LOG IN
Order PPV
MENU
Dutilly at speed at Desoto (Speed51.com Photo).

Dutilly Picks Up Where He Left Off in Sunshine State

January 9, 2017 • App, Archives, Late Models, Region - Southeast, Top Stories

A familiar face kicked off the 2017 Sunshine State Challenge Series season in Victory Lane Sunday afternoon at Auburndale Speedway (FL). 2016 Sunoco Challenge Series champion Jesse Dutilly, a winner of 10 Super Late Model races one year ago, kept up his winning ways despite a major mishap in qualifying earlier in the day.

 

“We led the whole race, the car was really good, I got to thank FLF Racecars and Progressive Race Engines,” Dutilly told Speed51.com. “We made a mistake in qualifying, they had some issues with the lap timer and we ran extra laps and I didn’t know what lap we were on. But it was a good way to start the year.”

 

In 2016, the Sunoco Challenge Series contested Super Late Model races at Auburndale and Desoto Speedway (FL). For 2017, the series and cars will compete under the new Sunshine State Challenge Series, which will have championships for seven other divisions of racing and adds the re-opened 4-17 Southern Speedway to the mix.

 

pfc-anim1The new sanctioning been already given the series a boost in the competition department, and Dutilly thinks it will only get better moving forward.

 

“It looks like the competition has really stepped up, there’s new faces and new cars, good cars,” he said. “I think it’s going to be stiff across the board. The series is attracting more quality cars and they all seem to be in it for the season, so we should have some really good races this year.”

 

Dutilly and his team believe they are ready for the challenge. After working since the end of October, he thinks that the No. 30 team is ready to take on all challengers.

 

“We did a lot of homework over the Winter, the competition is working hard,” he said. “I thought we had worked on some of our weak points and the car was better in those places than it had been in the past. We’ve hit on a couple of things and I’m excited to see how the next couple of races go.”

 

The next stop for the Super Late Models is 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda on January 21. It’s a track that Dutilly, like everyone else , has not raced on in a while, but he does still have some fond memories.

 

“I raced there in 2009 in a Mini Stock and we won every race that year except two where I ran second,” he explained. “But it’s about the only time I’ve ever run there except for seven or eight other races. I’ve always liked that track. I’m excited they’re opening it back up and I’m excited to get down there to see how it goes. I think the track fits our setup package well.”

 

After such a dominating performance to open the season, Dutilly feels that while he has a car and crew that can win another championship, it will all come down to how he handles himself on the race track.

 

“We need to stay out of trouble and have a little luck on our side. We’ll see what happens. We’re going for it; we’re running all 12 of the races. If we can keep our nose clean we have a shot at it.”

 

-Story by Connor Sullivan, Speed51.com CT, MA & Long Island Editor – Twitter: @Connor51CT

-Photo credit: Speed51.com

 

Sunshine State Challenge Series Diamond 100 Unofficial Top 10

Auburndale Speedway – January 8, 2017

1 – Jesse Dutilly #30

2 – Dylan Bigley #128

3 – Jon Guy #42

4 – Anthony Sergi #20

5 – Joe Boyd #5

6 – Bubba Pollard #26

7 – David Green #12D

8 – Michael Atwell #51

9 – Becca Monopoli #59X

10 – Matt McCrary #54

Email, RSS Follow

Related Posts

Comments are closed.

« »

About Speed51.com

Speed51.com... 100% Short Track Racing.

Speed51.com is the source for all short track racing news. It is also the largest and most popular pavement short track site in America. In fact, in 2013, more than two-million people visited Speed51.com.

Speed51.com is also the exclusive live content provider at many tracks and events, including the Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown, Florida Speedweeks at New Smyrna Speedway, many events for NASCAR's Touring Series, the Snowball Derby, the Winchester 400 and more.

...click for more

About 51 Sports

51 Sports, LLC is the parent company of Speed51.com.

Established in 2001, 51 Sports services clients in a broad-range of aspects, from website design and maintenance, to public relations campaigns and motorsports management and consulting.

51 Sports has worked with a array of clients as they climbed the racing ladder, including Danny Lasoski (WoO Champ), Joey Logano, Jamie McMurray, Johnny Sauter, Reed Sorenson, Tony Stewart Racing, David Stremme, Scott Wimmer and more.

...click for more

Upcoming Event Calendar

  • January 7: New Smyrna Speedway (FL) - Red Eye 100 - Super Late Models

  • January 10-14: Tulsa Expo Center (OK) - Chili Bowl Nationals - Dirt Midgets

  • January 27-29: Crisp Motorsports Park (GA) - CRA SpeedFest 2017 - Super Late Models & Pro Late Models

Presenting Partner