Eckes Hoping to Leave Music City With a Coveted Guitar

As the temperatures begin to cool off, Christian Eckes tends to heat up. That’s what Eckes did last year when he won three of the biggest races in Late Model racing. Now he’s hoping to do the same thing beginning this weekend at the legendary Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville in the 33rd Annual All-American 400.

The teenager from Middletown, New York has turned in plenty of laps at the big, high-banked oval just outside of Music City. Eckes made his ARCA Racing Series debut at the Fairgrounds in 2016 and finished eighth. This year he finished third after starting second.

On Sunday, Eckes will be piloting a Super Late Model instead of a big stock car. It won’t be the first time he has raced a Super Late Model in Nashville; Eckes ran the All-American 400 one year ago, but a multi-car crash put him out of the race prematurely.

Even still, Eckes said the Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville is one of the places he looks forward to visiting the most on his calendar.

“Nashville is one of my favorite race tracks and races every year. It would mean the world to me to bring home a guitar this year,” he stated. “We had such a good car last year and unfortunately crashed out late in the race, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Eckes is coming off of a top-five run at Florida’s Five Flags Speedway this past weekend. Eckes said he was hoping for a stronger finish, but he said that he and his Fury Race Cars team still learned plenty for future races.

“We learned a lot, actually. We tried a new package that definitely seemed to help a little bit.”

Eckes will hit the track in Music City for practice and qualifying on Saturday, September 30.

Sunday, October 1 is All-American 400 race day at the Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville. The green flag for the 33rd Annual All-American 400 will wave at 12 p.m. central time.

Race fans hoping to meet Christian Eckes can do so at the autograph session on Sunday at 11:15 a.m.

For more on Christian Eckes, visit www.christianeckesracing.com, and be sure to follow him on Twitter, @ChristianEckes.

-51 Sports Press Release. Photo Credit: Speed51.com/Heath Lawson Photo

