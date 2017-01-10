Fast Facts: 2017 Chili Bowl Nationals at Tulsa Expo Raceway

Race fans and race teams can find pertinent information about this weekend’s Chili Bowl Nationals in 51’s Fast Facts below. (Featured photo credit: Speed51.com/Cracked Lens)

Dates: January 10th – January 14th

Track: Tulsa Expo Raceway, .quarter-mile clay oval located inside River Spirit Expo Center

Location: 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74114

Sanction: None / Open Wheel Midgets

Purse: Saturday – $10,000-to-win A-Main

Last year’s winner: Rico Abreu

Live coverage: For the third year, the Chili Bowl will be shown online on http://www.racinboys.com. The online PPV experience will run from Tuesday through Saturday’s qualifiers. At time of opening ceremonies on Saturday, Racinboys PPV coverage will cease as final features will be shown live on the MAVTV Motorsports Network. For a complete listing of channels, and to request MAVTV, log onto http://www.mavtv.com. Fans will also be able to watch Saturday’s action live on LucasOilRacing.TV.

Speed51.com coverage: 51 will have post-race stories from each night of racing, as well as photo galleries and Tweets on the @speed51dotcom PFC Brakes Twitter feed.

Website: http://www.chilibowl.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ chilibowlnationals

Twitter: @cbnationals

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2017

Instagram: cbnationals

Snap Chat: TheChiliBowl

Track phone: (918) 838-3777

Primary race sponsors: Lucas Oil

Notes: Rico Abreu will look to win his third consecutive Chili Bowl Nationals this year. A record number 358 entries were received for this years event. Sammy Swindell is the only five-time winner and he will be looking to make his 24th A Main start. He has 17 top 10 finishes at the Chili Bowl. Kevin Swindell has finished all seven of his A Main starts in the top 10. There have been 19 different winners in 30 runnings of the Chili Bowl. Christopher Bell is just one of the many notable drivers to watch. He’s run the A-Main three times and was third in 2014. He also looked to be the dominant car one year ago before an incident in lapped traffic. Another one of the many drivers to watch is Alex Bright who started third a year ago. He was the American Racing Drivers Club champ last year. Of the 1461 drivers to attempt to race at the Chili Bowl, Jerry Coons, Jr. is one of them. The 44-year-old has run 17 A-Mains in Tulsa with a career-best finish of fourth (twice). Keep an eye on the flip count, as last year it hit 59. The Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions will have 20 former VIROC winners, Owner Champion choices and Chili Bowl Driver champions set for the 20-lap shootout on Tuesday. Tanner Thorson is the defending winner of that race and the 2016 USAC National Midget championship.

Chili Bowl Winners:

2016 Rico Abreu

2015 Rico Abreu

2014 Bryan Clauson

2013 Kevin Swindell

2012 Kevin Swindell

2011 Kevin Swindell

2010 Kevin Swindell

2009 Sammy Swindell

2008 Damion Gardner

2007 Tony Stewart

2006 Tim McCreadie

2005 Tracy Hines

2004 Cory Kruseman

2003 Dan Boorse

2002 Tony Stewart

2001 Jay Drake

2000 Cory Kruseman

1999 Dan Boorse

1998 Sammy Swindell

1997 Billy Boat

1996 Sammy Swindell

1995 Donnie Beechler

1994 Andy Hillenburg

1993 Dave Blaney

1992 Sammy Swindell

1991 Lealand McSpadden

1990 John Heydenreich

1989 Sammy Swindell

1988 Scott Hatton

1987 Rich Vogler

Chili Bowl Entries by Qualifying Nights:

Tuesday, January 10 – Warren Cat Night:

Car #-Driver-Hometown

0A (R)-Aaron Schuck-Joliet, IL

0B (R)-Ross Wece-Concord, NC

0G-Glenn Styres-Ohsweken, ON, Can.

