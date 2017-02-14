Fast Facts: 51st Annual World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing
Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about the 51st Annual World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway (FL) in 51’s Fast Facts below.
Dates: Thursday, February 17 – Saturday, February 25
Track: New Smyrna Speedway (high-banked, half-mile oval)
Location: 3939 Florida 44, New Smyrna Beach, FL, 32168
Sanction: NASCAR Whelen All- American Series
Last year’s champions: Ty Majeski (Super Late Models), Ryan Preece (Tour-type Modifieds), Daniel Keene, Jr. (Pro Late Models), Cody Stickler (Florida Modifieds) and Patrick Thomas (Sportsman).
Tickets:
February 17-18: $30 Grandstands, $40 Pit Pass
February 19 (K&N East): $35 Grandstands, $40 Licensed Pit Pass, $50 Non-Licensed Pit Pass
February 20-23: $30 Grandstands, $40 Pit Pass
February 24-25: $35 Grandstands, $40 Pit Pass
Live coverage: Speed51.com will provide live Trackside Now coverage throughout the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing. 51’s coverage will begin Thursday when the cars hit the track for the first time.
Website: http://www.newsmyrnaspeedway.org
Track phone: 386-427-4129
Primary race sponsors: PPG/Tower Sealants
Notes: Defending Super Late Model champion Ty Majeski will kick off his 2017 racing season at the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing. There has not been a repeat Super Late Model champion in the last 15 years.
Harrison Burton, Majeski’s toughest competition one year ago, will return as well looking to win round two.
A strong field of Tour-type Modified drivers is also expected led by defending division champion Ryan Preece. Others, including “Big Money” Matt Hirschman, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour winners Justin Bonsignore and Timmy Solomito, and “Showtime” Jimmy Blewett, will be looking to put an end to Preece’s dominance. The Tour-type Modifieds will once again have five scheduled nights of racing in Florida.
Pro Late Models will compete in eight races, including double features on Saturday, February 18. Defending champion Daniel Keene, Jr. is not currently entered, but we expect to see him in either a Super or Pro Late Model during the event. There has also not been a repeat champion in the PLM division in it’s 10-year history. Currently, drivers from nine different states/provinces are represented including Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Indiana, Wisconsin, Vermont, Ohio and Ontario.
The Florida Modifieds, Sportsman and Trucks will also compete throughout the week for Speedweeks glory.
Former World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing Champions:
Super Late Models:
2016 – Ty Majeski
2015 – Zane Smith
2014 – Steve Wallace
2013 – Ryan Moore
2012 – Kyle Benjamin
2011 – Tim Russell
2010 – BJ McLeod
2009 – David Rogers
2008 – Jeff Choquette
2007 – Jeff Scofield
2006 – Travis Kittleson
2005 – Louie Mechalides
2004 – Mike Fritts
2003 – Wayne Anderson
2002 – Jimmy Cope
2001 – David Rogers
2000 – Wayne Anderson
1999 – David Rogers
1998 – Jason Shuler
1997 – Lowell Bennett
1996 – David Russell
1995 – Bruce Lawrence
1994 – Pete Orr
1993 – Pete Orr
1992 – Pete Orr
1991 – Dick Anderson
1990 – Junior Hanley
1989 – Frank Wood
1988 – Joe Shear
1987 – David Rogers
1986 – Dick Trickle
1985 – Dick Trickle
1984 – Dick Trickle
1983 – Mark Malcuit
1982 – Dick Trickle
1981 – Junior Hanley
1980 – Junior Hanley
1979 – Mike Miller
1978 – Mark Martin
1977 – Mike Eddy
1976 – Freddy Fryar
1975 – Pete Hamilton
1974 – Pete Hamilton
1973 – Larry Rogero
1972 – Joe Rutman
1971 – Gary Balough
1970 – Randy Tissot
1969 – Dave McInnis
1968 – Tom Pistone
Tour-type Modifieds:
2016 – Ryan Preece
2015 – Ryan Preece
2014 – Ron Silk
2013 – Woody Pitkat
2012 – Chuck Hossfeld
2011 – Ted Christopher
2010 – Ted Christopher
2009 – Ted Christopher
2008 – Jimmy Blewett
2007 – Eric Beers
2006 – Andy Seuss
2005 – Ted Christopher
2004 – Eric Beers
2003 – Ted Christopher
2002 – Rob Summers
2001 – Ted Christopher
2000 – Ted Christopher
1999 – Ted Christopher
1998 – Ted Christopher
1997 – Tom Baldwin
1996 – Tom Baldwin
1995 – Tim Connolly
1994 – Tom Baldwin
1993 – Steve Park
1992 – Steve Park
1991 – Mike Ewanitsko
1990 – Tony Jankowiak
1989 – Reggie Ruggiero
1988 – Tom Baldwin
1987 – Reggie Ruggiero
1986 – Reggie Ruggiero
1985 – Jimmy Spencer
1984 – Richie Evans
1983 – Richie Evans
1982 – Greg Sacks
1981 – Richie Evans
1980 – Richie Evans
1979 – Richie Evans
1978 – Ron Bouchard
1977 – Richie Evans
1976 – Maynard Troyer
World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing Entries (As of 2/8/17):
Super Late Models
|4
|Dalton Armstrong
|9
|Derek Kraus
|11
|David Rogers
|12
|Harrison Burton
|12G
|Derek Griffith
|24
|Mason Diaz
|30
|Frederick Moore
|51
|Stephen Nasse
|74
|Ryan Moore
|91
|Ty Majeski
|94
|Garrett Hall
|97
|Chase Purdy
|112
|Steve Weaver, Jr.
Pro Late Models
|1x
|Todd Stone
|4
|Randy Neal
|6
|Matt Wallace
|8
|Hope Hornish
|10
|RS Senter
|11
|David Weaver
|26
|Bill Burba
|30
|Frederick Moore
|44
|Steve Laking
|76
|Ryan Millington
|80
|Monte Gress
Tour-type Modifieds
|2
|JR Bertuccio
|6
|Ryan Preece
|16
|Timmy Solomito
|29
|Jonathan McKennedy
|32
|Tyler Rypkema
|33
|Ricky Moxley
|40
|Calvin Carroll
|45
|Jimmy Blewett
|51
|Justin Bonsignore
|54
|Tommy Catalano
|60
|Matt Hirschman
|64
|Amy Catalano
|71
|Jimmy Zacharias
|71M
|Matt Montoneri
|82
|Ron Silk
Florida Modifieds
|15
|Tank Tucker
|15
|Robert Deal
|26
|Gordon J. Watson, Jr.
|57
|Tim Moore
|66
|Jerry Symons
|78
|Travis Eddy
World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing Schedule:
