the NWMT point standings with Timmy Solomito 12 back and Ryan Preece 19 markers behind. Scott Payea holds a 37-point advantage over Dillon Moltz entering the ACT finale, while Anthony Nocella has already unofficially clinched the 2017 Valenti Modified Racing Series championship. Only 24 points separate Jon McKennedy and Tim Jedrzejek in the ISMA Supermodified driver point standings.

World Series NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Winners:

2016 Justin Bonsignore 2015 Doug Coby 2014 Ryan Preece 2013 Rowan Pennick 2012 Bobby Santos III 2011 Glen Reen 2010 Ted Christopher 2009 Ted Christopher 2008 Ted Christopher 2007 Bobby Santos III 2006 Reggie Ruggiero 2005 Jerry Marquis 2004 Mike Stefanik 2003 Tony Hirschman 2002 John Blewett III 2001 Ted Christopher 2000 Tom Cravenho 1999 Rick Fuller 1998 Mike Stefanik 1997 Mike Ewanitsko 1996 Steve Park 1995 Mike Stefanik 1994 Jan Leaty 1993 Mike McLaughlin 1992 Reggie Ruggiero 1991 Rick Fuller 1990 Jeff Fuller 1989 Tony Hirschman 1988 Rick Fuller 1987 Reggie Ruggiero 1986 Corky Cookman 1985 George Kent

World Series NWMT Entry List:

Car # Driver 00 Jon McKennedy 01 Melissa Fifield 2 Doug Coby 3 Rowan Pennink 6 Ryan Preece 11 Burt Myers 14 Cory Oslund 15 Chase Dowling 16 Timmy Solomito 18 Ken Heagy 20 Dan Cugini 21 Ronnie Williams 24 Andrew Krause 26 Gary McDonald 33 Wade Cole 36 Dave Sapienza 38 TBA 39 Calvin Carroll 44 Bobby Santos III 46 Craig Lutz 48 Kyle Soper 51 Justin Bonsignore 58 Eric Goodale 64 Rob Summers 76 Jimmy Blewett 77 Gary Putnam 78 Walter Sutcliffe, Jr. 82 Woody Pitkat 85 Ron Silk 89 Matt Swanson 99 Jamie Tomaino



World Series Event Schedule:

Friday, October 13

8 a.m. – Pit Ticket Sales Begin

9 a.m. – Haulers Enter

11 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. – Rotating Practice (NWAAS, Lit Mod, MRPTS, NEMST, Street Stock, Pro 4, STAR, ERE)

1 p.m. – GSPSS Practice

1:30 p.m. – VMRS Practice

2 p.m. – Grandstands Open

2 p.m. – GSPSS Final Practice

2:30 p.m. – VMRS Final Practice

3 – 3:55 p.m. – Rotating Practice

4 p.m. – ISMA Practice

5 p.m. – Late Model Qualifying

Lite Modified Qualifying Races (8 laps)

GSPSS Qualifying Races (10 laps)

Mini Stock Qualifying Races (6 laps)

VMRS Qualifying Races (10 laps)

Street Stock Qualifying Races (8 laps)

NEMST Qualifying Races (8 laps)

GSPSS Consolation Race(s) (10 laps – if needed)

VMRS Consolation Race(s) (12 laps – if needed)

Late Model Feature (25 laps)

ERE Race (12 laps)

GSPSS Feature (60 laps)

S.T.A.R. Modified Race (12 laps)

S.T.A.R. Sportsman Race (12 laps)

Lite Modified Race (20 laps)

Saturday, October 14

7 a.m. – Hauler Enter

8:55 – 10:15 a.m. – Final Rotating Practice (NEMA, NEMA Lite, NWAAS, MRPTS, Pro 4, NEMST, Street Stock)

10:20 – 11:05 a.m. – ISMA Final Practice

11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. – NWMT Practice

12:05 – 12:25 p.m. – Break

12:30 – 1:15 p.m – NWMT Final Practice

1:20 – 2:20 p.m. – ACT Final Practice

NEMA Qualifying Races (8 laps)

ISMA Qualifying Races (12 laps)

Sunoco Modified Qualifying Races (8 laps)

Limited Sportsman Qualifying Races (8 laps)

3:15 p.m. – NWMT Qualifying

ACT Qualifying Races (10 laps)

NEMA Lite Qualifying Races (6 laps)

Pro 4 Qualifying Races (8 laps)

ISMA Consolation Races (10 laps)

ACT Consolation Race(s) (10 laps – if necessary)

5 p.m. – Pre-race Ceremonies

NEMA Feature (25 laps)

ACT Feature (75 laps)

VMRS Feature (50 laps)

NWAAS Mini Stock Feature (15 laps)

Mr. Rooter Pro Truck Feature (35 laps)

Pro 4 Feature (22 laps)

NEMST Feature (20 laps)

Street Stock Feature (20 laps)

Sunday, October 15

10 a.m. – Pit Gates & Grandstands Open

12 p.m. – ISMA Fire Engines

12:35 p.m. – Pre-race Ceremonies

Sunoco Modified Feature (35 laps)

Limited Sportsman Race (20 laps)

2:15 p.m. – NWMT Autograph Session

NEMA Lite Feature (20 laps)

ISMA Feature (50 laps)

NWMT Sunoco World Series (150 laps)