1K (R)-Brayton Lynch-Springfield, IL

1PW-Paul White-Waco, TX

2-Ryan Hall-Midlothian, TX

2M-TBA-

2ND-Jeb Sessums-Burleson, TX

2S-Travis Scott-Washington, OK

03 (R)-Shayle Bade-Lincoln, NE

3 (R)-Jake Neal-Omaha, NE

3CC-Raven Culp-Mesquite, TX

3H-Mike Hess-Riverton, IL

4H-Tom Harris-Banbury, OXF, UK

4R-Ryan Greth-New Cumberland, PA

5-Brad Loyet-Sunset Hills, MO

5BB-Bobby Brewer-Cabot, AR

5C-Colten Cottle-Kansas, IL

5CB-Chase Briscoe-Mitchell, IN

5D-Zach Daum-Pocahontas, IL

5H-Aaron Reutzel-Clute, TX

5J-Jeff Crook-Garden City, KS

6-Bill Rose-Plainfield, IN

6A-Ray Seach-Beloit, WI

7AB-Austin Brown-Millstadt, IL

7AU (R)-Lee Redmond-High Wycombe, WAU, Aus.

7BC-Tyler Courtney-Indianapolis, IN

7RS-Merril Lamb-Iola, KS

7S-Pat Schudy-Springfield, MO

7SS-Wade Seiler-Alton, IL

7U-Joe B. Miller-Millersville, MO

7W-Scott Walton-Inola, OK

8J-Jonathan Beason-Broken Arrow, OK

9$-Kyle Clark-Sapulpa, OK

9D (R)-Mack DeMan-Mississauga, ON, Can.

9U-Doug McCune-Colleyville, TX

9X-TBA-

11F-Floyd Alvis-San Carlos, CA

11J-Justin Melton-Lewisville, TX

12K-Zac Taylor-Green River, WY

13 (R)-Glen Saville-Razorback, NSW, Aus.

13JR (R)-Koty Adams-Doyline, LA

14C-Coleman Gulick-Binghamton, NY

14i-Isaac Schreurs-Sioux Falls, SD

14W-Matt Westfall-Pleasant Hill, OH

15S (R)-Gavin Stout-Wichita, KS

15X-Mason Moore-Chico, CA

16 (R)-Ryan Ruhl-Coldwater, MI

17-Joey Saldana-Brownsburg, IN

17E-Blake Edwards-Claremore, OK

17K-Michael Koontz-Bloomington, IN

18-Tony Bruce Jr-Liberal, KS

19N-Nick O’Neal-Wagoner, OK

21T-Ty Hulsey-Owasso, OK

23-Jimmy Light-Lizton, IN

25G-Dustin Golobic-Fremont, CA

25MP-Michael Pickens-Auckland, NZ

25P-Dylan Peterson-Sioux Falls, SD

27MK-Kyle Keeler-El Reno, OK

29 (R)-Derek Childs-Lodi, WI

29S (R)-Timmy Buckwalter-Douglasville, PA

30T-Larry Bratti-Springdale, AR

33K (R)-Kyle Offill-Tracy, CA

35-Matt Sherrell-Owasso, OK

37T-TBA-

44X-Wesley Smith-Nixa, MO

45J-C.J. Johnson-Quinter, KS

46-Kenney Johnson-Bethany, CT

47W-Dylan Westbrook-Scotland, ON, Can.

51J-R.J. Johnson-Phoenix, AZ

55D-Nick Drake-Mooresville, NC

55T-Tony Everhart-El Cajon, CA

56V (R)-Matt Veatch-Macedonia, IL

57J-Jake Bubak-Arvada, CO

67F-Kyle O’Gara-Indianapolis, IN

69B-Bryan Debrick-Irving, TX

71D-Domain Ramsay-Geelong, VIC, Aus.

