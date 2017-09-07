Eye on the Storm: Hurricane Irma Weekend Racing Update

Hurricane Irma has been a destructive force throughout the Caribbean and is now turning its attention towards Florida and the United States. Some race tracks have already begun to make changes to their schedule in anticipation of the storm. We’ve compiled a list of short tracks within the path of the storm that will be updated throughout the weekend.

Talladega Superspeedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway have also announced that people evacuating can seek shelter at their race tracks. We urge that anybody within the path of the storm listen to all warnings and take the proper precautions.

Florida

New Smyrna Speedway – Canceled due to Hurricane Irma

Desoto Speedway – Scheduled off

Auburndale Speedway – Canceled due to Hurricane Irma

Bubba Raceway Park – Canceled due to Hurricane Irma

Bronson Speedway – Scheduled off

North Florida Speedway – Scheduled off

Showtime Speedway – Scheduled off

Five Flags Speedway – Scheduled off

Citrus County Speedway – Canceled due to Hurricane Irma

Southern Raceway – Still on for Saturday’s first annual King or Queen of Dirt event. Stay tuned to Southern Raceway’s Facebook for updates.

East Bay Raceway Park – Canceled due to Hurricane Irma

Volusia Raceway Park – Canceled due to Hurricane Irma

4-17 Southern Speedway – Canceled due to Hurricane Irma

Georgia

Golden Isles Speedway – Closed for remainder of the year

Senoia Raceway – Still on for Saturday’s championship night. Stay tuned to www.senoiaraceway.com for updates.

North Georgia Speedway – Scheduled off

441 Speedway – Scheduled off

Cochran Motor Speedway – Still on for Saturday’s “Helping Texas” race. Stay tuned to Cochran’s Facebook for updates.

Dixie Speedway – Still on for Saturday’s USCS Outlaw Sprint Cars event. Stay tuned to Dixie Speedway’s Facebook for updates.

South Georgia Motorsports Park – Opening gates as a storm evacuation location for evacuees.

Alabama

Montgomery Motor Speedway – Still on for Alabama 200 weekend. Stay tuned to Montgomery’s Facebook for updates.

Huntsville Speedway – Still on for Saturday’s Super Trucks and Sportsman races. Stay tuned to Huntsville Speedway’s Facebook for updates.

Mobile International Speedway – Season has concluded

Talladega Short Track – Scheduled off

East Alabama Motor Speedway – Still on for Saturday’s regular weekly event. Stay tuned to East Alabama’s Facebook for updates.

South Alabama Speedway – Still on for Saturday’s regular weekly event. Stay tuned to South Alabama’s Facebook for updates.

Flomaton Speedway – Scheduled off

Sunny South Raceway – Still scheduled for regular weekly event. Stay tuned to Sunny South’s Facebook page for updates.

South Carolina

Dillon Motor Speedway – Still on for Saturday’s regular weekly event. Stay tuned to Dillon’s Facebook page for updates.

Florence Motor Speedway – Scheduled off

Myrtle Beach Speedway – Still on for Saturday’s Night of Champions event. Stay tuned to Myrtle Beach Speedway’s Facebook for updates.

Cherokee Speedway – Still on for Saturday’s SECA Late Model event. Stay tuned to Cherokee Speedway’s Facebook for updates.

Anderson Motor Speedway – Still on for Friday’s 8th Annual Rupert Memorial Shrine race. Stay tuned to Anderson’s Facebook for updates.

Greenville Pickens Speedway – Still on for Saturday’s regular weekly event. Stay tuned to Greenville’s Facebook for updates.

