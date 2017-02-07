Fast Facts: 3rd Annual Winter Showdown at Kern County (CA)

Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s 3rd Annual Winter Showdown at Kern County Raceway Park (CA) in 51’s Fast Facts below.

Dates: Friday, February 9 – Saturday, February 10

Track: Kern County Raceway Park (high-banked, half-mile oval)

Location: 13500 Raceway Blvd Interstate 5 and Enos Lane, Bakersfield, CA, 93311

Purse: $30,000 to win and $4,000 to start

Sanction: SPEARS SRL Southwest Tour Series

Last year’s winner: Bubba Pollard

Tickets: Adult General Admission $25, Youth (6-15) General Admission $15, Kids 5 & under Free. Reserved Seating $30.

Live coverage: Speed51.com will provide a live pay-per- view video feed, as well as Trackside Now Coverage.

Website: http://www.srlsouthwesttour.com/winter-showdown/

Track phone: 661-835-1264

Primary race sponsors: SPEARS Manufacturing

Notes: Bubba Pollard heads to California looking to win this Super Late Model marquee event for the third straight time. Standing in Pollard’s way will be drivers like 2016 Southern Super Series Champion Donnie Wilson and many others. NASCAR standouts Kyle Busch and Erik Jones will be at Kern looking to add a big win to their stellar short track careers. Local flavors Derek Thorn, David Mayhew and Greg Pursley will be in the mix with $30,000 awaiting the winner. Other local standouts include Jeremy Doss, Washington state drivers Garrett Evans and Shane Mitchell.

Winter Showdown Winners:

2016 Bubba Pollard

2015 Bubba Pollard

Winter Showdown Entries:

05 Eric Schmidt Roseville, CA

08 Jace Hansen Denver, CO

2 Donnie Wilson Oklahoma City, OK

4 Willie Allen Bon Aqua, TN

6U Dominic Ursetta Arvada, CO

7P Greg Pursley Parker, AZ

7W Johnny White Bakersfield, CA

9C Jeff Choquette West Palm Beach, FL

11A Dustin Ash Las Vegas, NV

12B John Burtsche Monroe, WA

14 Chris Davidson Pearland, TX

15W Lance Wilson Bakersfield, CA

16 Jacob Gomes Manteca, CA

17 David Mayhew Bakersfield, CA

18 Noah Gragson Las Vegas, NV

19 Brandon White Eureka, CA

20J Erik Jones Byron, MI

20M Cole Moore Granite Bay, CA

21H Eric Holmes Escalon, CA

21R Blaine Rocha Oakdale, CA

22E Chris Eggleston Thorton, CO

22J Lex Johnson Monroe, WA

22S Buddy Shepherd Bakersfield, CA

25 Brandon Farrington Tucson, AZ

26M Christian McGhee Claremont, CA

26P Bubba Pollard Senoia, GA

34 Rudy Vanderwal LaSalle, CO

36 Luke Hall Eureka, CA

37L Mike Longton Moxee, WA

43 Derek Thorn Bakersfield, CA

48 Preston Peltier Mooresville, NC

51B Kyle Busch Las Vegas, NV

51V Carlos Vieira Livingston, CA

54 Donny St. Ours Upland, CA

55F Joe Farre Henderson, NV

55S Rod Schultz Sr. Hoquiam, WA

58A Tyler Ankrum Colton, CA

58R Kyle Ray Littleton, CO

64 Garrett Evans East Wenatchee, WA

65 Tyler Tanner Auburn, WA

66 Logan Bearden Leander, TX

75 Jeremy Doss Upper Lake, CA

89 Bobby Hodges Carson City, NV

99M Shane Mitchell E. Wenatchee, WA

99S Tim Smith Bakersfield, CA

Winter Showdown Schedule:

Wednesday, February 8: Optional Day

10:30am – 12:30pm Registration

11:00am Pit Gates – No unloading until given the okay.

11:30am Crew Chief Meeting

12:00pm – 4:30pm Tech Inspection– order based on entries received

Thursday, February 9:

8:30am Pit Gates – Registration

8:30am No unloading until given the okay.

9:00am Showdown Driver’s/Spotter’s/Crew Chief Meeting

9:30am Tech Inspection Begins

12:00pm – 4:30pm Showdown Practice

Friday – February 10th:

9:30am Pit Gates – Registration

10:00am Showdown Driver’s/Spotter’s/Crew Chief Meeting

10:30am Lucas Oil Modifieds Parking Begins

12:00pm – 1:30pm Showdown Practice

1:30pm – 3:00pm Lucas Oil Modifieds Practice

3:00pm Winter Showdown Qualifying Tech Opens

4:00pm – 4:30pm Lucas Oil Modifieds Practice

5:30pm Spectator Gates Open

5:45pm – 6:25pm Lucas Oil Modifieds Practice

6:30pm Showdown Qualifying 2 laps (Impound)

7:30pm Opening Ceremonies

Lucas Oil Modifieds Top Eight of 2016

Pinnacle Peak Steakhouse ‘FAST 12’ – Race for the Pole

Race For Autism – Winter Showdown Qualifier #1

Race For Autism – Winter Showdown Qualifier #2

Saturday – February 11th:

9:00am Pit Gates Open

10:00am Driver’s/Spotter’s/Crew Chief Meeting

10:20am Chapel Service

11:30am – 12:30pm Showdown Practice

12:30pm – 1:10pm Lucas Oil Modifieds Practice

1:30pm – 1:50pm Lucas Oil Modifieds Practice

2:00pm Last Chance & Winter Showdown Tech Opens

3:00pm Spectator Gates Open

3:10pm Showdown Last Chance Race

3:30pm Lucas Oil Modifieds Qualifying

5:00pm Opening Ceremonies

Lucas Oil Modifieds “Spray Nine 50”

SPEARS Manufacturing “Winter Showdown 250”

