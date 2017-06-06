Farrington Scores First Super Late Model Win at Oxford

Oxford, Maine — Dave Farrington, Jr. of Jay celebrated his first-ever Oxford Plains Speedway Super Late Model victory Saturday night, topping the Budweiser Championship Series card at the historic Route 26 oval track.

A former champion and winner at NASCAR-sanctioned Beech Ridge Motor Speedway, Farrington was no stranger to success on the grounds at OPS, where he earned dozens of race wins and a few championships on the smaller, backstretch karting track. Farrington had planned to race in the PASS Super Late Model race that was cancelled due to a dismal weather forecast in New Brunswick, but forecasted rain cut travel expenses, and paid off nicely.

TJ Brackett of Buckfield led early in the race, battling Hebron’s Adam Polvinen up front, but both were eliminated from competition when a slower, lapped car made an unpredictable move in front of them while battling side-by-side. Livermore’s Scott McDaniel led a healthy chunk of the 50-lapper before Farrington, who started back in 13th position, got by and cruised to victory lane.

Four-time and defending track champion Timmy Brackett of Buckfield earned a season-best, second-place finish. Turner’s Glen Luce, who like Farrington would have been PASS racing had weather cooperated, finished third in the team’s backup OPS car.

McDaniel followed up a career-best runner-up finish in the top weekly class last Saturday with a fourth-place finish. Scott Robbins of Dixfield raced his way into the top five from fifteenth starting position. Polvinen, TJ Brackett and Jeremie Whorff of West Bath won 12-lap heat races in the Super Late Model class.

Ben Tinker of New Gloucester extended his lead atop the PASS Mods standings with another convincing win in the 40-lap race. Jariet Harrison of Freeport led the first 19 laps before Tinker took command and romped to an impressive victory over Mike Carignan of Lebanon.

In victory lane, third-place finisher Matty Sanborn of Windham thanked an unnamed weapon for clearing the way to a trophy with the resultant shrapnel. Scott Alexander of Glenburn was burned once en route to a fourth-place finish in front of Mark Lundblad, Jr. of Conway, New Hampshire. Devin Curit of Saco and Bruce Helmuth of Wales won 10-lap heat races for PASS Mods.

Billy Childs, Jr. of Leeds extended his slim points lead in the Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock class with a convincing victory. The previous week’s winner, David Whittier of West Poland, capitalized upon some late-race racing luck to claim runner-up honors.

Norway’s Jordan Russell earned a career-best, third-place finish in the 30-lap race. Matt Dufault of Turner earned a fourth-place finish the hard way, with Tyler King of Livermore rounding out the top five. Oxford’s Kim Tripp and King won 10-lap heat races.

Reigning Bandits division champion Jamie Heath of Waterford kept the hammer down and blasted past four frontrunners encountering difficulties in lapped traffic to claim an impressive victory in the 20-lap main event. Brandon Varney, the points leader entering the race, led most of the way until Heath took command, but did not finish after a second altercation with errant, slower traffic.

Oxford’s Jake Hall was closest to Heath under the checkered flag, just ahead of former Bandits track champion Shaun Hinkley of Oxford. Chris Ouellette of Milan, New Hampshire crossed the finish line in fourth position, followed by the previous week’s official winner, Eric Stoddard of South Paris. Varney and Heath won 10-lap heat races for the Bandits.

Tommy Tompkins of Carthage nailed down his third win of the season in an entertaining, 15-lap Figure 8 race. Kyle Kilgore of South Paris was the runner-up for the third straight week. Lisbon’s Dale Lawrence matched his previous-best third-place Figure 8 finish. Greg Durgin of South Paris led the arce for a few laps and claimed a fourth-place finish in front of Lisbon’s Robert Morey.

The Budweiser Championship Series continues Saturday, June 10 at 7:00 p.m., kicking off a doubleheader weekend with Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models going 150 laps at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 11. Oxford Plains Speedway is located at 877 Main Street, on State Route 26 in Oxford, Maine. For more information visit oxfordplains.com or call (207) 539-8865.

Budweiser Championship Series stock car racing results from Oxford Plains Speedway; Oxford, Maine; Saturday, June 3, 2017 showing finishing position, car number, driver’s name, driver’s hometown.

