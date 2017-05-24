LOG IN
SLM NWSLMS 64 Garrett Evans Spokane 2017

Evans Prevails Over Young Guns at Spokane Super Oval

May 24, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Northwest, Region - West, Top Stories

Wenatchee, WA — For East Wenatchee, Washington’s Garrett Evans, the “young guns” are everywhere.  They even travel with him around the Northwest to race.  Son Jan and his sister Stephanie have stepped up to tour with the Northwest Super Late Model Series this season, where their father has been champion for the past three years.

 

Saturday night, the “young guns” gave the elder Evans a run for his money on his way to a victory in the Park Model Homes 125 at Spokane Super Oval (SSO).  The wily veteran showed the up-and-coming drivers he is still boss, while praising their performance at the same time.

 

300x250 51 Network 2017(2)“These young drivers we have coming up are phenomenal,” said Evans.  “It’s unbelievable how good they’re doing, and I think the Northwest has something to be proud of.

 

Evans started fourth on the grid after qualifying third in the inverted field.  Spokane’s Braeden Havens took the lead from polesitter Jan Evans on lap 1.  By lap 10 though, Evans had started reeling in Havens, with Joey Bird and Zack Beaman tagging along for the ride.  Evans made the pass on Havens for the lead on lap 32.  Double file restarts kept Evans on his toes, with Havens starting right by his side.

 

On a late restart, Beaman made his presence known when he passed both third and second-place positions with Evans in his sights.  Beaman dove to the inside, but Evans nosed ahead.  Jan Evans and Brooke Schimmel got together and brought out the yellow flag.  On the restart, Beaman’s tires had cooled enough for him to make a run on the inside with Evans choosing the outside starting position.  Beaman’s car stuck to the track and he made it wide enough to take the lead on lap 96.  With Evans in his rear view and on his back bumper, Beaman held off the veteran.  Evans stayed close and found room underneath, retaking the lead on lap 106.

 

Evans set the cruise control and was looking for the checkered flag when Schimmel spun, setting up a green-white-checkered shootout. The double file restart had Evans, Beaman, Havens and Brittney Zamora gridded for a showdown.  Beaman spun the tires and Evans pulled away to the checkered.  Zamora got her nose underneath Havens to take the third position, her first podium finish of the season.

 

Evans takes control of the point lead, with Zamora trailing by only three points in the championship chase.  With Evans’ announcement that he will be focusing more on Jan and Stephanie’s program than racing his own, Zamora has a good shot of taking over the top spot.

 

“I’ll probably be parking my car for a while,” noted Evans.  “My daughter Stephanie and Jan will be running the rest of the season, and hopefully I’ll get to come back for the last one.”

 

The next event for the NWSLMS is at South Sound Speedway on June 3, 2017.

 

Northwest Super Late Model Series Official Finish

Spokane Super Oval (WA) – May 20, 2017

Pos. Car No. Name Hometown Laps
1 64 Garrett Evans E. Wenatchee, WA 126
2 25 Zack Beaman Yakima, WA 126
3 52 Brittney Zamora Kennewick, WA 126
4 83 Braeden Havens Spokane, WA 126
5 72 Kameron McKeehan Lewiston, ID 126
6 29 Jason O’Neil Spokane, WA 126
7 1k Mitch Kleyn Quincy, WA 126
8 91 Alan Cress Staten, OR 126
9 64j Jan Evans E. Wenatchee, WA 125
10 33 Brooke Schimmel Woodland, WA 125
11 11 Ed Thomsen Kennewick, WA 124
12 51 Glenn Knutson Quincy, WA 94
13 24 Joey Bird Spokane, WA 93
14 93 Dave Garber Spokane, WA 61
15 1r Christian Roeder Ephrata, WA 51
