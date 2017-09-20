Evergreen’s ‘King of the Green’ to Pay $4,000 to Modified Winner

St. Johns, PA – Evergreen Raceway’s biggest weekend of the season is quickly approaching and their first annual King of the Green event is expected to be big for fans and racers alike, as a top prize of $4,000 will go to the winner of the season ending 100-lap Tour Type Modified main event on Sunday, October 22. For years past, the annual weekend event has showcased the talent of some of the best racers around and with extended lap races and larger purses for the divisions on the weekend’s card of racing, the show is destined to be the absolute best of the season.

Similar to past seasons, each division will qualify and run their respective feature events on the same day, and with the exceptions of the Modifieds and Late Models, all other divisions throughout the weekend will be awarded 100 championship points for taking the green flag in the heat race. Furthermore. ALL divisions will qualify through heat races. Consi races will be held if necessary.

The weekend will kick off at the 1/3-mile asphalt oval near Hazleton, PA on Friday, October 20 with an open practice for all divisions. The evening practice time is slated to run from 2 PM to 7 PM and the pit admission is set at $20. One hour of Friday’s practice (from 6 PM to 7 PM will be for Tour Type and Evergreen Modifieds only). Grandstand admission for practice is free for all ages.

In an effort to keep the cost down for both Tour Type Modified competitors, a five tire rule for the Tour-Type Modifieds will be in effect for the weekend. Tour Type Modified drivers must start the heat and feature on the same set of Hoosier track tires (four tire minimum). Drivers will be allowed to change a maximum of one tire during a competition yellow flag on lap 50 of the Tour-Type Modified main event. Cars will remain on track during the competition caution and a maximum of three crewmembers will be allowed on track to add fuel and make adjustments and/or make the tire change. The caution period will be timed and set to a maximum of 15 minutes. Green flag pitting is prohibited. Any Evergreen Modified tires may be used to compete in the Modified consi. Drivers must still start the feature on their heat race tires.

Evergreen/Sport Modified drivers will have a four-tire rule for their division, which means that the driver must start the feature on the same tires that he or she attempted to qualify on through heat race. The Evergreen/Sport Modifieds must compete on the Hoosier track tire. Any Evergreen Modified tires may be used for Evergreen/Sport Modified consi. Drivers must still start the feature on their heat race tires.

Saturday, October 21 will feature a 50-lap $1,500-to-win main event for the Evergreen/Sport Modifieds. The Late Models, Four Cylinders and Strictly Stocks are also on the card for an exciting day of action. The pit gates will swing open at 8 AM and practice will kick off at 10:00 AM. Heat races will start at 12 PM. The grandstands will open at 10:00 AM.

The Modifieds will compete for the $4,000 prize on Sunday, October 22, plus the Street Stocks and Factory Stocks will also be in action for extended lap main events. The pit gates will swing open at 10 AM and practice will kick off at 12:30 PM. Qualifying will start at 2 PM. The grandstands will open at 12:30 PM.

All purses are based on a full field of 20 cars taking the green flag in the feature. If less than 20 cars take the green, the purse will be prorated.

Pit admission for Saturday or Sunday is $50.

Grandstand admission is $20 for Saturday and $25 for Sunday. Fans can purchase a special two-day event grandstand pass for $40. As always, children 12 years of age and younger will be admitted into the grandstand area for free.

All entrants will draw for heat race starting positions on race day. Twenty cars will start feature events, and if needed, consi races will be run.

Drivers can take advantage of savings by pre-registering for the event. The pre-registration form is on the speedway website (www.evergreenracewaypark.com). In order to receive the discounted registration, it must be postmarked no later than October 7, 2017. If received afterward, the full registration fee must be paid.

Modified, Evergreen/Sport Modified and Late Model drivers can reserve a concrete pit spot for $10. Pit spots that were purchased by drivers for the season do not apply for KOTG weekend. Concrete pit spots can be reserved on the pre-registration form, or by calling the speedway office.

In case of inadequate weather, the speedway has set the following weekend (November 3rd, 4th & 5th) to use as a make-up date.

The track will be hosting a volunteer King of the Green preparation day to get the grounds ready for their big event. Everyone is invited to come out and lend a hand on Sunday, October 15. More information will follow regarding the cleanup day.

-Evergreen Speedway Press Release. Photo credit: Speed51.com

