Eckes Files His Entry to Defend Snowball Derby Crown

The 50th Annual Snowball Derby is less than 100 days away. Entries are already starting to be received at the front office of Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, and we already know one driver who will definitely be back at the legendary Super Late Model race.

In 2016, the Snowball Derby put 16-year-old Middletown, New York native Christian Eckes on the map. Now, he’s heading back to try to do it again, and this year he’s locked into the race.

“I’m really excited about it. Derby week is always a really fun time. It’s going to be really fun and relaxing coming back as the defending winner, especially knowing we have a guaranteed spot now,” Eckes said with a laugh.

The teenager shocked the racing world when he beat out the 2015 Snowball Derby winner, John Hunter Nemechek, by less than a fender to win the 49th running of the prestigious race.

Now that Eckes has won the race, some would think he’d be feeling a lot of pressure to show that it wasn’t a fluke. Eckes said that isn’t the case at all.

“There’s always pressure in racing but now that we have won if I feel almost a little pressure has been released. It’d be awesome to win two in a row, to say the least. I’m really looking forward to trying with my Fury Race Cars team.”

Eckes will have close to 70 cars and teams trying to make sure he doesn’t win a second Snowball Derby in a row on Sunday, December 3.

Race teams are encouraged to visit www.5FlagsSpeedway.com to find the entry form for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby. Entries must be sent to the Five Flags Speedway office.

Teams are also encouraged to file their entries as soon as possible. The order in which entries are received determines the order in which teams get to choose their pit locations for Snowball Derby week.

The 50th Annual Snowball Derby will take place November 30 through December 3 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.

-51 Sports Press Release

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

