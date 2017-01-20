LOG IN
SLM evergreen speedway cars side by side 2015

Evergreen Announces Six-Race Crown Series for Super Late Models

January 20, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - West, Ticker

Over the last few seasons Evergreen Speedway has added new events, classes and many more exciting additions. Come this race season the newest addition will be the six-race Budweiser Crown Series for Super Late Models. The new series will be run within the NASCAR Wheelen All American Series and consist of six races during the season with three races on the tricky 3/8th track and three races on the high speed 5/8th oval.

 

The six features will payout over $240,000 in prize money throughout the season including the Budweiser Crown Series Champion receiving a trip for 2 to the November NASCAR Monster Cup Series race in Phoenix. The prize will include tickets to the race, NASCAR Hot Passes, airfare, lodging and $2,000 in spending money. All points will follow the NASCAR system for the series races to determine the champion.

 

Adding a new race series this year came during the off season from Evergreen Speedway President Doug Hobbs as he was looking for new ways to attract Super Late Model drivers from across the Northwest.

 

“As I travel the country, I’m always looking to see how we can make Evergreen Speedway better,” said Hobbs.  “There are a lot of drivers in the Northwest that say they can’t compete for the longer NASCAR season, by creating this new six race series we are giving those drivers an option to run for some great purses and prizes during the 2017 season.”

 

The six races will be headlined by the $25,000 to win Summer Showdown and $6,000 to win Mark Galloway 150 both featured on the big 5/8th oval. One race that many drivers will be looking at will be the $5,000 to win Central Welding Supply 125 on the tricky 3/8th oval.

 

“Having a facility like Evergreen is great because we can offer both drivers and fans the variety of multiples tracks all at one location.” stated Hobbs. “We wanted our top races in the new series and with this facility we will be able to attract both our local drivers and some of the top talent from across the Northwest.”

 

The runner up for the new series will receive $1,000 cash and a set of Hoosier Racing Tires for the start of the 2018 season.

 

Racing at Evergreen Speedway will kick off  Saturday April 1st for the NASCAR Season Opener and first race in the Budweiser Crown Series  with the Mighty 12’s 100 on the 3/8th track. Opening night will feature six classes in action including Speedway Chevrolet  Super Late Models, Les Schwab Street Stocks, Foster Press Mini Stocks, Outlaw Figure 8’s, Interstate Batteries Hornets and Youth Hornets.

 

Evergreen Speedway is located in Monroe, WA, on the Evergreen State Fairgrounds and is operated by High Road Promotions owners; Doug and Traci Hobbs.  Evergreen Speedway is Washington state’s only NASCAR track and is also home to international touring series, Formula Drift and Red Bull Global Rally Cross.

 

For More Information or to purchase tickets visit www.evergreenspeedway.com or call 360-805-6117.

 

Date Race Track To Win To Start
April 1st NASCAR Mighty 12’s 100 3/8th $4,000 $400
May 26th Mark Galloway 150 Shootout 5/8th $6,000 $600
June 24th Central Welding Supply 125 3/8th $5,000 $400
July 21-22 Summer Showdown 200 5/8th $25,000 $1,500
August 12th Toyota 100 5/8th $5,000 $500
September 16th Les Schwab Championship Night “K&N 100 3/8th $3000 + $1,000 K&N Products $400

 

-Evergreen Speedway Press Release & Photo

