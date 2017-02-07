LOG IN
slm srl 17 mayhew 27 raz winter showdown kern county 2016

Fast Facts: 3rd Annual Winter Showdown at Kern County (CA)

February 7, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - National, Region - West, Top Stories

Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s 3rd Annual Winter Showdown at Kern County Raceway Park (CA) in 51’s Fast Facts below. 

 

Dates:  Friday, February 9 – Saturday, February 10

 

Track:   Kern County Raceway Park (high-banked, half-mile oval)

 

Location: 13500 Raceway Blvd Interstate 5 and Enos Lane, Bakersfield, CA, 93311

 

Purse: $30,000 to win and $4,000 to start

 

Sanction: SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour Series

 

Last year’s winner: Bubba Pollard

 

Tickets: Adult General Admission $25, Youth (6-15) General Admission $15, Kids 5 & under Free. Reserved Seating $30.

 

Live coverage: Speed51.com will provide a live pay-per- view video feed, as well as Trackside Now Coverage.

 

Website: http://www.srlsouthwesttour.com/winter-showdown/

 

Track phone: 661-835-1264

 

Primary race sponsors: SPEARS Manufacturing

 

300x250 02.11.17 Winter Showdown PPV (2)Notes:  Bubba Pollard heads to California looking to win this Super Late Model marquee event for the third straight time.  Standing in Pollard’s way will be drivers like 2016 Southern Super Series Champion Donnie Wilson and many others.  NASCAR standouts Kyle Busch and Erik Jones will be at Kern looking to add a big win to their stellar short track careers. Local flavors Derek ThornDavid Mayhew and Greg Pursley will be in the mix with $30,000 awaiting the winner.  Other local standouts include Jeremy Doss, Washington state drivers Garrett Evans and Shane Mitchell.

 

Winter Showdown Winners:

2016 Bubba Pollard

2015 Bubba Pollard

 

Winter Showdown Entries:

05  Eric  Schmidt Roseville, CA

08  Jace  Hansen Denver, CO

Donnie  Wilson  Oklahoma City, OK

Willie  Allen  Bon Aqua, TN

6U  Dominic  Ursetta  Arvada, CO

7P  Greg  Pursley  Parker, AZ

7W  Johnny  White  Bakersfield, CA

9C  Jeff  Choquette  West Palm Beach, FL

11A  Dustin  Ash  Las Vegas, NV

12B  John  Burtsche  Monroe, WA

14  Chris  Davidson  Pearland, TX

15W  Lance  Wilson  Bakersfield, CA

16  Jacob  Gomes  Manteca, CA

17  David  Mayhew  Bakersfield, CA

18  Noah  Gragson  Las Vegas, NV

19  Brandon  White  Eureka, CA

20J  Erik  Jones  Byron, MI

20M  Cole  Moore  Granite Bay, CA

21H  Eric  Holmes  Escalon, CA

21R  Blaine  Rocha  Oakdale, CA

22E  Chris  Eggleston  Thorton, CO

22J  Lex  Johnson  Monroe, WA

22S  Buddy  Shepherd  Bakersfield, CA

25  Brandon  Farrington  Tucson, AZ

26M  Christian  McGhee  Claremont, CA

26P  Bubba  Pollard  Senoia, GA

34  Rudy  Vanderwal  LaSalle, CO

36  Luke  Hall  Eureka, CA

37L Mike Longton Moxee, WA

43  Derek  Thorn  Bakersfield, CA

48  Preston  Peltier  Mooresville, NC

51B  Kyle  Busch  Las Vegas, NV

51V  Carlos  Vieira  Livingston, CA

54  Donny  St. Ours  Upland, CA

55F  Joe  Farre  Henderson, NV

55S  Rod  Schultz Sr.  Hoquiam, WA

58A  Tyler  Ankrum  Colton, CA

58R  Kyle  Ray  Littleton, CO

64  Garrett  Evans  East Wenatchee, WA

65  Tyler  Tanner  Auburn, WA

66  Logan  Bearden  Leander, TX

75  Jeremy  Doss  Upper Lake, CA

89  Bobby  Hodges  Carson City, NV

99M  Shane  Mitchell  E. Wenatchee, WA

99S  Tim  Smith  Bakersfield, CA

 

Winter Showdown Schedule: 

Wednesday, February 8: Optional Day 

10:30am – 12:30pm Registration

11:00am  Pit Gates – No unloading until given the okay.

11:30am  Crew Chief Meeting

12:00pm – 4:30pm Tech Inspection– order based on entries received

 

Thursday, February 9

8:30am  Pit Gates – Registration

8:30am  No unloading until given the okay.

9:00am Showdown Driver’s/Spotter’s/Crew Chief Meeting

9:30am Tech Inspection Begins

12:00pm – 4:30pm  Showdown Practice

 

Friday – February 10th

9:30am  Pit Gates – Registration

10:00am Showdown Driver’s/Spotter’s/Crew Chief Meeting

10:30am Lucas Oil Modifieds Parking Begins

12:00pm – 1:30pm  Showdown Practice

1:30pm – 3:00pm  Lucas Oil Modifieds Practice

3:00pm Winter Showdown Qualifying Tech Opens

4:00pm – 4:30pm  Lucas Oil Modifieds Practice

5:30pm Spectator Gates Open

5:45pm – 6:25pm  Lucas Oil Modifieds Practice

6:30pm Showdown Qualifying 2 laps (Impound)

7:30pm  Opening Ceremonies

Lucas Oil Modifieds Top Eight of 2016

Pinnacle Peak Steakhouse ‘FAST 12’ – Race for the Pole

Race For Autism – Winter Showdown Qualifier #1

Race For Autism – Winter Showdown Qualifier #2

 

Saturday – February 11th

9:00am Pit Gates Open

10:00am Driver’s/Spotter’s/Crew Chief Meeting

10:20am   Chapel Service

11:30am – 12:30pm Showdown Practice

12:30pm – 1:10pm Lucas Oil Modifieds Practice

1:30pm – 1:50pm Lucas Oil Modifieds Practice

2:00pm  Last Chance & Winter Showdown Tech Opens

3:00pm   Spectator Gates Open

3:10pm  Showdown Last Chance Race

3:30pm Lucas Oil Modifieds Qualifying

5:00pm  Opening Ceremonies

Lucas Oil Modifieds “Spray Nine 50”
SPEARS Manufacturing “Winter Showdown 250” 

