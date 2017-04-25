Eckes Has Momentum on His Side Entering ARCA Race at Salem

Momentum is something that cannot be seen or felt, but is very important in racing. When you don’t have momentum, you feel like nothing you do at the track works. When momentum is on your side, it seems like every break goes your way. After finishing third at the Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville a couple of weeks ago, Christian Eckes has momentum on his side as he heads to the high-banked Salem Speedway in Indiana for Sunday’s ARCA Racing Series Kentuckiana Ford Dealers 200.

The Middletown, New York native recently tested at Salem with his Venturini Motorsports team and said he’s extremely confident he can tame the challenging half-mile track.

“We tested at Salem last week and thought we had a very good test. We made some gains at the shop this week and I’m really looking forward to get back in my Venturini Motorsports Toyota.”

Eckes is driving for a team in Venturini Motorsports that won the race at Salem Speedway last year with Christopher Bell behind the wheel of the car. Eckes said that knowing how good Venturini Motorsports is at Salem is one of the reasons why he is so confident entering Sunday’s race.

“Venturini has been really, really good at Salem over the years. I know that they’ll give me a great race car this weekend. Hopefully I can make it back to back wins at Salem for the team.”

Eckes will hit the track in Salem, Indiana on Saturday, April 29 for practice and qualifying. Then, on Sunday it is race day. The 200-lap race will go green at approximately 2:15 p.m. ET and can be seen live on MAV TV.

For more on Christian Eckes, visit www.christianeckesracing.com, and be sure to follow him on Twitter, @ChristianEckes.

-Christian Eckes Racing Press Release. Photo Credit: ARCA Racing Series