71K-Kyle Larson-Elk Grove, CA

71R-Nick Chivello-Manteca, CA

71WG (R)-Weston Gorham-Colleyville, TX

72-Cameron Hagin-Broken Arrow, OK

74-Zach Merritt-Greeley, CO

76J-David Jones-West Middlesex, PA

77-Alex Bright-Collegeville, PA

77D-Dean Drake Jr-Collinsville, OK

77U-Chris Urish-Elkhart, IL

78-Nick Wean-Phillipsburg, NJ

82S-Steven Shebester-Mustang, OK

87j-Troy Rutherford-Ojai, CA

88W-Dustin Weland-Parker, CO

91A-Chris Andrews-Sandusky, OH

91S (R)-Klint Simpson-Santa Rosa, CA

92L (R)-Austin Lambert-Collinsville, OK

93-Dustin Morgan-Tulsa, OK

97K-Spencer Bayston-Lebanon, IN

98J-Bill Jackson-New Castle, DE

99P-Dillon Welch-Carmel, IN

99W-Larry Wight-Phoenix, NY

118-Scott Evans-Keller, TX

777 (R)-Bailey Huges-Tulsa, OK

Wednesday, January 11 – Hard Rock Casino Night:

Car #-Driver-Hometown

1-Sammy Swindell-Germantown, TN

1T-Tony Roney-Herculaneum, MO

2A-Brent Beauchamp-Avon, IN

2K-Kyle Jones-Kennedale, TX

2X (R)-Logan Seavey-Sutter, CA

3B (R)-Austin Blair-Fairview Heights, IL

4-Austin Nemire-Sylvania, OH

4D-Robert Dalby-Anaheim, CA

4M-J.J. Ercse-Lakewood, CA

4P-Paul McMahan-Nashville, TN

05T-Gary Taylor-Snohomish, WA

5E-David Gravel-Watertown, CT

5F (R)-Danny Frye III-St. Peters, MO

5T-Tom Everhart-El Cajon, CA

5W-Chris Windom-Canton, IL

6K-Josh Lakatos-Pasadena, CA

6S (R)-Michael (Mike) Snider-Kelseyville, CA

7F-Roy Larkin-Tulsa, OK

7G (R)-Justin Gonzales-Streetman, TX

7J-Shawn Jackson-Bear, DE

7M-Kevin Ramey-Ft Worth, TX

7X (R)-John Ivy-Fremont, OH

8-Alex Sewell-Broken Arrow, OK

8M-Kade Morton-Coweta, OK

9C (R)-Cory Turner-Caistor Centre, ON, Can.

9JR-Derek Hagar-Marion, AR

9P-Parker Price-Miller-Kokomo, IN

10K (R)-Billy Lawless-Fresno, CA

11-Katlynn Leer-Moulton, IA

11A-Andrew Felker-Carl Junction, MO

11D-Danny Faria Jr-Tipton, CA

12-Chris Sheil-Aurora, CO

13M-TBA-

13SR-Marcus Thomas-Corsicana, TX

14-Sean Watts-Atwater, CA

14E-David McIntosh-Broken Arrow, OK

14H-Harley Hollan-Tulsa, OK

14J-Jody Rosenboom-Rock Rapids, IA

15 (R)-Donny Schatz-Fargo, ND

15C (R)-Chris Harmon-Lakewood, CO

15T-Tony Rossi-Brighton, CO

16C-David Camfield III-Decatur, IL

17C (R)-Devin Camfield-Decatur, IL

17D-Alex DeCamp-Locust Grove, OK

17Z (R)-Zac Moody-Tulsa, OK

21M-Michelle Melton-Flower Mound, TX

21S-TBA-

22-Chase Jones-Greenwood, IN

22E-David Stephenson-Porter, OK

A23-Barrie Valentino-Chandler, QLD, Aus.