Budweiser Super Late Model (50 laps) 1 23 Dave Farrington, Jr., Jay; 2 60 Tim Brackett, Buckfield; 3 7 Glen Luce, Turner; 4 14 Scott McDaniel, Livermore; 5 72 Scott Robbins, Dixfield; 6 01 Andy Saunders, Ellsworth; 7 9 JT Thurlow, Windham; 8 10 Kyle DeSouza, East Providence, RI; 9 71 Gary Drew, Casco; 10 44 Kyle Treadwell, Buckfield; 11 53 Alan Wilson, Hebron; 12 8 Calvin Rose, Jr., Turner; 13 8 Jeremie Whorff, West Bath; 14 9 Alan Tardiff, Lyman; 15 33 Billy Dixon, North Waterboro; 16 36 Ryan Robbins, Dixfield; 17 26 Sammy Gooden, Whitefield, NH; 18 46 Dennis Spencer, Jr., Oxford; 19 09 Justin Drake, Burnham; 20 0 Shane Green, South Paris; 21 61 TJ Brackett, Buckfield; 22 73 Adam Polvinen, Hebron.

PASS Mods (40 laps) 1 19 Ben Tinker, New Gloucester; 2 21 Mike Carignan, Lebanon; 3 64 Matty Sanborn, Windham; 4 17 Scott Alexander, Glenburn; 5 28 Mark Lundblad, Jr., Conway, NH; 6 25 Bruce Helmuth, Wales; 7 33 Steven Jones, Saco; 8 16 Patrick Sullivan, Poland; 9 5 Devin Curit, Saco; 10 85 Jariet Harrison, Freeport; 11 44 David Grystwicz, Standish; 12 12 Jim Emerson, Windham; 13 2 Randy Sanborn, West Baldwin; 14 27 Dan Brown, Peru; 15 0 Andy Shaw, Center Conway, NH.

Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock (30 laps) 1 1 Billy Childs, Jr., Leeds; 2 58 David Whittier, West Poland; 3 4 Jordan Russell, Norway; 4 61 Matt Dufault, Turner; 5 11 Tyler King, Livermore; 6 97 Eric Hodgkins, Minot; 7 77 Bryce Mains, Naples; 8 36 Richard Spaulding, Lisbon; 9 2 John White, Turner; 10 27 Patrick Thorne, Standish; 11 26 Richard Kimball, Casco; 12 42 Kim Tripp, Oxford.

Bandits (20 laps) 1 91 Jamie Heath, Waterford; 2 5 Jacob Hall, Oxford; 3 2 Shaun Hinkley, Oxford; 4 81 Chris Ouellette, Milan, NH; 5 95 Eric Stoddard, South Paris; 6 3 Chachi Hall, Oxford; 7 76 Shawn Hood, Berlin, NH; 8 17 Dan Wade, New Gloucester; 9 77 Rob Crepeau, Minot; 10 53 Chad Wills, Oxford; 11 24 Travis Verrill, South Paris; 12 54 XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX; 13 68 Eric Parlin, Mechanic Falls; 14 18 Brian Hiscock, Turner; 15 56 Addie McDaniel, Bridgton; 16 39 Randy Henderson, Buckfield; 17 14 Adam O’Neil, Lewiston; 18 1 Brandon Varney, Auburn; 19 26 Tyler Green, Turner; 20 08 Mike McKinney, Berlin, NH; 21 29 Mike Gooden, Whitefield, NH; 22 36 Scott Jordan, Auburn; 23 55 Dean Jordan, Jay; 24 52 Mike Nichols, Livermore Falls; 25 49 Jacob Dobson, Hartford; 26 33 Matt Hiscock, Turner; 27 51 Adam Sanborn, West Paris; DQ 71 Chris Foster, Lisbon; DQ 04 Tyler Jalbert, Auburn.

Figure 8 (15 laps) 1 113 Tommy Tompkins, Carthage; 2 4 Kyle Kilgore, South Paris; 3 2 Dale Lawrence, Lisbon; 4 41 Greg Durgin, South Paris; 5 40 Robert Morey, Lisbon; 6 54 David Smith, South Paris; 7 07 Kyle Glover, Oxford.

