LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Stock Cars - ARCA - Salem Speedway - Christian Eckes - Test - 2017

Eckes Has Momentum on His Side Entering ARCA Race at Salem

April 25, 2017 • App, Archives, Other Cars, Region - Midwest, Ticker

Momentum is something that cannot be seen or felt, but is very important in racing.  When you don’t have momentum, you feel like nothing you do at the track works.  When momentum is on your side, it seems like every break goes your way.  After finishing third at the Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville a couple of weeks ago, Christian Eckes has momentum on his side as he heads to the high-banked Salem Speedway in Indiana for Sunday’s ARCA Racing Series Kentuckiana Ford Dealers 200.

 

The Middletown, New York native recently tested at Salem with his Venturini Motorsports team and said he’s extremely confident he can tame the challenging half-mile track.

 

“We tested at Salem last week and thought we had a very good test.  We made some gains at the shop this week and I’m really looking forward to get back in my Venturini Motorsports Toyota.”

 

Eckes is driving for a team in Venturini Motorsports that won the race at Salem Speedway last year with Christopher Bell behind the wheel of the car.  Eckes said that knowing how good Venturini Motorsports is at Salem is one of the reasons why he is so confident entering Sunday’s race.

 

“Venturini has been really, really good at Salem over the years.  I know that they’ll give me a great race car this weekend.  Hopefully I can make it back to back wins at Salem for the team.”

 

Eckes will hit the track in Salem, Indiana on Saturday, April 29 for practice and qualifying.  Then, on Sunday it is race day.  The 200-lap race will go green at approximately 2:15 p.m. ET and can be seen live on MAV TV.

 

For more on Christian Eckes, visit www.christianeckesracing.com, and be sure to follow him on Twitter, @ChristianEckes.

 

-Christian Eckes Racing Press Release.  Photo Credit: ARCA Racing Series

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • April 28: Five Flags Speedway (FL) - Southern Super Series/Blizzard Series

  • April 28: Kalamazoo Speedway (MI) - Intimidator 100 - Outlaw Super Late Models

  • April 29: Beech Ridge Motor Speedway (ME) - PASS 300 - Super Late Models

  • April 29: Fulton Speedway (NY) - Super DIRTcar Series Season Opener

Presenting Partner