23A-Hannah Adair-Broken Arrow, OK

24S-Landon Simon-Brownsburg, IN

25-Chase Stockon-Fort Branch, IN

27B-A.J. Burns-Norman, OK

28-Kory Schudy-Springfield, MO

31-Travis Berryhill-American Canyon, CA

32-Casey Shuman-Rattlesnake Bend, AZ

32T-Trey Marcham-Oklahoma City, OK

33C (R)-Carson McCarl-Altoona, IA

35T-Tyler Robbins-Collinsville, IL

37B-TBA-

39BC-TBA-

43H (R)-Reece Shelton-Barnesville, OH

44D-Philip Dietz-Lake Ozark, MO

45W-Brandon Waelti-Sun Prairie, WI

47JR-Ron Bach-Santa Paula, CA

50-Daniel Adler-St. Louis, MO

50T (R)-Tony DiMattia-Malvern, PA

51S-Danny Sheridan-Santa Maria, CA

51X-Colby Copeland-Roseville, CA

52-Blake Hahn-Sapulpa, OK

57D-Daniel Robinson-Mt Vernon, IL

59 (R)-Austin Shores-Antlers, OK

66F-TBA-

68W-Jake Swanson-Anaheim, CA

69-A.J. Fike-Galesburg, IL

70K-Kevin Olson-Machesney Park, IL

71 (R)-Ryan Robinson-Foresthill, CA

73-Jason McDougal-Broken Arrow, OK

75-Johnny Herrera-Albuquerque, NM

76-TBA-

77J-John Klabunde-Ft. Calhoun, NE

85-Matt Johnson-Edmond, OK

88T-Tyler Nelson-Indianapolis, IN

91-Jeff Stasa-Kingman, KS

91K-Kevin Bayer-Bixby, OK

91T-Tyler Thomas-Collinsville, OK

92-Brenden Bright-Collegeville, PA

93L (R)-Trey Lambert-Collinsville, OK

97-Rico Abreu-Rutherford, CA

99-Colton Heath-Marysville, WA

99K-Korey Weyant-Springfield, IL

321 (R)-Chad Winfrey-Liberty, MO

926-Morgan Frewaldt-Brandon, SD

Thursday, January 12 – J.C.T. Night:

