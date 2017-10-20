Drivers Looking to Roll the Dice for $15,000 in Vegas

As the 2017 season is counting down, there is always one race that you can find drivers rolling the dice to find one more win. That race is the Senator’s Cup Fall Classic at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Bullring. Drivers from all over the West Coast will be traveling to the city that never sleeps to try and capture their own jackpot of $15,000.

Las Vegas is the center for giving out odds in sports. So, if you were looking to find the driver with the best odds to win the Senator’s Cup Fall Classic it would be hard to find a better pick than two-time defending winner Linny White. The Fontana, CA driver has been red hot the last two Fall Classics and he’s looking for a third.

“To win a third race in a row would be awesome. The last two have been special though. The first one swapping the lead with Jeremy Doss seven or eight times and eventually turning into a shootout between Dustin Ash and it was really exciting,” White told Speed51.com powered by JEGS. “Last year we just had a really good race car that never changed as the race went on and we were able to chase Dustin down at the end to pass him but really every race we win means so much to us.”

White knows that a third win could be a tough one to take home with a strong contingent from all over coming to chase the same hardware that he is.

“This race always brings in some talented drivers from all over the states. Heck, even Canada. It draws the best of the best in Super Late Model racing,” White claimed. “I’ve heard the list is stout this year also with Ash, Doss, back as the usual suspects but I’ve heard Derek Thorn is coming, Mike Naake is bringing some cars, Brandon White, RJ Johnson and you can’t count out any of the locals. It would be really cool to hold that trophy up at the end of the night.”

The last driver to take home the top spot before White is Upper Lake, CA driver Jeremy Doss. The two-time Pacific Challenge Series Champion has had some good runs the last couple of years and the Bullring is a track that he always looks forward to going back to.

“The Senator’s Cup Fall Classic is definitely one that we circle on the calendar at the beginning of every year,” Doss said. “The Bullring is probably my favorite track, so racing there against top competition for fifteen thousand, it doesn’t get much better than that.”

For three-time SPEARS (SRL) Southwest Tour Champion and current points leader Derek Thorn it will be a return to the race. The Lakeport, CA driver knows how to get to victory lane at the Bullring with multiple wins over the past few seasons at the track.

“It’s been a few years since I’ve run the Open Comp race at the Bullring,” Thorn explained. “Looking forward to seeing how our Campbell Motorsports team stacks up this weekend.”

Other drivers entered include current NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Noah Gragson who will return to his home track during an off weekend for the truck series. The Las Vegas native is fresh off winning the Winchester 400.

Trevor Huddleston will look to continue his strong season after finishing second in the NASCAR Whelen All-American National Championship.

The Pacific Northwest will have a strong contingent led by 2017 Northwest Super Late Model Series Driver Brittney Zamora. The 18-year-old Kennewick, WA driver is spending the week at the NASCAR Driver 4 Diversity Combine before heading back out west to race in the Senator’s Cup Fall Classic. Mitch Kleyn from Quincy, WA will once again return to the race after a third straight top-three finish in the NWSLMS championship and picking up a win earlier in the year.

As always, a strong group of local drivers will be looking to keep the big check at home. The 2017 LVMS Bullring Track Champion Justin Johnson will lead the way with Stan Mullis, Scott Gafforini and more locals trying to keep the trophy in Nevada.

Friday night kicks off the festivities with qualifying for the 24-car Super Late Models 150, along with various heat races and features for the USAC HPD Midgets, South West Tour Truck Series/Pro Trucks and Jr. Late Models classes.

Then, on Saturday night, heat races and a qualifying session lead into features in the Bandolero, NASCAR Bombers, NASCAR Super Stocks, USAC HPD Midgets and South West Tour Truck Series/Pro Trucks divisions. The Super Late Models 150 will feature a break at the midway point where crews can add fuel, but not tires or make adjustments, for the race’s second half.

All the action on Friday and Saturday will be on Speed51.com with Trackside Now coverage.

-By Jeremy Anders, Speed51.com West Coast Correspondent

-Photo credit: Jeff Speer/LVMS

