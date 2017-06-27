Entries From All Around for NE Short Track Showdown

The Modified portion of the New England Short Track Showdown presented by ARBodies at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 1st is a points race for the Valenti Modified Racing Series. However, an early peek at the entry list for the event, which is up to nearly 30 competitors so far, shows that the race winner could come from one of many branches in the Modified racing family tree.

Drivers representing Northern New England, Southern New England, Pennsylvania, Long Island and even the South are entered in the event. Several different Modified tours and tracks may be the regular homes for these drivers, but they are all going to be attracted to the VMRS when the Showdown takes place.

VMRS point leader Anthony Nocella, the winner of the last three events on the VMRS schedule, is the driver who everyone will be chasing. VMRS regulars Michael Willis, Colbey Fournier, Jeff Gallup, Rob Richardi and Richard Savary will be right there as well.

Nocella and company will have some big dogs in their mirror too.

Those other competitors include former NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Ted Christopher, multi-time Modified champion Woody Pitkat, five-time PASS Modified champion Andy Shaw, Tri-Track Modified and VMRS feature race winner Stephen Masse, Long Island NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour regular and former race winner Eric Goodale, Connecticut short track standout Jeff Rocco, PASS Modified standout Bill Dixon, multi-time Pro Four Modified feature race winner Dan Meservey, Jr., Granite State Pro Stock Series race winner Donnie Lashua, ARCA Racing Series and former NASCAR Whelen Southern Modified Tour competitor Bryan Dauzat and Pennsylvania’s Zane Zeiner.

The New England Short Track Showdown presented by ARBodies is made up of four races that will feature the cornerstone types of cars in New England asphalt short track racing. Tour-type Modifieds will run with the Valenti Modified Racing Series, Pro Stocks/Super Late Models will run with the Granite State Pro Stock Tour, Street Stocks will run with the Street Stock Showdown Series and Mini Stocks will run with the North East Mini Stock Tour.

The event will be a fun one for experience race fans and newcomers to the sport alike.

June 30, 2017 will kick off an all day practice for the four racing divisions in a rotating format while Saturday July 1, 2017 will see a single round of practice for the divisions followed by pre-race ceremonies at 12:30 PM and heat racing events starting at 1:00 PM sharp. Heats and consolation races will be run as needed and then features will kick off around 3:00 PM (est).

Grandstand Admission for Saturday is only $20 at the track. Children’s tickets are $12 at the track. Military members and senior citizens can purchase tickets for $18 at the track. A special family package for two adults and two children is available for $50.

For more information on the New England Short Track Showdown presented by ARBodies, please visit NorthEastMiniStockTour.com.

-New England Short Track Showdown Press Release

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

Related Posts

« Strunk, Welty Lead American Racer Cup Into Summer Stretch Fast Facts: Open Wheel Wednesday at Seekonk (MA) »