Car #-Driver-Hometown

0K-Don O’Keefe Jr-Pittsboro, IN

00C (R)-Grady Chandler-Edmond, OK

1-Sheldon Haudenschild-Wooster, OH

1R-Thomas Meseraull-San Jose, CA

2-Robby Josett-Agua Dulce, CA

2L (R)-Joshua Shaw-milford, OH

2R-Matt Rossi-Peoria, AZ

2T-Davey Ray-Indianapolis, IN

2W-Wyatt Burks-Topeka, KS

3D (R)-Dustin Gilbert-Tonganoxie, KS

3J-Josh Baughman-Odessa, TX

3T-Tim Barber-Sonoma, CA

4J-Tim Crawley-Benton, AR

05J (R)-Curtis Jones-Tulsa, OK

05X-TBA-

5-Jerry Coons Jr-Tucson, AZ

5A (R)-Jesse Colwell-Red Bluff, CA

5X-Justin Peck-Monrovia, IN

7A-Justin Allgaier-Riverton, IL

7B-Brian Peterson-Mukwonago, WI

7CH-Chris (Critter) Malone-Pittsboro, IN

7D-Michelle Decker-Guthrie, OK

7JR-JD Black-Grain Valley, MO

7MF-Chance Morton-Coweta, OK

7XX-Gage Walker-Indianapolis, IN

8K-Frank Flud-Pryor, OK

9 (R)-Matt Moore-Oklahoma City, OK

10-Lance Bennett-Parker, CO

10C-Dalton Camfield-Decatur, IL

10GW-George White-Fort Worth, TX

10W-TBA-

11E-Cory Elliott-Bakersfield, CA

11Y-TBA-

15D-Andrew Deal-Caney, KS

16K-Chris Dyson-Pleasant Valley, NY

17B-Tanner Berryhill-Bixby, OK

17o-Mike Wheeler-Central Point, OR

17W-Shane Golobic-Fremont, CA

19-Randy Woodside-Wichita, KS

19P (R)-Levi Curry-Lincoln, IL

19W-Matt Streeter-Galt, CA

20A-Shon Deskins-Waddell, AZ

22B-Troy Betts-Newark, DE

22M-Taylor Courtney-Fort Worth, TX

24-Tracy Hines-Wilkinson, IN

24F-Hunter Fischer-Broken Arrow, OK

25C-C.J. Leary-Greenfield, IN

29A-Anthony Nocella-Marlborough, MA

29J-Logan Jarrett-Kokomo, IN

35L-Cody Ledger-Omaha, NE

35R-Kody Swanson-Kingsburg, CA

37X-Jake Blackhurst-Hanna City, IL

39-TBA-

41-Jason Johnson-Eunice, LA

41T-Brad Thompson-Austin, AR

42-Dean Franklin-Tulsa, OK

44-Don Droud Jr-Lincoln, NE

44H (R)-Colton Hardy-Phoenix, AZ

45X (R)-Bricen James-Albany, OR

47-Danny Stratton-Riverside, CA

48M (R)-Rick Murcko-Iola, KS

49 (R)-Jonathan Davenport-Blairsville, GA

49JR (R)-Austen Figueroa-El Segundo, CA

51F-Hunter Schuerenberg-Sikeston, MO

53-Brett Wilson-Coweta, OK

55X-Ryan Smith-Kunkletown, PA

56X-Mark Chisholm-Cheyenne, WY

57 (R)-Maria Cofer-Macdoel, CA

57K-Kevin Studley-Plainfield, IN

68F-TBA-

71W-Christopher Bell-Norman, OK

71X-Shane Cottle-Kokomo, IN

75X (R)-Ken Hanson-Vinton, IA

76M-Brady Bacon-Broken Arrow, OK

76Z-Zane Lawrence-Lillian, TX

84-Shaun Shapel-Wichita, KS

86-Mark Lowrey-Concord, NC

87-Ryan Bernal-Hollister, CA

87c-David Camfield-Decatur, IL

87H-Coby Hughes-Collinsville, OK

88S (R)-Scottie McDonald-Porter, TX

91M (R)-Chase Majdic-Redding, CA

92M-Josh Most-Red Oak, IA

92P (R)-Jacob Park-Red Bluff, CA

93K-Riley Kreisel-Warsaw, MO

96-Cody Brewer-Choctaw, OK

122Q-David Prickett-Fresno, CA

Friday, January 13 – Vacuworx Night:

