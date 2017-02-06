Fans and Teams Brave Cold at Ransomville Hangover 150

RANSOMVILLE, NY — Richard Conte (4 Cylinders), Kyle Richner (6 Cylinders), and Tyler Haniszewski (8 cylinders) all scored victories as part of the 17th Hangover 150 on a beautiful, sunny, and chilly Saturday afternoon at the Ransomville Speedway presented by Phillips Garage, Relco Trucking, Sevenson’s, Hytech and FindItQuick.com The grandstands were packed to capacity and the pits were filled with over 160 entries taking part in the Hangover event. Winners of each race received $500 with $200 going to second place and third place received $100

Mike Kramarz showed the way early on in the 4 cylinder feature that saw 77 participants take the initial green flag. Brett Senek would take second and would take over the lead on lap six as he spun in turn four. Kramarz would take the lead back from Senek exiting turn four. The first red flag came out on lap seven as Tom Aughtman was involved in a multi-car pileup and blocked the track. On the restart, Kramarz would take off. Frank Nellist would take over the lead on lap 12. Ken Camidge running in second and would pass Nellist for the lead going into turn three on lap 14 and would complete the pass at the line on lap 15 with Nellist in second and Brad Shepard running in third. Shepard would pass Nellist for second on lap 20 and would begin to go after race leader Camidge. Brad Shepard would pass Camidge in turn three on lap 21 to take over the race lead. Richard Conte passed race leader Shepard on lap 32 to take over the lead. Shepard would take the lead back from Conte on lap 36 and started to pull away from the field. Conte would catch and passed Shepard for the lead as the white flag fell. Conte would pick up the win over Shepard and Ryan Allen.

56 entries pre-registered with 45 taking the green flag for their 50 lap event with Sean Dzieranowski showing the way early on. Josh Hanson, a 2016 multiple-division go-kart champion at the Little R, ran in second. Austin Susice would take the lead away on lap five after slipping back into third place early on. Brett Senek, a regular Sportsman competitor spun in turn four on lap nine while running in third. Susice, John Zimmerman ran in second on lap 15 as the first red flag of the day came out for a fire underneath the Billy Bleich Jr entry. Going back to green, Austin Susice came to a stop on lap 19 in turn two, handing the lead to Jeremy Long. Dzieranowski challenged Long for the lead on lap 21 as Kyle Richner took second and then passed Long to take the lead on lap 22. Brett Senek was able to un-lap himself and move into third place on lap 30 and started to come back through the field again. Senek would pass Dzieranowski for second on lap 37 and would start to chase down race leader Kyle Richner. Senek would catch Richner with three laps to go. Senek got into a lap car with two laps to go Richner would go in for the win with Senek in second and Sean Dzieranowski coming in third.

Tim Phillips jumped out into the early lead in the 30 lap feature for the 8 cylinders with Derrick Borkenhagen and Neil Martens running in third. Austin Hauser would take second away from Borkenhagen as they went three wide in lap traffic on the main straightaway on lap six. Derrick Borkenhagen took the lead away from Phillips on lap nine. Borkenhagen, Phillips and past race winner Tyler Haniszewski moved into third on lap 10 Haniszewski would look underneath Phillips for second on lap 13 but Phillips would keep the position. While working lap traffic, Tim Phillips would take the lead back but the lead was short lived as Haniszewski would pass Phillips for the lead after making contact with the leader on lap 14. Phillips would catch Haniszewski with four laps remaining and would take the pass for the lead coming off turn four with three laps to go. Tyler Haniszewski would regain the lead after Phillips had issues. Haniszewski would get the win over Neil Martens and Ryan Susice.

The Hangover 150 officially started the second season of ownership under the Atwal Family and first event for Track General Manager Jenn Martin. It was announced that the annual Ransomville Speedway Car Show will take place the weekend of March 24-26 at the Fashion Outlets Niagara Falls USA. Look for an upcoming release regarding the car show!

-Ransomville Speedway Press Release

-Photo Credit: Ransomville Speedway

