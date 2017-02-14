Fast Facts: 51st Annual World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing

Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about the 51st Annual World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing at New Smyrna Speedway (FL) in 51’s Fast Facts below.

Dates: Thursday, February 17 – Saturday, February 25

Track: New Smyrna Speedway (high-banked, half-mile oval)

Location: 3939 Florida 44, New Smyrna Beach, FL, 32168

Sanction: NASCAR Whelen All- American Series

Last year’s champions: Ty Majeski (Super Late Models), Ryan Preece (Tour-type Modifieds), Daniel Keene, Jr. (Pro Late Models), Cody Stickler (Florida Modifieds) and Patrick Thomas (Sportsman).

Tickets:

February 17-18: $30 Grandstands, $40 Pit Pass

February 19 (K&N East): $35 Grandstands, $40 Licensed Pit Pass, $50 Non-Licensed Pit Pass

February 20-23: $30 Grandstands, $40 Pit Pass

February 24-25: $35 Grandstands, $40 Pit Pass

Live coverage: Speed51.com will provide live Trackside Now coverage throughout the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing. 51’s coverage will begin Thursday when the cars hit the track for the first time.

Website: http://www.newsmyrnaspeedway.org

Track phone: 386-427-4129

Primary race sponsors: PPG/Tower Sealants

Notes: Defending Super Late Model champion Ty Majeski will kick off his 2017 racing season at the World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing. There has not been a repeat Super Late Model champion in the last 15 years.

Harrison Burton, Majeski’s toughest competition one year ago, will return as well looking to win round two.

A strong field of Tour-type Modified drivers is also expected led by defending division champion Ryan Preece. Others, including “Big Money” Matt Hirschman, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour winners Justin Bonsignore and Timmy Solomito, and “Showtime” Jimmy Blewett, will be looking to put an end to Preece’s dominance. The Tour-type Modifieds will once again have five scheduled nights of racing in Florida.

Pro Late Models will compete in eight races, including double features on Saturday, February 18. Defending champion Daniel Keene, Jr. is not currently entered, but we expect to see him in either a Super or Pro Late Model during the event. There has also not been a repeat champion in the PLM division in it’s 10-year history. Currently, drivers from nine different states/provinces are represented including Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Indiana, Wisconsin, Vermont, Ohio and Ontario.

The Florida Modifieds, Sportsman and Trucks will also compete throughout the week for Speedweeks glory.

Former World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing Champions:

Super Late Models:

2016 – Ty Majeski

2015 – Zane Smith

2014 – Steve Wallace

2013 – Ryan Moore

2012 – Kyle Benjamin

2011 – Tim Russell

2010 – BJ McLeod

2009 – David Rogers

2008 – Jeff Choquette

2007 – Jeff Scofield

2006 – Travis Kittleson

2005 – Louie Mechalides

2004 – Mike Fritts

2003 – Wayne Anderson

2002 – Jimmy Cope

2001 – David Rogers

2000 – Wayne Anderson

1999 – David Rogers

1998 – Jason Shuler

1997 – Lowell Bennett

1996 – David Russell

1995 – Bruce Lawrence

1994 – Pete Orr

1993 – Pete Orr

1992 – Pete Orr

1991 – Dick Anderson

1990 – Junior Hanley

1989 – Frank Wood

1988 – Joe Shear

1987 – David Rogers

1986 – Dick Trickle

1985 – Dick Trickle

1984 – Dick Trickle

1983 – Mark Malcuit

1982 – Dick Trickle

1981 – Junior Hanley

1980 – Junior Hanley

1979 – Mike Miller

1978 – Mark Martin

1977 – Mike Eddy

1976 – Freddy Fryar

1975 – Pete Hamilton

1974 – Pete Hamilton

1973 – Larry Rogero

1972 – Joe Rutman

1971 – Gary Balough

1970 – Randy Tissot

1969 – Dave McInnis

1968 – Tom Pistone

Tour-type Modifieds:

2016 – Ryan Preece

2015 – Ryan Preece

2014 – Ron Silk

2013 – Woody Pitkat

2012 – Chuck Hossfeld

2011 – Ted Christopher

2010 – Ted Christopher

2009 – Ted Christopher

2008 – Jimmy Blewett

2007 – Eric Beers

2006 – Andy Seuss

2005 – Ted Christopher

2004 – Eric Beers

2003 – Ted Christopher

2002 – Rob Summers

2001 – Ted Christopher

2000 – Ted Christopher

1999 – Ted Christopher

1998 – Ted Christopher

1997 – Tom Baldwin

1996 – Tom Baldwin

1995 – Tim Connolly

1994 – Tom Baldwin

1993 – Steve Park

1992 – Steve Park

1991 – Mike Ewanitsko

1990 – Tony Jankowiak

1989 – Reggie Ruggiero

1988 – Tom Baldwin

1987 – Reggie Ruggiero

1986 – Reggie Ruggiero

1985 – Jimmy Spencer

1984 – Richie Evans

1983 – Richie Evans

1982 – Greg Sacks

1981 – Richie Evans

1980 – Richie Evans

1979 – Richie Evans

1978 – Ron Bouchard

1977 – Richie Evans

1976 – Maynard Troyer

World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing Entries (As of 2/8/17):

Super Late Models

4 Dalton Armstrong 9 Derek Kraus 11 David Rogers 12 Harrison Burton 12G Derek Griffith 24 Mason Diaz 30 Frederick Moore 51 Stephen Nasse 74 Ryan Moore 91 Ty Majeski 94 Garrett Hall 97 Chase Purdy 112 Steve Weaver, Jr.

Pro Late Models

1x Todd Stone 4 Randy Neal 6 Matt Wallace 8 Hope Hornish 10 RS Senter 11 David Weaver 26 Bill Burba 30 Frederick Moore 44 Steve Laking 76 Ryan Millington 80 Monte Gress

Tour-type Modifieds

2 JR Bertuccio 6 Ryan Preece 16 Timmy Solomito 29 Jonathan McKennedy 32 Tyler Rypkema 33 Ricky Moxley 40 Calvin Carroll 45 Jimmy Blewett 51 Justin Bonsignore 54 Tommy Catalano 60 Matt Hirschman 64 Amy Catalano 71 Jimmy Zacharias 71M Matt Montoneri 82 Ron Silk

Florida Modifieds

15 Tank Tucker 15 Robert Deal 26 Gordon J. Watson, Jr. 57 Tim Moore 66 Jerry Symons 78 Travis Eddy

World Series of Asphalt Stock Car Racing Schedule:

Click here for a full schedule for all eight nights of racing.

