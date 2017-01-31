Fan’s Guide to 2017 SRL Winter Showdown

The 3rd Annual Winter Showdown at Kern County Raceway in Bakersfield, California on February 10th and 11th. The weekend’s main event is Saturday, February 11th with the $30,000 to win, “SPEARS Manufacturing Winter Showdown 250” for Super Late Models. The weekend begins on Friday night, February 10th at the paved half-mile with the “51 FIFTY Energy Drink Opening Night”, featuring the “Pinnacle Peak Steakhouse Fast 12” and the “Race for Autism Qualifying Races.”

Make the Most of the Winter Showdown Weekend: February 8, 9, 10, 11, 2017

WEDNESDAY

Super Late Model Registration, Parking and Optional Tech Day 10:30am to 4:30pm.

THURSDAY

Tech inspection for the Super Late Models will take place starting at 9:30am, with the cars hitting the track for the first time at 12:00pm and concluding at 4:30pm.

The “Winter Showdown Kick Off Party” at the Buck Owen’s Crystal Palace (2800 Buck Owens Blvd) presented by “Visit Bakersfield” on Thursday evening starting at 7pm. As part of the evening, the Top 10 in the 2016 SPEARS Southwest Tour Series will be honored, including Three-Time SPEARS Southwest Tour Series Champion, Derek Thorn.

FRIDAY

Lucas Oil Modifieds will move onto the Kern County Raceway grounds at 10:30am and will see three practice sessions, with the first one at 1:30pm.

The Super Late Models will have one practice session from 12:00pm-1:30pm.

Super Late Model Qualifying will take place starting at 6:30pm.

After Opening Ceremonies or the “51 FIFTY Energy Drink Opening Night” at 7:30pm, the Lucas Oil Modifieds will put on a show for the fans with “Spray Nine Top Nine of 2016”. The Top 10 drivers from the 2016 Lucas Oil Modifeds, will battle it for nine laps. Then its back to the Super Late Models with the “Pinnacle Peak Steakhouse Fast 12”, featuring the fastest 12 drivers from qualifying racing for the top 12 starting positions for Saturday’s SPEARS Manufacturing Winter Showdown 250. The night will finish off with the “Race for Autism – Qualifying Races”.

Spectator Gates 5:30pm – Opening Ceremonies at 7:30pm.

Adult General Admission $15, Youth (6-15) General Admission $10, Kids 5 & under Free. Reserved Seating $20.

SATURDAY

The main event of the weekend will be the Saturday evening, $30,000 to win, “SPEARS Manufacturing Winter Showdown 250” for Super Late Models. The racing will begin with Super Late Model Last Chance Race” at 3:10pm, where teams will be racing for the final three starting positions in the SPEARS Manufacturing Winter Showdown 250. After opening ceremonies at 5:00pm, the Lucas Oil Modifieds main event will kick things off with the “Spray Nine 50”. Then its final event of the 2017 Winter Showdown, the $30,000 to win “SPEARS Manufacturing 250”.

Spectator Gates 3pm, Showdown Last Chance Race 3:10pm, the 2017 Winter Showdown Opening Ceremonies 5:00pm.

Adult General Admission $25, Youth (6-15) General Admission $15, Kids 5 & under Free. Reserved Seating $30.

OTHER FAN INFO

A limited amount of “Rowdy Roundup” with Kyle Busch ticket packages are available for fans to purchase. This special ticket will allow fans to attend a meet and greet with Busch on Saturday afternoon before the race, get his autograph and have their picture taken with him. If you are interested contact Kern County Raceway at 661-835-1264.

Detailed Winter Showdown schedule: go to www.SRLSouthwestTour.com

RACE TICKETS will be available at the Front Gate each day, or online at http://www.kernraceway.com/2017-winter-showdown-tickets

There are a limited number of suites available for the Winter Showdown. If you are interested in renting a suite for the event, please contact the SPEARS Southwest Tour Series office at 661-679-4681.

Trackside and General RV parking is available all Winter Showdown weekend; contact Kern County Raceway at 661-835-1264 for details.

Race fans can enjoy practice each day and re-enter at the appropriate gate time.

Host Hotels – http://www.srlsouthwesttour.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/2017-Winter-Showdown-Host-Hotels.pdf

For more information on Bakersfield during your stay, go to: www.VisitBakersfield.com

The Third Annual Winter Showdown is presented by:

SPEARS Manufacturing – 51 FIFTY Energy Drink – VisitBakersfield.com

S.A. Camp Pump & Drilling – KUZZ AM55 / FM107.9 – KBAK 29/KBFX 58

Race For Autism – Spray Nine – Hoosier Racing Tire – Motor City GMC

Lucas Oil – Pinnacle Peak Steakhouse in Colton & San Dimas

SUNOCO Race Fuels – Speed51.com

