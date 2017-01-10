Seekonk, MA — Rave reviews from fans, competitors, and supporting race facilities, has created off-season interest in the 2nd Annual U.S. Pro Stock/Super Late Model National Championship Race, Wednesday, July 12, at Seekonk Speedway, Seekonk, MA.

Race Promoter Gary Sagar, of Kraze Korlacki Speed Equipment, announced last August his intent to present the event again this summer after the inaugural race was deemed a big success. The purse that included $10,000 paid to the winner will again be posted with the winner of the 200-lap July race receiving $10,000 for his or her efforts.

Last years race was won by local standout Tom Scully who crossed the finish line first after the two lead cars made contact racing to the checkered flag. That finish and the positive response since then, prompted Sagar to bring back the race.

“I’ve been working at it since the 2016 race ended,” said Sagar. “Additional guaranteed starter races will be announced, several southern teams have expressed interest from our marketing initiatives at the recent Snow Ball Derby race in Pensacola, Florida, and the off season queries received from New England race teams has been very encouraging. We are looking to grow this event and it appears we are on the right track,” Sagar summarized.

Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough, ME, and owner/promoter Andy Cusack will again offer his competitors a chance to represent the famed Maine racetrack. A guaranteed starter race is scheduled Saturday night June 24

“We’re pleased to offer our drivers an opportunity for guaranteed spots in the 2nd annual U.S. Pro Stock/Super Late Model National Championship Race at Seekonk. Doing so assures our drivers that the haul to Seekonk Speedway will be worth their trip. Our teams all look forward to the Seekonk bonus prize in their 125-lap main event with us.”

Another legendary Maine venue that features the popular Pro Stock / SLM race cars is Wiscasset Speedway and promoter Ken Minott is happy to lend support.

“We’re pleased to once again support Gary and his efforts to bring the top Prostock / SLM drivers in the region together on this big stage. Prostocks have been the marquee division at Maine’s fastest track and once again we’re looking forward to sending a representative of Wiscasset Speedway to this National event at Seekonk. The inaugural event provided plenty of excitement and I’m confident it will continue to gain momentum this season. We’re excited to be invited to be a part of it again.”

Wiscasset will qualify a guaranteed starter Saturday, June 3

Sagar welcomes all comments from drivers, car owners, sponsors, and race fans on any issue that could make the event better. Call 508-728-8835