Car #-Driver-Hometown

GO-Kip Hughes-Enid, OK

0-Johnny Murdock-Kaufman, TX

0R (R)-Shane Redline-Amarillo, TX

00 (R)-Tristan Lee-Biloxi, MS

1P-Terry Nichols-Delano, CA

1ST-J.J. Yeley-Charlotte, NC

2AG-Rickie Gaunt-Torrance, CA

2C-Wayne Johnson-Oklahoma City, OK

2J (R)-Cody Lampe-Jetmore, KS

3C-D.J. Netto-Hanford, CA

3E-Geoff Ensign-Sebastopol, CA

3F (R)-TBA-

3N-Jake Neuman-New Berlin, IL

4B-Shane Sellers-Tuttle, OK

4F-TBA-

05B-Steve Buckwalter-Royersford, PA

5GS (R)-Garrett Stout-Wichita, KS

6B-Brad Kraus-Noblesville, IN

7-Shannon McQueen-Bakersfield, CA

8GQ (R)-Jimi-Ray Quin-Palmerston North, NZ

9M-Cory Mallo-Cheyenne, WY

10B-Rick Shuman-Queen Creek, AZ

10X-TBA-

11AG-Dave Darland-Lincoln, IN

11C-Chett Gehrke-Broken Arrow, OK

11K-TBA-

11R (R)-Shane Watts-Atwater, CA

12W-Billy Wease-Noblesville, IN

14K (R)-Chris Cochran-Mcloud, OK

17BC-Ricky Stenhouse Jr-Olive Branch, MS

17KT-Ryan Secrest-Newton, KS

17R-Alex Schutte-Rohnert Park, CA

20-Tadd Holliman-Murray, NE

20X-Noah Harris-Broken Arrow, OK

21-Daryn Pittman-Owosso, OK

21K-Cory Kruseman-Ventura, CA

22H-John Heydenreich-Bloomsburg, PA

22X (R)-Payton Williams-North Richland Hills, TX

25S-Alex Schriever-Sioux Falls, SD

27-Tucker Klaasmeyer-Paola, KS

27Z (R)-Zane Hendricks-Stillwater, OK

28A (R)-Ace McCarthy-Tahlequah, OK

32D-Danny Jennings-Norman, OK

33-TBA-

35F-Michael Faccinto-Hanford, CA

37-Nick Knepper-Belleville, IL

38-Justin Grant-Ione, CA

47X-Tim McCreadie-Watertown, NY

48-Taylor Forbes-Neligh, NE

51-Jeremy McCune-Shepherd, MT

51A-Ryan Jamison-Mediapolis, IA

51R-Brody Roa-Buena Park, CA

56B-Tyler Brehm-Pottstown, PA

57C-Chad Boespflug-Hanford, CA

59E-Dex Eaton-Owasso, OK

67-Tanner Thorson-Minden, NV

67K (R)-Holly Shelton-Gold River, CA

68-Ronnie Gardner-Corona, CA

71.5-Robert Bell-Colfax, IA

71G-Damion Gardner-Concord, CA

73X-Jac Haudenschild-Wooster, OH

74J-Jamie Speers-New Holland , PA

76N-Brad Noffsinger-Concord, NC

77C (R)-Kevin Schawitsch-Payson, IL

79 (R)-Blake Nimee-Oswego, IL

80-Josh Hawkins-Whitehouse, TX

83-Kurt Blackaby-Bentonville, AR

83G-Matt Gilbert-Merriam, KS

83S-Shane Weeks-Wagoner, OK

84X-Chad Boat-Phoenix, AZ

87F-Brian McClelland-Tulsa, OK

88-Chad Wheeler-Muskogee, OK

89 (R)-Nick Bailey-Cabot, AR

95-Chris Andrews-Tulsa, OK

96CM-TBA-

98-Clinton Boyles-Greenwood, MO

101-Chuck McGillivray-Madison, SD

Chili Bowl Schedule & Ticket Prices

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Building Opens….………………………………………..9: 00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens…..…..…………………..……..11: 00 am

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..….. 4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….……… …. 5:00 pm

Multi day Pit Pass $220.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Building Opens….………………………………………..9: 00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens…..…..…………………..……..11: 00 am

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..….. 4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….……… …. 5:00 pm

Multi day Pit Pass $180.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Thursday January 12, 2017

Building Opens….………………………………………..9: 00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens…..…..…………………..……..11: 00 am

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..….. 4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….……… …. 5:00 pm

Multi day Pit Pass $140.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Friday January 13, 2017

Building Opens/Trade Show …………………….……. 9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth/Pit Gate .………..…………….………. 9:00 am

Auction ………………………..……… .….……………….…12:00pm

Hot Laps…………………….……..…….….………..….. 4:00 pm

Races………………………..………….….….……… …. 5:00 pm

Multi days Pit Pass $100.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Saturday January 14, 2017

Building Opens/Trade Show …………………….……. 8:00 am

Pit Pass Booth/Pit Gate ….….……….…..……………. 8:00 am

Feature Races…………….……………….……….……10: 00 am

Opening Ceremonies……………….. ………………………… 6:00 pm

Single Day Pass – $60

