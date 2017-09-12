Exciting New Schedule Announced for 50th Snowball Derby

The 50th Annual Snowball Derby is just a few short months away. While the dates have been known for a long time, now race teams can officially start their planning. Five Flags Speedway officials have released the daily schedule for Snowball Derby week, and for the first time, there will be racing on Wednesday night in Pensacola, Florida.

In an effort to best accommodate the racers across each and every division competing at Five Flags during Snowball Derby week, Five Flags officials have decided to hold the 50-lap Lloyd’s Glass Pure Stock feature on Wednesday night, after the qualifying draw for the Snowball Derby and Allen Turner Snowflake 100. The move is being made in an effort to maximize the infield pit area as best as possible for all racers.

“While we’re grateful for the growth that the Snowball Derby has enjoyed over the years, it has not been without its logistical challenges,” said Snowball Derby and Five Flags Speedway promoter, Tim Bryant. “Each division participating in the Derby deserves our best efforts to ensure fairness and attention to detail. Our team of officials spent countless hours formulating what we hope to be the best-laid plan for this year’s event. This schedule allows us to spotlight each division better than ever before.”

As always, Wednesday at the Snowball Derby is the day teams can park their haulers and trailers in the pit area. Rig parking will begin at 9 a.m. CT. Tech inspection will open at 11 a.m. for Snowball Derby and Snowflake 100 competitors. Pure Stock competitors will be able to park their trailers in the infield beginning at 2 p.m. with the start of tech inspection set to follow at 3 p.m.

Pure Stock teams will have one 30-minute practice session beginning at 4 p.m. Group qualifying will take place at 5:45 p.m. with the 50-lap feature set to see the green flag at 7 p.m.

As it does every year, Wednesday at the Snowball Derby will conclude with the Green Flag Party. The Green Flag Party will see its own green flag wave at 8 p.m.

Late Models will hit the track for the first time on Thursday, November 30 for practice beginning with the Super Late Models at 10 a.m. Thursday will also see 50-lap features for the Sportsman division and the Outlaw Stock division as they fight for their Snowball Derby victories.

Friday, December 1 is the most intense day in all of short track racing. It’s qualifying day for the Snowball Derby. The day will begin at 10 a.m. with Super Late Model practice. Qualifying for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will begin at 7 p.m.

Also on Friday night, the Modifieds will get their spotlight as they do battle for 75 laps to crown their Snowball Derby champion. The Pro Late Models will also be on track on Friday for two practice sessions for the Snowflake 100.

Saturday, December 2 is Allen Turner Snowflake 100 race day. The Pro Late Models will be the first to hit the track on Saturday for their final one-hour practice session of the week at 10 a.m. CT. Qualifying for the Snowflake 100 will begin at 2 p.m. CT. A 50-lap last chance race for the Snowflake 100 will immediately follow qualifying. The green flag for the Allen Turner Snowflake 100 will wave at 7 p.m.

Also on Saturday night, the Pro Trucks will race for 50 laps to decide who takes their Snowball Derby victory.

Final practice for the Snowball Derby will also take place on Saturday at 11:45 a.m. The 50-lap last chance race for the Snowball Derby will also be held on Saturday evening at the conclusion of the last chance race for the Snowflake 100.

Sunday, December 3 is the biggest day of the year in short track racing. It’s race day for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby. The pits will open for team members only at 7 a.m. All haulers must be out of the infield by 9 a.m. The driver’s meeting for the Snowball Derby will be held at 9:30 a.m.

Pre-race festivities will begin at Noon CT. The class photo for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will be taken on the frontstretch at 12:30. Driver introductions will follow at 1:15 p.m. The green flag for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby will wave at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov 29th

(All times listed are Central Standard Time)

9:00 am Rig Parking

11:00 SBD & SF Tech Opens

2:00 Parking for Pure Stock

3:00 Tech Opens for PS (Turn 1)

4:30 Pure Stock Practice (30 Minutes)

5:00 Cones goes up at end of SBD & SF Tech Line

5:15 Pure Stock Driver’s Meeting

5:45 Pure Stock Group Qualifying

6:00 Snowball Derby & Snowflake Qualifying Draw

7:00 Lloyd’s Glass SBD Pure Stock 50

8:00 Green Flag Party

10:00 Pits Closed

Thursday, Nov 30th

(All times listed are Central Standard Time)

8:00 am Pits Open

9:00 SBD & SF Driver’s Meeting

10:00-11:00 SBD Practice

11:00-11:45 SF Practice

12:15-1:15 SBD Practice

1:15-2:00 pm SF Practice

2:00-3:00 SBD Practice

3:00-4:00 SF Practice

3:30 SBD Qualifying Tire Selection begins

4:30 OS & SP Driver’s Meeting

5:00-6:30 OS & SP Practice

6:00 OS to pre Qualifying Tech

6:45 SP & OS Qualifying

7:45 Pre Race Festivities

8:00 The Dock of Pensacola Beach SP SBD 50

Faith Chapel Outlaw Stock SBD 50

Friday, Dec 1st

(All times listed are Central Standard Time)

8:00 am Pits Open

9:00 SBD & SF Driver’s Meeting

10:00-10:45 SBD Practice

10:45-11:30 SF Practice

11:30-12:30 Mod Practice

12:00 noon Tech Closes for SBD & SF Cars

SBD Qualifying Tires released to Tech station

1:00 pm SBD Practice

2:00 SF Practice

Mods to Pre Qualifying Tech

3:00 Mod Qualifying (Lock top 20)

Snowflake Race Tire Selection begins

SBD Cars to Pre Qualifying Tech (by group)

4:30 Mod Driver’s Meeting (on front stretch)

6:00 50th Annual Snowball Derby Qualifying

7:45 Pre Race Festivities

8:00 Mod B Main (20 Laps Transfer 10)

Intermission (Fan Giveaways)

Mod SBD 75

Saturday, Dec 2nd

(All times listed are Central Standard Time)

8:00 am Pits Open

8:30 Snowflake Tires Released to tech station

9:00 SBD & SF Driver’s Meeting

10:00-11:00 SF Practice

11:30 Snowflake Cars to Pre Qualifying Tech (in order by group)

11:00-11:45 Pro Truck Practice

11:45-12:45 SBD Practice

1:30 pm Pro Truck Qualifying

2:00 SF Qualifying (lock top 30)

SF Qualifier (50 Laps, transfer 4)

SBD Qualifier (50 Laps, transfer 4)

Pro Truck B-Main (if necessary)

6:00 Pro Truck Driver’s Meeting

7:00 Allen Turner Snowflake 100

Pro Truck SBD 50

Sunday, Dec 3rd

(All times listed are Central Standard Time)

7:00 Pits Open (team members only, Haulers must exit by 9am)

8:00 Pits Open

9:30 SBD Driver’s Meeting

10:00 Worship Service

12:00 Engine Warm Ups Cars to grid

Pre Race Festivities Begin

12:30 2017 SBD Class Photo (on stage)

Recognition of 2017 Champions

1:15 Driver Introductions

1:45 Pre Race Festivities

2:00 50th Annual Snowball Derby (300 Laps)

