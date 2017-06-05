LOG IN
ARCA - Elko - Christian Eckes - Climb in - June - 2017

Eckes Nails Down Another ARCA Podium Finish in Elko

June 5, 2017 • App, Archives, Other News, Region - National

Christian Eckes dominated much of Saturday night’s ARCA Racing Series event at Minnesota’s Elko Speedway, but came just inches away from his first series victory. Eckes started fourth and finished second, coming up just 0.029 seconds short in a thrilling photo finish.

 

“Those last couple laps were crazy,” said Eckes, who led 91 of the race’s 250 laps. “It was really hard racing with Austin (Theriault). I just didn’t have enough for him at the end which is a shame, but I’m still really proud of my team for what we accomplished.”

 

While Eckes continues to close in on his first ARCA Racing Series victory, his attention is now shifting back to his Fury Race Cars/Quality Bus Sales Super Late Model that he will race on Saturday night in the Southern Super Series/CARS Tour event at South Carolina’s Anderson Motor Speedway.

 

“I’m as confident as can be that we will be in contention for the win,” Eckes said. “This race is going to be really cool. Two race series coming together at a local short track will be great in my opinion.”

 

The 2016 Snowball Derby champion said he and his team are debuting a brand new Fury Race Car chassis this Saturday in Anderson.

 

“It’s a brand new car, so I’m really excited to see how it performs. I know it will be excellent because my guys at the shop never give me anything but the best equipment.”

 

Eckes will be racing at Anderson this weekend instead of the 2.5-mile Pocono Raceway (PA) where the ARCA Racing Series will be because, at still just 16 years old, Eckes is not old enough to race on race tracks that big as per the ARCA Racing Series rulebook. However, Eckes will get to turn some laps at the “Tricky Triangle” this week with his Venturini Motorsports team in a test session.

 

“I’m really excited to go test Pocono. It’s two and a half times bigger than anything I’ve ever raced on, so it’s going to be different. I wish I could race though because it looks like such a cool track to race at.”

 

Eckes’ race day at Anderson will feature two practice sessions beginning at 1:15 p.m. ET. Qualifying will take place at 5:35 p.m. with the 125-lap feature set to begin after 7:15 p.m.

 

For more on Christian Eckes, visit www.christianeckesracing.com, and be sure to follow him on Twitter, @ChristianEckes.

 

-51 Sports Press Release.  Photo Credit: 51 Sports

